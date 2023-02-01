Der Braumeister

Pinot Blanc, Wittmann 100 Hills, Rheinhessen, Germany, 2019 (BTL)

$19.99

The fruit for the Pinot Blanc is about 40% estate-harvested, primarily from sites not as dominated by limestone as the estate’s best vineyards. The remainder of the fruit is sourced from other local growers who are members of Naturland, a German certification organization for Organic agriculture. The palate is fresh and creamy, laced with a fine minerality that lingers on the back palate with mouthwatering acidity.