Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road

Fairview Pk, OH 44126

Margherita

Food

Specials!

Spicy Pickle Pizza!

Spicy Pickle Pizza!

$18.00

Chipotle Ranch, House Cheese Blend, Dill Pickles, Bacon and Red Pepper Flakes. *13 inch- 8 Slice*

Sweet Chili Pizza!

Sweet Chili Pizza!

$18.00

Sweet Chili Sauce, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend , Ham, Red Onion and Pineapples. *13 inch - 8 Slice*

Firecracker Pizza!

Firecracker Pizza!

$18.00

Chipotle Ranch, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend, Bacon, Banana Peppers and Jalapeño *13 inch - 8 Slice*

Detroit Thursday!

Detroit Thursday!

$12.00Out of stock

**Detroit Thursday!!** Chicken Pesto: Garlic Butter Base, Roasted Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, House Cheese Blend, Shaved Parmesan and topped with House Made Basil Pesto -OR- Build Your Own up to 3-Toppings!

Cavatelli & Meatballs

Cavatelli & Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

Cavatelli & 2 House-Made Meatballs Topped With Sauce and Basil Served With a Side Salad and Fresh Bread

Shrimp Scampi Pizza!

Shrimp Scampi Pizza!

$18.00Out of stock

*13"- 8 slice pizza* Garlic Butter, Shrimp, Fresh mozzarella, Bruschetta topped with Parsley and Lemon!

Satullo

Satullo

$18.00Out of stock

13”-8 slice Spinach , chicken , fresh mozzarella, tomato bruschetta, balsamic glaze

Taco Pizza!

Taco Pizza!

$18.00

13'- 8 Slice Pizza* Topped with Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa and a side of Sour Cream. **SERVED TUESDAYS ONLY**

Southwest Pizza!

Southwest Pizza!

$18.00

*13"- 8 Slice* Topped with Chipotle Ranch, Chicken ,House Cheese Blend , Black Bean & Corn Salsa and Tortilla Strips. ** SERVED TUESDAY ONLY**

Appetizers

Homemade Meatballs

Homemade Meatballs

$11.00

5 House-Made Meatballs, topped with Tomato Sauce, Fresh Ricotta Cheese, and Basil

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$9.00

Topped with Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella Cheese with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3

Pepperoni Bread

Pepperoni Bread

$11.00

Fresh Pizza Dough stuffed with Pepperoni and Cheese, served with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3

Wood-Fired Chicken Wings

Wood-Fired Chicken Wings

$12.00

One Pound - Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Six Mushrooms stuffed with Herbed Cream Cheese and White Cheddar topped with White Cheddar Sauce

Fresh Ciabatta Bread

$3.00

Salads

Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Mozzarella Cheese and Croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Served with Caesar Dressing

Italian Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Ham, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Black Olives

Cranberry Chicken Salad

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, and Feta Cheese

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, White Cheddar Cheese, Celery, Grapes, Apples, and Walnuts

House Specialty Pizzas

All Pizzas are 12 Inches and cut into 8 Slices
Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Balsamic Drizzle - 13 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$19.00

Bourbon Sauce, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, and Bacon - 13 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices

The Works

The Works

$20.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, and Red Onion - 13 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices

Godfather

Godfather

$20.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage,House Cheese Blend, Banana Peppers, and Red Onions - 13 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices

Pizza Bianca

Pizza Bianca

$17.00

Roasted Garlic Oil, House Cheese Blend, Ricotta Cheese, Oregano, Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan - 13 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices

Sausage & Kale

Sausage & Kale

$18.00

Pesto Sauce, Kale, Sausage, House Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions and Shaved Parmesan -13 Inch -8 Slices

Butcher Block

Butcher Block

$20.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, House Made Meatballs, House Cheese Blend, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey -13 Inch- 8 Slices

Veggie Primo

Veggie Primo

$18.00

Alfredo Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Broccoli, and Caramelized Onions -13 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices

Build Your Own Pizza

13 Inch Pizza - Cut into 8 Slices - Starts off as a Cheese Pizza and add up to 5 toppings!

13 Inch - 8 Slices

$12.00

Topped with Cheese and Sauce and Add Toppings

Wood-Fired Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Italian Dressing Served On Fresh Baked Ciabatta

Chicken Parmy Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, and Basil, topped with Pizza Sauce Served On Fresh Baked Ciabatta Bread

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

House-Made Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Pizza Sauce Served on Fresh Baked Ciabatta

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Jalapeno Slaw, and White Cheddar Cheese Served On Fresh Baked Ciabatta

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.00

Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Mixed Greens Served On Fresh Baked Ciabatta

Calzones

Served with a Side of Sauce

BYO Calzone

$15.00

Served with a side of Sauce - Serves 2-3

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Ricotta filling with Chocolate Chips and a powdered sugar dusting

 Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fresh House-Made Cookies !

Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies!

Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies!

$2.00Out of stock

4 Heart Shaped Sugar Cookies.

Drinks

20 oz Soda

Coke

$2.32

Diet Coke

$2.32

Sprite

$2.32

Choose at pick up

$2.32

Bottled Water

Bottled water

$2.50
We specialize in Italian thin crust pizza. Our pizza dough undergoes a cold 2-Day fermentation, which gives us a unique, crispy, and airy texture. We source as much local produce as possible and the finest quality of tomatoes to create a one-of-a-kind pie.

