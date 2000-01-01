Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

TOLI Tavern of Little Italy

367 Reviews

$$

12117 Mayfield Rd

Cleveland, OH 44106

Popular Items

Fettucini Alfredo W/Chicken
Wings
Sirloin Steak

Starters

Arancini Di Risio

$12.00

Traditional Risotto stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and Peas served on Marinara and Pesto. Topped with Grated Parmesan

Deep-Fried Spaghetti

$12.00

Home made meatballs Stuffed with angel hair pasta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Served with Marinara.

Drunken Mussels

$16.00

sauteed mussels with garlic, shallots, tomatoes in a white wine butter sauce. served with bread

Tavern Fries

$8.00

Shoe String Fries served with a 3 sauces. (Sauces Change)

Wings

$12.00

A Pound of Crispy Fried Chicken Wings in your Choice of Sauce. Served with Celery

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Shoe- String Potatoes with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, and Green Onions. Served with Ranch.

Breaded Shrimp

$8.00

Hot Tots

$7.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette with balsamic onions, cherry tomatoes and three fried goat cheese balls

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Iceberg wedge with a green goddess dressing, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, and a hard-boiled egg

Flatbreads

Artichoke

$10.00

Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Balsamic Glaze.

The Goat

$10.00

Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Smoked Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Ranch Dressing. Topped with Green Onions.

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Burgers

Coltman

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.

Edgehill

$14.00

Sautéed spinach, marinated artichoke hearts, shaved parmesan, garlic aioli.

Murray Hill

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, panko breaded Roma tomatoes, grilled hot peppers, basil, & balsamic drizzle.

Random Rd.

$14.00

American Cheese, Bacon Onion Rings, Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Chief's Tavern

$14.00

½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.

Cornell Rd

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Sirloin Steak

$19.00
Braised Pork Shank

$20.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$16.00

Pastas

Fettucini Alfredo W/Chicken

$18.00

Fettuccini Pasta in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Topped with a piece of Grilled Chicken.

Cavatelli & Meat Sauce

$16.00

Tavern-Rolled Cavatelli Served with Traditional Meat Sauce

Pepper Jack Mac

$16.00
Pasta Pomodoro

$14.00

Spaghetti Tossed in a Fresh Tomato Sauce, Sliced Garlic, Basil

Aglio e Olio

$14.00

Spaghetti Tossed in a Garlic, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Spaghetti And Marinara

$10.00

Sides

Side Bread

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side O Rings

$4.00

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Green Goddess

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Ranch

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Yum Yum

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side Pesto

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Specials

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Zeppole

$8.00

Tuna Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Tuscan Gnocchi

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pan Seared Snapper

$18.00

Wing Week

6 wings

$7.00

celery

$0.50

ranch

$0.50

blue cheese

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Espresso

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Black Rifle Espresso Mocha Can

$5.00

SanPellegrino Sparkling Bottle

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

SanPellegrino Sparkling Glass

$2.00

SanPellegrino Large Bottle

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$2.00

Sanpellegrino Clemetine

$2.50

Sanpellegrino POM & Orange

$2.50

Ferrarelle Sparkling Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino Essenza "Tangerine & Strawberry"

$3.00

San Pellegrino Essenza "Lemon & Lemon Zest"

$3.00

San Pellegrino Essenza "Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate"

$3.00

Liquid Death Water Can

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water Can

$3.00

Delta 8 Seltzer Lemon Lime

$10.00

Delta 8 Seltzer Cherry

$10.00Out of stock

Delta 8 Seltzer Watermelon

$10.00

Ferrarelle Sparkling Water

$5.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA FREE WAVE

$6.00

P.P. Orange Cream

$3.00

P.P. Grape

$3.00

P.P. Rootbeer

$3.00

P.P. Black Cherry

$3.00

P.P. Vanilla Cream

$3.00

P.P. Kitty Cocktail

$3.00

Liquor

S -Absolut

$6.00

S-Absolut Citron

$6.00

S-Absolut Mandarin

$6.00

S-Absolut Mango

$6.00

S-Absolut Strawberry Juice

$6.00

S-Chopin

$8.00

S-Grey Goose

$8.00

S-Ketel One

$8.00

S-Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

$8.00

S-Ketel One Botanical Peach Orange Blossom

$8.00

S-Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

S-Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

S-Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

S-Smirnoff Vodka (Old Label)

