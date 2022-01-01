Cleveland bars & lounges you'll love
Top bars & lounges in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland is a down-to-earth town like no other in the state of Ohio, and its bars and lounges reflect its diversity and style. So, if you’re planning a visit sometime soon, don’t sleep on Cleveland’s nightlife scene that includes bars, lounges, brewpubs, and breweries too.
In other words, if you’re looking for a place to unwind and sip an alcoholic beverage or two, Cleveland has everything you need. The only catch is that most of the highest-rated restaurants and bars lie near downtown along the lake. Compared to the nightlife in other U.S. cities, Cleveland’s scene is more laid-back and casual instead of being on the boisterous, overly energetic side. The atmosphere in the most popular bars and lounges in the city is great no matter which one you choose.
Must-try bars & lounges in Cleveland
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
|Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
|Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Popular items
|Rancher Mac
|$9.50
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese
|House Salad
|$8.50
Greens | Cucumber| Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese
|Mootz Sticks
|$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
Barrio
2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Corn Soft Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
|Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice
|$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
|Traditional Guacamole + Chips
|$6.50
housemade guacamole
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, italian roll
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|#6 SMALL Sausage Pie
|$19.00
|Bianca Salad
|$9.00
|#3 SMALL Green Pie
|$16.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Tender Basket
|$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
|Super Herd Burger
|$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
GRILL
Barley House
1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Cleveland Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Cheesesteak/Grilled Onions/Red Peppers/Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce/Spicy Aioli/Hoagie Bun”
|Barley Chik Fil A
|$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast/ Pepper Jack Cheese/ Slaw/ Pickle/ Hot Garlic Parm Ranch Sauce/ Brioche Bun.
|Build Your Pan
|$13.00
First Topping Free.
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
6370 York Rd., Parma heights
|Popular items
|Cheese Balls
|$7.50
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes. Served with your choice of ranch or yummy AF sauce
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 boneless wings.
|Boujee Burger
|$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
It's a basic cheeseburger!!
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|SCALLOPS
|$14.00
|WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP
|$8.50
|RANGOONS
|$12.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Popular items
|(5) Baked Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
|Super Herd Burger
|$12.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beer-Battered Onion Rings
|$2.99
Thick-cut onion rings. Served with a side
of tiger horsey sauce.
|Traditional Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Bone-in. Served with your choice of sauce.
|"Big Hands" Triple Decker
|$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato with Swiss and American cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayonnaise.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Popular items
|Greek Wings (10)
|$13.00
Greek seasoning served w/ a lemon wedge
|Large Pizza (12 cut)
|$13.00
Create your own..
|Family Pizza (1/2 sheet)
|$16.00
Create your own..
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sainato's at Rivergate
1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Wedding Soup
|$4.50
|Lg Build your Own Calzone
|$10.00
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Large Margherita
|$21.00
|Side Salad
|$4.00
|Ranch
|$0.75
RED the Steakhouse
417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi, Fontina, Raclette, Parmesan
|RED House Salad
|$12.00
Baby Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, "RED" Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Double Crisp Fingerlings
|$11.00
Crisp Potatoes, Garlic Oil, Herbs
FRENCH FRIES
Flannery's Pub
323 Prospect ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chicago Style Italian Beef
|$16.00
Prime Rib, Mild Giardiniera, Au Jus, Hoagie Roll
|Spicy Stuffed Meatloaf
|$15.00
Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Chef's Veg
|Pub Burger
|$16.00
Applewood Bacon, White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Brioche Bun
BBQ
Proof
2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Cuban Steamed Buns (3)
|$12.00
Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, Carolina BBQ, House Pickles, Seared Bun
|Meat/Sides/BBQ Sauce
|$18.00
Choose 1/2 lb of Meat, Two Sides, and a BBQ Sauce. Sauce is always on the side.
|Big Brisket n' Cheese
|$15.00
14 hr Smoked CAB Brisket, 3 Cheese Sauce, Cherry Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Onions
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
|Quesadilla w/Chicken
|$10.99
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$9.99
Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Good Company
1200 W 76th, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Little Good One
|$6.00
single Certified Angus Beef patty with white american cheese on a poppy seed milk bun.
|Apple Tart (v)
|$9.00
five spice roasted apples, toffee caramel, pickled apples, crème anglaise over puff pastry
|The Good One
|$15.00
two certified angus beed patties, griddled red onion, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, red relish & company sauce on a poppyseed milk bun
TACOS
Barrio
503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Corn Hard Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|Corn Soft Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Brussel Sprouts
|$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
House of Creole
668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bayou Pasta
|$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
|Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip
|$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
|Fried Fish Poboy
|$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
RAMEN • NOODLES
Xinji Noodle Bar
4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Spicy Pork Dumpling
|$9.00
|Spicy Miso
|$15.00
|Black Garlic Tokotsu
|$17.00
Two Bucks
7880 Broadview Road, Parma
|Popular items
|Mootz Sticks
|$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips
|Large Cauliflower Wings
|$11.00
1 Dozen
PIZZA
Inferno Flats
1059 Old River Road, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese
|Inferno Heavan-Helles BBQ Wings
|$12.00
8 chicken wings tossed in heaven-helles bbq
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$8.00
Heart of Gold
4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
|Patatas Bravas
|$3.00
|Crispy Fried Brussels
|$6.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Popular items
|Fire Cracker Shrimp
|$9.75
Spicy mayo dipping sauce
|Cajun Chicken Rolls
|$9.95
Two egg rolls (served in halves) packed with chicken, veggies, special house seasons and sweet chili dipping sauce
|Chicken Wings (5 whole)
|$10.50
Crisp, fried to perfection (added $1 is your choice of sauce) served with fresh cut seasoned fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Vegatarian Tofu Wings (5)
|$13.00
Panko Breaded and tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Side of Candied Jalapenos and Tofu Ranch
|Potato Pierogi (4)
|$13.00
Topped with Sauteed Onions. Side of Sour Cream
|Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage
|$17.00
Pork, Beef and Rice Wrapped in Cabbage atop Mashed Potatoes and topped with Hungarian Paprikash Sauce and Sauerkraut.
Barrio
806 Literary Rd, Tremont
|Popular items
|Stoner Shell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice
|$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Coleslaw, pickle chips, brioche bun, choice of BBQ sauce
|Reuben
|$15.00
Choice of Montreal Smoked Meat or smoked turkey, swiss, Cleveland Kraut, russian dressing, grilled rye
- 2