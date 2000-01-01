- Home
- Cleveland
- Little Italy
- American
- TOLI Tavern of Little Italy
TOLI Tavern of Little Italy
367 Reviews
$$
12117 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland, OH 44106
Popular Items
Starters
Arancini Di Risio
Traditional Risotto stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and Peas served on Marinara and Pesto. Topped with Grated Parmesan
Deep-Fried Spaghetti
Home made meatballs Stuffed with angel hair pasta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Served with Marinara.
Drunken Mussels
sauteed mussels with garlic, shallots, tomatoes in a white wine butter sauce. served with bread
Tavern Fries
Shoe String Fries served with a 3 sauces. (Sauces Change)
Wings
A Pound of Crispy Fried Chicken Wings in your Choice of Sauce. Served with Celery
Loaded Fries
Shoe- String Potatoes with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, and Green Onions. Served with Ranch.
Breaded Shrimp
Hot Tots
Garlic Parm Fries
Salads
Flatbreads
Artichoke
Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Balsamic Glaze.
The Goat
Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Smoked Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Ranch Dressing. Topped with Green Onions.
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Margherita Flatbread
Burgers
Coltman
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
Edgehill
Sautéed spinach, marinated artichoke hearts, shaved parmesan, garlic aioli.
Murray Hill
Fresh mozzarella, panko breaded Roma tomatoes, grilled hot peppers, basil, & balsamic drizzle.
Random Rd.
American Cheese, Bacon Onion Rings, Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Chief's Tavern
½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.
Cornell Rd
Pastas
Fettucini Alfredo W/Chicken
Fettuccini Pasta in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Topped with a piece of Grilled Chicken.
Cavatelli & Meat Sauce
Tavern-Rolled Cavatelli Served with Traditional Meat Sauce
Pepper Jack Mac
Pasta Pomodoro
Spaghetti Tossed in a Fresh Tomato Sauce, Sliced Garlic, Basil
Aglio e Olio
Spaghetti Tossed in a Garlic, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper Sauce