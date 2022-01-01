Pies in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve pies
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|White Pie
|$16.00
Roasted Garlic Oil, House Cheese Blend, Spinach, Feta, Ricotta, and Oregano
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Bacon, Potato, Egg, and Cheese Hand Pie
|$7.00
New Creation Farm's Bacon, Miller Livestock Eggs, roasted potatoes, and cheese
|Mushroom, Leek, and Gruyere Hand Pie
|$7.00
Killbuck Valley mushrooms (oysters and shiitakes), leeks, and gruyere cheese
Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Spinach Pie Combo
|$8.55
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
|Spinach Pie
|$2.75
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Spinach Pie Combo
|$8.55
|Spinach Pie
|$2.75
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland
|#3 SMALL Green Pie
|$16.00
|#6 SMALL Sausage Pie
|$19.00
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|SM Hot Honey Pie
|$13.99
|LG Hot Honey Pie
|$18.99
|Jumbo Hot Honey Pie
|$23.99
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Spaghetti Pie
|$16.00
spaghetti pie base layered with Italian sausage & onions topped with provolone cheese & marinara sauce-baked to perfection
Angie's Soul Cafe
3400 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland
|Sweet Potato Pie (Slice)
|$3.95
|Sweet Potato (Mini Pie)
|$6.95
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Large Pierogi Pie
|$22.00
|Small Spicy Pie
|$12.00
|Small Pierogi Pie
|$11.50
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Snickers pie
|$5.49
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Debbie's Spinach Pie
spinach, chopped pepperoni, spiced olive oil & cheese
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Sm Honey Pie
|$15.00
|Sm Polpetta Pie
|$16.00
Meatball, pepperoncini, ricotta, mozzarella
|Lg Polpetta Pie
|$25.00
Meatball, pepperoncini, ricotta, mozzarella
Martha On The Fly
2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Ham and Pineapple Pocket Pie (old)
|$5.00
Ham Cheese and Pineapple Pocket Pie
|Loaded Potato Pocket Pie
|$5.00
Potato, scallions, bacon, parmesan and American Cheese with a side of sour cream
|Slice of Rittman Dutch Apple Pie
|$5.00
Chefs rotating local selection
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Berry Pie
|$14.00
KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland
|Chocolate + Nutella Cream Whoopie Pie
|$3.00
Chewy chocolate cookie sandwich filled with nutella buttercream. Pretty much ideal, if you ask us.
|Lemon + Honey Pie
|$3.75
Creamy, frozen lemon + honey curd with graham cracker crust + toasted meringue.
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$3.00
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Apple Pie Shot
|$5.00
Our Famous House Made Apple Pie Shot!
|Shepherd's Pie
|$9.50
Ground beef, peas, carrots and mashed potatoes covered with Guinness gravy, sprinkled with cheddar cheese and baked to golden.
B2's Bourbon & BBQ
26179 Chardon Raod, Richmond Heights
|Pie By The Slice
|$6.00
Daily Selection
Sittoo's Parma
5870 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Dozen Spinach Pies
|$30.00
|Spinach Pie Combo
|$8.55
|Spinach Pie
|$2.75
Milky Way
1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland
|Combo 8 - 2 Pies Family plain/spicy FF
|$54.95
|Combo 7 - Pie Family FF
|$28.95