American
Vegan
The Haunted House Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvard Wine & Grille - 3962 Mayfield Rd. Cleveland Heights 44121
3.9 • 691
3962 Mayfield Road Cleveland Heights, OH 44121
View restaurant
Harry Buffalo Highland Heights
4.5 • 299
5604 Wilson Mills Road Highland Heights, OH 44143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cleveland Heights
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
More near Cleveland Heights