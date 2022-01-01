Cleveland bars & lounges you'll love

Cleveland is a down-to-earth town like no other in the state of Ohio, and its bars and lounges reflect its diversity and style. So, if you’re planning a visit sometime soon, don’t sleep on Cleveland’s nightlife scene that includes bars, lounges, brewpubs, and breweries too.

In other words, if you’re looking for a place to unwind and sip an alcoholic beverage or two, Cleveland has everything you need. The only catch is that most of the highest-rated restaurants and bars lie near downtown along the lake. Compared to the nightlife in other U.S. cities, Cleveland’s scene is more laid-back and casual instead of being on the boisterous, overly energetic side. The atmosphere in the most popular bars and lounges in the city is great no matter which one you choose.

Must-try bars & lounges in Cleveland

Jukebox image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
Jukebox
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rancher Mac$9.50
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese
House Salad$8.50
Greens | Cucumber| Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese
Mootz Sticks$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
Two Bucks
Barrio image

 

Barrio

2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corn Soft Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Traditional Guacamole + Chips$6.50
housemade guacamole
Barrio
The Corner Alley image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
Quesadilla$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, italian roll
The Corner Alley
Il Rione Pizzeria image

 

Il Rione Pizzeria

1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie$19.00
Bianca Salad$9.00
#3 SMALL Green Pie$16.00
Il Rione Pizzeria
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tender Basket$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
Harry Buffalo
Barley House image

GRILL

Barley House

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cleveland Cheesesteak$14.00
Cheesesteak/Grilled Onions/Red Peppers/Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce/Spicy Aioli/Hoagie Bun”
Barley Chik Fil A$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast/ Pepper Jack Cheese/ Slaw/ Pickle/ Hot Garlic Parm Ranch Sauce/ Brioche Bun.
Build Your Pan$13.00
First Topping Free.
Barley House
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights image

 

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights

6370 York Rd., Parma heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Balls$7.50
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes. Served with your choice of ranch or yummy AF sauce
10 Boneless Wings$9.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 boneless wings.
Boujee Burger$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
It's a basic cheeseburger!!
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
MOJO world eats & drink image

TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SCALLOPS$14.00
WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP$8.50
RANGOONS$12.00
MOJO world eats & drink
Harry Buffalo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(5) Baked Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
Harry Buffalo
Neighbors Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbors Bar and Grill

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer-Battered Onion Rings$2.99
Thick-cut onion rings. Served with a side
of tiger horsey sauce.
Traditional Chicken Wings$9.99
Bone-in. Served with your choice of sauce.
"Big Hands" Triple Decker$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato with Swiss and American cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayonnaise.
Neighbors Bar and Grill
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Wings (10)$13.00
Greek seasoning served w/ a lemon wedge
Large Pizza (12 cut)$13.00
Create your own..
Family Pizza (1/2 sheet)$16.00
Create your own..
Cork-N-Bottle
Sainato's at Rivergate image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sainato's at Rivergate

1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wedding Soup$4.50
Lg Build your Own Calzone$10.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
Sainato's at Rivergate
Pizza (216) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza (216)

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Margherita$21.00
Side Salad$4.00
Ranch$0.75
Pizza (216)
RED the Steakhouse image

 

RED the Steakhouse

417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi, Fontina, Raclette, Parmesan
RED House Salad$12.00
Baby Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, "RED" Raspberry Vinaigrette
Double Crisp Fingerlings$11.00
Crisp Potatoes, Garlic Oil, Herbs
RED the Steakhouse
Flannery's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Flannery's Pub

323 Prospect ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Style Italian Beef$16.00
Prime Rib, Mild Giardiniera, Au Jus, Hoagie Roll
Spicy Stuffed Meatloaf$15.00
Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Chef's Veg
Pub Burger$16.00
Applewood Bacon, White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Brioche Bun
Flannery's Pub
Proof image

BBQ

Proof

2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Steamed Buns (3)$12.00
Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, Carolina BBQ, House Pickles, Seared Bun
Meat/Sides/BBQ Sauce$18.00
Choose 1/2 lb of Meat, Two Sides, and a BBQ Sauce. Sauce is always on the side.
Big Brisket n' Cheese$15.00
14 hr Smoked CAB Brisket, 3 Cheese Sauce, Cherry Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Onions
Proof
Grayton Road Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
Quesadilla w/Chicken$10.99
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
Bang Bang Shrimp$9.99
Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.
Grayton Road Tavern
Good Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Good Company

1200 W 76th, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Little Good One$6.00
single Certified Angus Beef patty with white american cheese on a poppy seed milk bun.
Apple Tart (v)$9.00
five spice roasted apples, toffee caramel, pickled apples, crème anglaise over puff pastry
The Good One$15.00
two certified angus beed patties, griddled red onion, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, red relish & company sauce on a poppyseed milk bun
Good Company
Barrio image

TACOS

Barrio

503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland

Avg 4 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Corn Soft Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
Barrio
TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
TownHall
Main pic

 

House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bayou Pasta$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
Fried Fish Poboy$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
House of Creole
Xinji Noodle Bar image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Xinji Noodle Bar

4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Pork Dumpling$9.00
Spicy Miso$15.00
Black Garlic Tokotsu$17.00
Xinji Noodle Bar
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

7880 Broadview Road, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mootz Sticks$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips
Large Cauliflower Wings$11.00
1 Dozen
Two Bucks
Inferno Flats image

PIZZA

Inferno Flats

1059 Old River Road, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese
Inferno Heavan-Helles BBQ Wings$12.00
8 chicken wings tossed in heaven-helles bbq
Kids Chicken Tender$8.00
Inferno Flats
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger$14.00
Patatas Bravas$3.00
Crispy Fried Brussels$6.00
Heart of Gold
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fire Cracker Shrimp$9.75
Spicy mayo dipping sauce
Cajun Chicken Rolls$9.95
Two egg rolls (served in halves) packed with chicken, veggies, special house seasons and sweet chili dipping sauce
Chicken Wings (5 whole)$10.50
Crisp, fried to perfection (added $1 is your choice of sauce) served with fresh cut seasoned fries
5 Points Grille
Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegatarian Tofu Wings (5)$13.00
Panko Breaded and tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Side of Candied Jalapenos and Tofu Ranch
Potato Pierogi (4)$13.00
Topped with Sauteed Onions. Side of Sour Cream
Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage$17.00
Pork, Beef and Rice Wrapped in Cabbage atop Mashed Potatoes and topped with Hungarian Paprikash Sauce and Sauerkraut.
Prosperity Social Club
Barrio image

 

Barrio

806 Literary Rd, Tremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Barrio
Landmark Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Coleslaw, pickle chips, brioche bun, choice of BBQ sauce
Reuben$15.00
Choice of Montreal Smoked Meat or smoked turkey, swiss, Cleveland Kraut, russian dressing, grilled rye
Landmark Smokehouse

