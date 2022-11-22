Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount

587 Reviews

$$

3471 Fairmount Blvd

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional French Baguette
French Epi
Plain Croissant

Desserts

Large Rustic Apple Tart

$18.00Out of stock

One of our favorite year round offerings, this 8" apple tart is made with Wolff Farms' apples and topped with a sweet crumble. This large tart comfortably serves 6 people.

Sour Cream Pumpkin Pie

$28.00

Our sour cream pumpkin pies are topped with a rum spiked whipped cream, and are 10" in diameter - making them the perfect size to serve at least 8 people

Pecan Pie with Chocolate Ganache

$28.00

Flaky pie crust, a layer of chocolate ganache, toasted pecans, and ooey gooey caramel sauce make this tart an excellent addition to the dessert table at your holiday celebration. This 9" tart serves 6-8.

Large Pear Frangipane Tart

$27.00

Large Lemon Meringue Tart

$27.00

This tart features a bright, sweet lemon cream, and a seasonal blueberry topping. It is one of our favorites all year round! This tart is 8" in diameter, and will comfortably serve 6 people.

$27.00

This seasonal delight is packed with rich cranberry filling and topped with a sweet crumble. Like our other tarts, it is 8", and confutable serves 6 people.

Breads

Organic Multigrain Rolls (1 Dozen) - Available 11/22-11/23

$8.50

Seeded Harvest Rolls (1 Dozen) - Available 11/22-11/23

$8.50

French Dinner Rolls (1 Dozen) - Available 11/22-11/23

$7.50

Cranberry Walnut Levain

$5.50

Seeded Harvest Pullman - Available 11/22-11/23

$6.00Out of stock

Seeded Harvest Batard - Available 11/22-11/23

$5.00Out of stock

Specialties

Sweet Bread Pudding

$18.00

An absolute classic, our sweet bread pudding is loaded with chunks of caramel poached apple, chocolate chips, sweet custard, and finished off with a little bit of rum. This bread pudding is 8" in diameter.

Savory Bread Pudding

$18.00

Packed with butternut squash, cranberries, and toasted onions and silky custard, our savory bread pudding makes a great addition to your holiday favorites! Our bread pudding is 8" and can be easily sliced or scooped!

$38.00Out of stock

Our pumpkin roll is made with a soft pumpkin and spice cake, and filled with a rich cream cheese frosting. Whole rolls are 10" long and topped with cream cheese drizzle and powdered sugar

Cranberry Pecan Loaf Cake

$7.50

Pumpkin Spice Quick Loaf

$7.50

A small loaf cake with warm pumpkin and spice flavors

Pumpkin Walnut Scone - Available 11/22-11/23

$3.00

Macarons

Apple Cider Caramel Macaron

$2.00

Hazelnut Pecan Praline Macaron

$2.00

Pumpkin Pie Macaron

$2.00

Box of 6 (2 of each flavor)

$10.00

Box of 12 (4 of each flavor)

$20.00

Fall Specials

Boston Cream Eclair

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake Macaron

$2.00

Hand Pies - Sat & Sun Only!

$7.00Out of stock

New Creation Farm's Bacon, Miller Livestock Eggs, roasted potatoes, and cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Killbuck Valley mushrooms (oysters and shiitakes), leeks, and gruyere cheese

Hot Coffee

Large Regular Coffee (16oz)

$3.00

Small Regular Coffee (12oz)

$2.50

Large Decaf Coffee (16oz)

$3.00

Small Decaf Coffee (12oz)

$2.50

House Brewed Bevs

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

Chai Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Rishi Tea Masala Chai steamed with Woolf Farms' Apple Cider! Served Hot!

Apple Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot of Espresso - Can be Served Hot or Over Ice

Americano

$3.00

A Double Shot of Espresso and Water - Can be Served Hot or Iced

Macchiato

$3.25

A Double Shot of Espresso and a Dash of Milk - Can be Served Hot or Iced *Note: This is a 2oz beverage, served as a traditional Italian macchiato

Cortado

$3.50

A Double Shot of Espresso (2oz) and 2oz of Steamed, Textured Milk - Can Be Served Hot or Iced

Cappuccino

$4.00

A Double Shot of Espresso and 4oz of Steamed, Textured Milk - Can Be Served Hot or Iced

Flat White

$4.25

A Double Shot of Espresso and 6oz of Steamed, Textured Milk - Can Be Served Hot or Iced

Latte

$4.50

A Double Shot of Espresso and 10oz of Steamed, Textured Milk - Can Be Served Hot or Iced

Mocha

$5.50

A Double Shot of Espresso, House Chocolate Sauce, and Steamed, Textured Milk - Can Be Served Hot or Iced (12oz)

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Steamed Milk and House Chocolate Sauce

Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Red Eye

$5.25

Hot Tea

English Breakfast

$1.75

White Rose

$1.75

Jasmine Green

$1.75

Oolong

$1.75

Peppermint

$1.75

Rooibos

$1.75

Turmeric

$1.75

Cold Beverages

Black Forest Berry Honest Tea

$2.25

Mango Honest Tea

$2.25

Peach Oolong Honest Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Mint Honest Tea

$2.25

Loris Lemon Honest Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Green Dragon Honest Tea

$2.25

Just Green Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Just Black Tea

$2.25

Cola GUS

$2.25

Ginger GUS

$2.25Out of stock

Cranberry Lime GUS

$2.25

Grapefruit GUS

$2.25

Pomegranate GUS

$2.25

Lemon GUS

$2.25Out of stock

Orange GUS

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Still Water

$2.00

Charlotte's Fresh Pressed

Turmeric Ginger OJ

$4.00

Classic Orange Juice with a hint of Turmeric Charlotte's Fresh Pressed juices are made locally with all organic produce, and offer an excellent source of vitamins and minerals as well as numerous health benefits!

