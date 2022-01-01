Cleveland bars & lounges you'll love

Top bars & lounges in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland is a down-to-earth town like no other in the state of Ohio, and its bars and lounges reflect its diversity and style. So, if you’re planning a visit sometime soon, don’t sleep on Cleveland’s nightlife scene that includes bars, lounges, brewpubs, and breweries too.



In other words, if you’re looking for a place to unwind and sip an alcoholic beverage or two, Cleveland has everything you need. The only catch is that most of the highest-rated restaurants and bars lie near downtown along the lake. Compared to the nightlife in other U.S. cities, Cleveland’s scene is more laid-back and casual instead of being on the boisterous, overly energetic side. The atmosphere in the most popular bars and lounges in the city is great no matter which one you choose.