$6.00

S-Stoli Original

$7.00

S-Tito's Handmade Vodka

$7.00

S-Well Vodka

$5.00

S-Wheatley Vodka

$7.00

S-Absolut Watermelon

$6.00

DBL-Absolut

$11.00

DBL-Absolut Citron

$11.00

DBL-Absolut Mandarin

$11.00

DBL-Absolut Strawberry Juice

$10.50

DBL-Chopin

$11.00

DBL-Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL-Ketel One

$14.00

DBL-Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

$14.00

DBL-Ketel One Botanical Peach Orange Blossom

$14.00

DBL-Smirnoff Blueberry

$11.00

DBL-Smirnoff Grapefruit

$11.00

DBL-Smirnoff Orange

$11.00

DBL-Smirnoff Vanilla

$11.00

DBL-Smirnoff Vodka

$11.00

DBL-Stoli Original

$13.00

DBL-Tito's Handmade Vodka

$13.00

DBL-Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL-Absolut Mango

$11.00

DBL-Absolut

$12.50

Rx-Absolute Citron

$8.50

Rx-Absolute Strawberry Juice

$7.50

Rx-Chopin

$8.50

Rx-Grey Goose

$9.50

Rx-Ketel One

$10.50

Rx-Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.50

Rx-Ketel One Peach Orange

$8.50

Rx-Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.50

Rx-Smirnoff Orange

$7.50

Rx-Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.50

Rx-Stoli Original

$8.50

Rx-Titos

$8.50

Rx-Well Vodka

$6.50

Rx-Absolut

$8.50

Rx-Absolut Mandarin

$8.50

Rx-Absolut Mango

$8.50

Rx-Absolut Watermelon

$8.00

S-Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

S-Hendrick's Gin

$9.00

S-Malfy Italian Gin

$6.50

S-Nolet's Silver Dry Gin

$9.50

S-Tanqueray London Dry Gin

$7.00

S-Well Gin

$5.00

DBL-Bombay Sapphire

$14.50

DBL-Hendrick's Gin

$17.50

DBL-Malfy Gin

$13.00

DBL-Nolet's Silver Dry Gin

$18.50

DBL-Tanqueray London Dry Gin

$14.00

DBL-Well Gin

$8.00

Rx-Bombay Sapphire

$11.50

Rx-Hendricks

$13.50

Rx-Malfy Gin

$9.50

Rx-Nolet’s

$14.50

Rx-Tanqueray

$10.50

Rx-Well Gin

$6.50

S-Bacardi Superior

$6.00

S-Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.00

S-Myers Dark Rum

$6.00

S-Well Rum

$5.00

DBL-Bacardi Light

$9.50

DBL-Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$10.50

DBL-Malibu

$8.50

DBL-Myers Dark

$12.00

DBL-Well Rum

$8.00

Rx-Bacardi Light

$8.00

Rx-Captain Morgan

$9.00

Rx-Malibu

$6.50

Rx-Myers Dark

$8.50

Rx-Well Paramount Rum

$6.50

S-1800 Blanco

$8.50

S-Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.50

S-Casamigos Anejo

$15.50

S-Casamigos Blanco

$12.50

S-Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

S-Clase Azul Plata (Blanco)

$14.00

S-Clase Azul Reposado

$18.00

S-Cuervo Reserva

$12.00

S-Don Julio 70

$19.00

S-Don Julio Añejo Tequila

$10.00

S-Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

S-Espolon Blanco

$8.00

S-Espolon Reposado

$8.50

S-Jose Cuervo Especial Gold

$7.00

S-Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$7.00

S-Milagro Anejo

$7.00

S-Milagro Blanco

$6.00

S-Milagro Reposado

$6.00

S-Milagro Select Barrel Reposado

$10.00

S-Patrón Añejo

$15.00

S-Patrón Silver

$10.00

S-Well Tequila

$5.00

DBL-1800 Blanco

$17.50

DBL-Cabo Wabo Blanco

$21.50

DBL-Casamigos Anejo

$33.50

DBL-Casamigos Blanco

$25.00

DBL-Casamigos Reposado

$30.00

DBL-Clase Azul Plata (Blanco)

$21.00

DBL-Clase Azul Reposado

$26.00

DBL-Cuervo Reserva

$25.00

DBL-Don Julio 70

$39.50

DBL-Don Julio Añejo Tequila

$17.00

DBL-Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

DBL-Espolon Blanco

$16.50

DBL-Espolon Reposado

$17.50

DBL-Jose Cuervo Especial Gold

$14.50

DBL-Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$14.50

DBL-Milagro Anejo

$13.50

DBL-Milagro Blanco

$10.50

DBL-Milagro Reposado

$10.50

DBL-Milagro Select Barrel Reposado

$19.50

DBL-Patrón Añejo

$28.50

DBL-Patrón Silver

$20.00

DBL-Well Tequila

$8.00

Rx-1800 Blanco

$12.00

Rx-Cabo Wabo Blanco

$17.50

Rx-Casamigos Anejo

$24.50

Rx-Casamigos Blanco

$18.50

Rx-Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

Rx-Clase Azul Plata (Blanco)

$18.50

Rx-Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00

Rx-Cuervo Reserva

$19.00

Rx-Don Julio Anejo

$13.50

Rx-Don Julio Blanco

$10.50

Rx-Espolon Blanco

$10.50

Rx-Espolon Reposado

$12.50

Rx-Jose Cuervo Especial Gold

$11.50

Rx-Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$11.50

Rx-Milagro Anejo

$11.00

Rx-Milagro Blanco

$8.50

Rx-Milagro Reposado

$8.50

Rx-Patron Anejo

$22.50

Rx-Patron Silver

$16.50

Rx-Well Tequila

$7.50

Rx-Milagro Select Barrel Reposado

$15.50