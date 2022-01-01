The Tavern of Mayfield

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Wings
Chicken Quesadilla
Bavarian Pretzel

Starters

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Hand dipped fresh calamari crispy fried served with house made spicy aoli

French Fries

$4.00

House Potato Chips

$4.00

Served with homemade french onion dip

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

Served with Tavern sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

Served warm with honey mustard and Fat Tire beer cheese sauce

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$7.00

Topped with parmesan, bacon, and balsamic reduction

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$8.00

Thai spiced chicken, cucumber carrot slaw, wrapped in bibb lettuce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled blackened chicken with peppers, onions, cheddar & monterey cheese, sour cream & house salsa

Tavern Spring Rolls-Philly Cheesesteak

Tavern Spring Rolls-Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Handmade philly cheesesteak egg rolls served with dipping sauce.

Tavern Spring Rolls- Southwest Chicken

$8.00

Handmade southwest chicken egg rolls served with dipping sauce.

Tater Kegs

$8.00

Side of sauce

$0.60

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Panko encrusted macaroni made with 3 cheese blend served with side of marinara

Blue Cheese Fondue Fries

$8.00

Topped with blue cheese fondue, served with a side of hot sauce

Side of Fondue

$1.50

Soup and Salads

Add Chicken to Salad

$4.00

Add Salmon

$6.00

Add Shrimp to Salad

$4.00

Bill's Chili Bowl

$7.00

Served with Lou's sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, served with house Caesar dressing. Add chicken or shrimp $4.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Fresh iceberg/romaine blend, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, tomato, avocado, local blue cheese, served with homemade jalapeno ranch dressing.

Italian House Salad

$11.00

House greens, salami, cucumber, tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini, parmesan, zesty Italian dressing

Panini Salad

$10.00

Romaine, topped with french fries, house slaw, provolone, mac & cheese bites, hot sauce & ranch dressing

Side Salad

$5.00
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Romaine, corn, black beans, cherry tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips with cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Special Soup

$7.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Chef made bowl of Tomato Basil

Wedge Salad

$10.00

1/2 head of Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomato, creamy blue cheese

Burgers

Topped with onion rings, bourbon bbq sauce, lettuce & cheddar cheese.
The Tavern Burger

The Tavern Burger

$12.00

Fresh hand formed 8 oz. grass fed patty with grilled onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese and Tavern sauce

The Rodeo Burger

The Rodeo Burger

$12.00

Fresh hand formed 8 oz. grass fed patty topped with onion rings, bourbon bbq sauce, lettuce & cheddar cheese

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$11.00

Fresh hand formed 8 oz. grass fed patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of American, cheddar, provolone, or muenster cheese.

The Wildcat Burger

$12.00

Fresh hand formed 8 oz. grass fed patty blackened with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and our Wildcat sauce

The Breakfast Burger

The Breakfast Burger

$12.00

Fresh hand formed 8 oz. grass fed patty with bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

The Tavern Burger Junior

$9.00

Fresh hand formed 1/4 lb. grass fed patty with grilled onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese and Tavern sauce

The Rodeo Burger Junior

$9.00

Fresh hand formed 1/4 lb grass fed patty topped with onion rings, bourbon bbq sauce, lettuce & cheddar cheese

The Classic Burger Junior

$9.00

Fresh hand formed 1/4 lb grass fed patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of American, cheddar, provolone, or muenster cheese.

The Wildcat Burger Junior

$9.00

Fresh hand formed 1/4 lb. grass fed patty blackened with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and our Wildcat sauce

The Breakfast Burger Junior

$9.00

Fresh hand formed 1/4 lb grass fed patty with bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

The Philly Burger

$14.00

Served on Ferrara's sub bun topped with ribeye philly meat, mushrooms, onions & peppers, and Fat Tire beer cheese.

The Panini Burger

$12.00

Served on 1/2 loaf of Ferrara's sub bun, topped with mac & cheese bites, house made slaw, french fries and provolone

Handhelds

Wings

Wings

$7.00+

Served 5 or 10 tossed in your choice of hot, mild, bourbon bbq, garlic parmesan, honey siracha, cajun dry rub, honey lemon pepper, honey gold, sriracha ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese side

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$12.00

Choose grilled sliced ribeye steak or grilled chicken, served with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms, white american cheese, mayonnaise, on a toasted french roll

Mayfield Taco Trio

Mayfield Taco Trio

$11.00

Fresh pico, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime crema, on a flour tortilla with choice of blackened shrimp, grilled chicken or steak, or ground beef

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, monterey cheese and jalapeno ranch

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Hand breaded breast fried and dunked with Chef Zech's hot sauce, topped with pickle & spicy aoli

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Lou's hot italian sausage served with gilled onions & peppers on a fresh hoagie

Chicken Pesto Pita

$12.00

Grilled chicken sandwich served with spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli on grilled flatbread, served with chips

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled buffalo chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, monterey cheese, and ranch dressing served with house chips

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fresh hand breaded and fried served with choice of BBQ, ranch, or Tavern sauce served with chips

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Wrap filled with cucumbers, spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, pesto aioli served with house chips

Kelbasa Kid

$12.00

Lou's kielbasa topped with a pierogi, sauerkraut and Stadium mustard served with house chips

Entrees

Thai Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Pan seared topped with sweet thai chili glaze, garlic asparagus, sweet potato hash, served with side salad

Seared NY Strip Steak

$25.00

Served with asparagus, roasted Yukon Golds, topped with grilled onions & mushrooms, served with side salad

Fish Fry

$20.00

Chef's choice of fried fish served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, and house chips. M.P.

