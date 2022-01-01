Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Pie$16.00
Roasted Garlic Oil, House Cheese Blend, Spinach, Feta, Ricotta, and Oregano
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Potato, Egg, and Cheese Hand Pie$7.00
New Creation Farm's Bacon, Miller Livestock Eggs, roasted potatoes, and cheese
Mushroom, Leek, and Gruyere Hand Pie$7.00
Killbuck Valley mushrooms (oysters and shiitakes), leeks, and gruyere cheese
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Item pic

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pie Combo$8.55
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Spinach Pie$2.75
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
More about Sittoo's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pie Combo$8.55
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Spinach Pie$2.75
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Il Rione Pizzeria image

 

Il Rione Pizzeria

1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
#3 SMALL Green Pie$16.00
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie$19.00
More about Il Rione Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
SM Hot Honey Pie$13.99
LG Hot Honey Pie$18.99
Jumbo Hot Honey Pie$23.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Pie$16.00
spaghetti pie base layered with Italian sausage & onions topped with provolone cheese & marinara sauce-baked to perfection
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe

3400 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Pie (Slice)$3.95
Sweet Potato (Mini Pie)$6.95
More about Angie's Soul Cafe
Pizza (216) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza (216)

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Pierogi Pie$22.00
Small Spicy Pie$12.00
Small Pierogi Pie$11.50
More about Pizza (216)
Item pic

 

Pita Potle

21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
ZAATAR PITA PIE$3.95
More about Pita Potle
BEST GYROS image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Snickers pie$5.49
More about BEST GYROS
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Debbie's Spinach Pie
spinach, chopped pepperoni, spiced olive oil & cheese
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Geraci's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sm Honey Pie$15.00
Sm Polpetta Pie$16.00
Meatball, pepperoncini, ricotta, mozzarella
Lg Polpetta Pie$25.00
Meatball, pepperoncini, ricotta, mozzarella
More about Geraci's Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pie$4.50
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Martha On The Fly

2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham and Pineapple Pocket Pie (old)$5.00
Ham Cheese and Pineapple Pocket Pie
Loaded Potato Pocket Pie$5.00
Potato, scallions, bacon, parmesan and American Cheese with a side of sour cream
Slice of Rittman Dutch Apple Pie$5.00
Chefs rotating local selection
More about Martha On The Fly
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Berry Pie$14.00
More about Lago East Bank
Chocolate + Nutella Cream Whoopie Pie image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective

5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chocolate + Nutella Cream Whoopie Pie$3.00
Chewy chocolate cookie sandwich filled with nutella buttercream. Pretty much ideal, if you ask us.
Lemon + Honey Pie$3.75
Creamy, frozen lemon + honey curd with graham cracker crust + toasted meringue.
More about KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pie$3.00
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie Shot$5.00
Our Famous House Made Apple Pie Shot!
Shepherd's Pie$9.50
Ground beef, peas, carrots and mashed potatoes covered with Guinness gravy, sprinkled with cheddar cheese and baked to golden.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
B2's Bourbon & BBQ image

 

B2's Bourbon & BBQ

26179 Chardon Raod, Richmond Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pie By The Slice$6.00
Daily Selection
More about B2's Bourbon & BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dozen Spinach Pies$30.00
Spinach Pie Combo$8.55
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Spinach Pie$2.75
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
More about Sittoo's Parma
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo 8 - 2 Pies Family plain/spicy FF$54.95
Combo 7 - Pie Family FF$28.95
More about Milky Way
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Oatmeal Cream Pie$6.00
More about Heart of Gold

