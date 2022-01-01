Harvard Wine & Grille imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Barbeque

Harvard Wine & Grille 3962 Mayfield Rd. Cleveland Heights 44121

691 Reviews

$$

3962 Mayfield Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44121

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo

Grilled Specialties

Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Barbecued Long-fin Tilapia

$17.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Gulf Lobster Tail

$38.00

Lobster Alfredo

$32.00

Plain Alfredo

$9.00

Ribeye

$31.00

Salmon Alfredo

$21.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Smoked BBQ Turkey Ribs

$19.00

Steak Alfredo

$21.00

Surf & Turf

$54.95

Tilapia Alfredo

$15.00

Lunch Specials

Beef Burger

$10.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Steak Philly

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Chicken Philly (Copy)

$12.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Bread

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Fried Broccoli

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Upcharge

$1.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Seasoned Aspaaragus

$4.00

Seasoned French Fries

$3.50

Seasoned Yellow Rice

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Steamed Vegetable Medley

$3.50

Upcharge Asparagus

$2.00

Upcharge Baked

$1.00

Upcharge Fr Brocc

$2.00

Upcharge Fr Mush

$2.00

Upcharge Onion Rings

$2.00

Starters & Salads

Cajun Chicken Rolls

$10.95

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fire Cracker Shrimp To Go

$9.95

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$19.00

House Salad

$4.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75

Mozzarella Sticks To Go

$9.00

No Meat Ceasar Full Size

$10.00

Salmon Caesar

$19.00

Smoked BBQ Turkey Ribs

$15.00

Starter Sampler

$15.00

Whole Wings and Fries TO GO

$12.00

Wing Dings

$10.00

Dessert

Cake

$4.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Strawberry Crunch

$5.95

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Brownie

$4.00

Open Item

1 Piece Chicken

$8.00

1 Piece Talapia

$6.00

16 oz Jar of Alfrdeo Sauce

$9.99

Add 1 Jumbo Shrimp

$3.00

Add 1 Scampi

$8.00

Add Butter

$0.75

Add Cajun Seasoning

$0.75

Add Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Add Extra Dressing

$0.75

Add Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

Add Grilled Mushrooms

$0.99

Add Grilled Onion

$0.75

Add Hot Sauce

$0.75

Add Lobster Tail

$28.00

Add Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Add Mayo

$0.50

Add Mushrooms

$0.99

Add Peppers

$0.75

Add Raw Onion

$0.50

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Sour Cream

$0.75

Add Steak

$12.00

Add Steak Sauce

$0.75

Add Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Add Tomatoes

$0.50

Extra Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Extra Bbq Sauce

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Firecracker Sauce

$0.75

Extra Whole Wing (1)

$1.75

Garlic Bread

$1.29

Shrimp

$9.00

Modifier List

A la Carte Lobster Tail

$24.00

Add Cajun Seasoning

$0.75

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add Cheese to Mash

$0.75

Add Garlic Parm to Fries

$1.50

Add Honey Mustard

$0.75

Add Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Add melted butter

$0.75

Add Ranch

$0.75

Add Sweet Chili

$0.75

All Flats

$1.00

ALLERGY**SEE SERVER

As Appetizer

Blacken Chicken

Blacken Salmon

Broccoli Soft

Burn

Charred

Cheese on Baked

$0.75

Cheese on Broccoli

$1.00

Cheese on Fries

$1.00

Cut in Half

Dice Tilapia

Dice Chicken

DINE IN

DONT MAKE

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Crispy

Extra House Seasoning

$0.75

Extra Parmesan

$0.99

Extra Well Done

Fried

Fry Hard

Grilled

Jar of Alfredo

$9.99

Lite Alfredo Sauce

No Alfredo Sauce

No Bread

No butter

No croutons

No Dressing

No Fried Mushrooms Sub Stix

$2.00

No Fries

No Fries Sub Broccoli

No Fries Sub Onion Rings

No Fries Sub Rice

No Garlic

No marinara

No Mayo

No mushrooms

No Onion Rings Sub Fries

$1.00

No onions

No Parmesan

No parsley

No peppers

No Salt

No Sauce

No seasoning

No Side

No Sour Cream

No tomatoes

No veggies

ON THE FLY

Out First

Plain

Sauce on Fries

$1.00

Sauce On Side

Sautee

Seafood Allergy**

SEE ME

Steamed

Sub Perch For Tilapia

Sub Tilapia For Perch

Sub Wrap

TO GO TO GO

Toss in Butter

$0.75

Toss in Firecracker

Toss In Sauce

Toss in Wing Sauce

Upcharge Asparagas

$2.00

Upcharge Baked Potato

$2.00

Upcharge Fried Broccoli

$2.00

Upcharge Fried Mushroom

$2.00

Upcharge Onion Rings

$2.00

Well Done Fish

Well Done Salmon

Taco Tuesday

Beef Tacos

$8.95

Chicken Tacos

$8.95
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3962 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44121

Directions

Harvard Wine & Grille image