Dessert

Casa Dolce Cheesecake

$8.00

Casa Dolce Cannoli

$7.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Cake

$8.00

Casa Dolce Special

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.25

Beer

16oz. Labatt

$3.00

16oz. Yuengling

$3.00

Columbus IPA

$5.00

Market Garden Magis Cider

$6.00

Thirsty Dog Seasonal

$5.50

Market Garden Citramax

$6.00

Great Lakes Xmas Ale

$6.00

Amstel Light

$2.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Brew Kettle Rajah

$6.00

Brooklyn Lager

$2.00

Bud Light

$3.01

Budweiser

$3.01

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.01

Corona Light

$3.50

Corona Premium

$3.50

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$5.00

Dos Equis

$4.50

Fat Head Bumbleberry

$4.50

Fat Head Head Hunter

$5.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Great Lakes Burning River

$5.00

Great Lakes Commodore Perry

$5.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$4.50

Great Lakes Seasonal

$5.00

Guiness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Labatt

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.01

Modelo

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.50

Rhinegeist Oktoberfest

$4.50

Rhinegeist Snow Cat

$2.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$3.01

Sibling Rivalry Hammer Lyte

$4.50

Sibling Rivalry Lager

$2.00

Sibling Rivalry Red

$4.50

Sibling Rivalry Third Wheel

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$2.00

Stella

$4.50

Thirsty Dog Blood Orange

$4.50

Thirsty Dog Seasonal

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Truly Citrus Punch

$2.00

White Claw

$5.00

Stroh's

$3.00

Highnoon

$5.00

Topo- Chico

$5.00

Platform Haze Jude

$6.00

Liquor

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Kamchatka

$3.25

Ketel One

$6.00

Pinnacle Flavors

$8.50

Skyy

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00

Stoli Citrus

$6.00

Stoli Orange

$6.00

Three Olives Berry

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry

$6.00

Three Olives Grape

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Stoli Peach

$6.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.00

Ketel Cucumber

$6.00

Ketel Peach

$6.00

Dbl Absolut

$9.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Kamchaka

$6.50

DBL Pinnacle Flavors

$8.50

DBL Skyy Peach

$9.00

Dbl Stoli

$9.00

Dbl Stoli O

$9.00

Dbl Stoli Razz

$9.00

DBL Three Olives Berry

$9.00

DBL Three Olives Cherry

$9.00

Dbl Three Olives Grape

$9.00

DBL Three Olives Grape

$9.00

Dbl Tito's

$9.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Seagrams Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Myers Dark Rum

$5.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.50

DBL Malibu

$6.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Avion

$9.00

Herradura

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Milagro

$8.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Black Velvet Caramel

$4.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$5.25

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Black

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jefferson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Seagrams VO

$4.50

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$3.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Windsor

$3.25

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

DBL Bulleit

$9.50

DBL Irish Busmills

$9.50

DBL Jameson

$9.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.50

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$9.50

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$9.50

DBL Jim Beam

$8.50

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Seagrams

$6.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.50

DBL Black Velvet

$6.50

DBL Black Velvet Caramel

$7.00

DBL Canadian Club

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$9.50

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$9.50

DBL Seagrams 9

$6.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

Dewar's

$6.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Oban 14 year

$14.00

Macallan 12 year

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 year

$12.00

Chivas

$12.00

J&B

$5.50

Glenrothes

$12.00

DBL Dewar's

$9.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

DBL Well Scotch

$6.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$4.75

Kamchatka

$3.25

Ouzo

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Sambuca Romana

$5.50

Yukon Jack

$4.00

B&B

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Hennessy Pure White

$20.00

Baileys

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Chambord

$6.00

Leroux Blackberry Brandy

$3.25

RumChata

$6.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Ouzo

$6.50

DBL Peach Schnapps

$6.50

DBL Sambuca Romana

$9.50

Wine

A to Z Pinot Gris Bottle

$37.00

Chloe Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio Bottle

$26.00

Cupcake Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Cupcake Rose Bottle

$26.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Bottle

$29.00

Benzinger Merlot Bottle

$29.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Bottle

$37.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$37.00

Menage a Trois Bottle

$24.00

Chloe Chardonnay

$8.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Cupcake Rose

$8.00

Cupcake Moscato

$8.00

A to Z Pinot Gris

$11.00

Joel Gott Cabernet

$11.00

Menage a Trois

$7.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$11.00

Benzinger Merlot

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Food Authentic Drinks

Location

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts, OH 44124

Directions

Gallery
The Tavern of Mayfield image
Banner pic
The Tavern of Mayfield image

Map