Green Juice

$6.00

Arugula, Cucumber, Pear, Lemon, and Ginger Charlotte's Fresh Pressed juices are made locally with all organic produce, and offer an excellent source of vitamins and minerals as well as numerous health benefits!

Red Juice

$6.00

Cucumber, Spinach, Apple, Beet, and Blueberry Charlotte's Fresh Pressed juices are made locally with all organic produce, and offer an excellent source of vitamins and minerals as well as numerous health benefits!

Orange Carrot Ginger Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple, Carrot, Golden Beet, Lime, Ginger, and Turmeric Charlotte's Fresh Pressed juices are made locally with all organic produce, and offer an excellent source of vitamins and minerals as well as numerous health benefits!

Yellow Juice

$6.00

Rutabaga, Yellow Pepper, Apple, Pear, Lemon, and Ginger Charlotte's Fresh Pressed juices are made locally with all organic produce, and offer an excellent source of vitamins and minerals as well as numerous health benefits!

French

$3.50

The best version of a French classic

$4.00

Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.

French Pullman

$4.50

Demi French Baguette

$3.00

a shorter version of our traditional baguette

Parisian French Baguette

$3.00

a skinnier version of our traditional baguette

French Hoagie

$1.50

French Batard - Available After 9AM!

$4.50

Available after 9am.

Rustic

Ancienne Baguette - Available After 9AM!

$3.25
$3.00

This rustic loaf, has a crisp exterior and plenty of nooks and crannies on the inside. perfect pairing for soup, pasta, or to simply dip in olive oil and salt

Rustic Italian Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Rustic Italian Olive Pave

$4.25

Rustic Italian Olive Roll

$3.25

Rustic Italian Round - Available After 9AM!

$5.00
$4.00

These delightful little rolls are packed full of bacon and gruyere cheese.

Sourdough

$5.00

Our sourdough is comprised of multi flours and we are proud to highlight, Stutzman farm stone ground rye, and shagbark mills stone ground red fife wheat.

Sourdough Pullman

$5.25

Cranberry Walnut Levain

$5.50
$8.25

A large round loaf of sourdough, the Crown breaks apart into eight sourdough rolls, great for sandwiches or the centerpiece of a meal!

Multigrain

Organic Multigrain Batard

$5.00

Organic Multigrain Pullman - Available After 9A!

$6.00

Fococcia

Large Rosemary Focaccia

$5.00

Small Rosemary Focaccia

$3.00

Large Onion Focaccia

$5.50Out of stock

Small Onion Focaccia

$3.50

Scali

$5.00

A soft white Italian loaf topped with sesame seeds - great for sandwiches or alongside soups!

Sunshine Focaccia

$5.00

Our delicious foccicia dough shaped like a sun with sesame seed decoration

Challah

Challah 1 Bun - Available After 9AM!

$1.00

Challah Burger Buns (Half Dozen) - Available After 9AM!

$4.25

Plain Challah Braid - Available After 9AM!

$5.00

Sesame Challah Braid - Available After 9am!

$5.00

Poppy Challah Braid - Available After 9AM!

$5.00

Raisin Challah Braid - Available Friday Only

$5.00

Fougase

Small Fougase

$2.00

Large Fougase

$3.50

Specialty Loaves

A mix of multi grain, sourdough, and French bread cubes.
$6.00
$11.00Out of stock

This European style rye is comprised of Stutzman Farm stoneground rye flour, organic whole wheat, flax seed, and a touch of molasses.

Finnish Rye Half - Available After 12p!

$5.50Out of stock

Specialties

Granola

$8.00

Hermit Cookies

$5.00

St. Germaine

$1.00

Coconut Macaroon

$1.00

Pumpkin Spice Quick Loaf

$7.50

A small loaf cake with warm pumpkin and spice flavors

Cranberry Pecan Loaf Cake

$7.50

Cookies

$1.75
$2.00

oats, toasted pecans, chocolate chunks

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate Rye Cookie

$2.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Bars

Blondie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Square

$2.50

Breakfast Pastry

Kouign-amann

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Raspberry Croissant

$4.00

Apricot Croissant

$4.00
$4.00

Ham Croissant

$4.00
$4.00

Our same great croissant dough filled with a herbed cream cheese and topped with everything bagel seed mix

Plain Sticky Bun

$3.25
$3.50

Cranberry Currant Scone

$3.25

Monkey Bread - Available Today Only

$6.50Out of stock

Bulk Coffee

Regular

$14.75Out of stock

Decaf

$13.00

Regular Ground

$14.75Out of stock

Decaf Ground

$13.00

T-shirts

Red XL

$20.00Out of stock

Red L

$20.00Out of stock

Red M

$20.00Out of stock

Red SM

$20.00Out of stock

Red XS

$20.00

Kid XL

$18.00

Kid L

$18.00

Kid M

$18.00

Kid S

$18.00Out of stock

Kid XS

$18.00

Gray XL

$20.00Out of stock

Gray L

$20.00Out of stock

Gray M

$20.00Out of stock

Gray S

$20.00

Gray XS

$20.00

Red 2X

$20.00

Gray 2x

$20.00Out of stock

Local Honey

Large Jar

$14.00Out of stock

Small Jar

$8.00Out of stock

Mugs

Diner Mug

$20.00

Travel Mug

$25.00

Baking Supplies

5 Pounds White Flour

$4.50Out of stock

1 ounce Instant Active Yeast

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Directions

