Der Braumeister

$5 Sides (TO GO)
Apple Sauce
Apple-Bacon Kraut
Asparagus
Classic Kraut
French Fries
Maple-Red Pepper Carrots
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Red Cabbage
Sausage, Extra
Spicy Sauerkraut
Spätzle & Gravy
One Roll w/Butter
House Curry Ketchup
Take our house made curry ketchup home in a 4 ounce mason jar!
House German Mustard
Take our house made German mustard home in a 4 ounce mason jar!
Appetizers/Starters (TO GO)
Bavarian Pretzel
Locally sourced. Soft pretzel dusted in sea salt and served warm. Served with beer cheese and german mustard.
German Mac N Cheese
Our take on an American classic. Our Käsespätzle consists of egg-noodle dumplings, bechamel & cheddar, topped with panko breadcrumbs.
Landjaeger Plate
German smoked sausage served with Emmental, a Swiss style cheese, and toasted baguette slices. Side of german mustard.
Pierogies
Pick two from locally sourced in Slavic Village. Sweet ricotta or potato-cheddar mix, deep fried and served with sour cream and house made apple sauce.
Potato Pancakes
House made, potato, flour, eggs, parsley, grilled. Served with two side sauces. Served with apple sauce and sour cream.
Sauerkraut Balls - CLASSIC
Smoked ham and sauerkraut hand rolled, breaded and deep fried, served with cocktail sauce & german mustard.
Sauerkraut Balls - SPICY
Potato and spicy kraut, hand rolled, breaded and deep fried, served with house made curry ketchup and beer cheese. (balls are vegan)
Soups & Salads (TO GO)
Beet Salad
Roasted beets over local greens with cambozola, walnuts & balsamic vinaigrette.
Creamy Dill Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumbers, red onions, and a creamy house dill dressing served over greens.
German Potato Salad
Sweet and sour, bacon and onion sauce, and served warm over a small bed of greens. Not like your oma's recipe- it is our oma's recipe! 😉
House Salad
Local greens, onion, cucumber, tomato, cheddar, croutons. All dressings are house made, please pick one.
Soup Of The Day
Roasted red pepper & Potato Chowder (veg)
Vinaigrette Cucumber Salad
Sweet, sour, and pickled cucumbers and red onions served over a bed of local greens. This salad is dressed, no need to pick a side dressing.
Sandwiches (TO-GO)
Beer Battered Cod Plate
2 pieces of sustainable, seasonal, and fresh fish, fried in our house made batter, served with mashed potatoes and a side salad.
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich
Sustainable and USA farmed raised pollock. Bun, tar-tar sauce, lettuce, tomato. (Served with house hand-cut fries and curry ketchup)
Der Brau Burger
Ohio Beef and Marinated Cremini mushrooms (Thyme, Garlic, Asbach Brandy) Cambozola, Caraway Kraut, Rosemary Aioli, House Fries and Curry Ketchup
Potato Pancake Reuben
Choice of corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island dressing between two potato pancakes. Stuff it with double kraut to make it vegetarian! Pick one side.
Sausage Sandwich
Grilled sausage on a bun. Sausage choices: Frank, Kielbasa, Beer Brat, or Weisswurst. Pick a kraut or red cabbage topping.
Mains (TO GO)
Build Your own Schnitzel
Build a schnitzel just how you like it! Gluten free breading or traditional. Chicken or veal. Mushroom gravy or regular, pick two additional sides.
Chicken Paprikash
All natural chicken breast in a Paprika rub, braised and baked. Served over a bed of spätzle or gf mashed potato with a paprika/sour cream sauce.
Frankfurter Plate
2 All Beef Franks, spaetzle, and braised red cabbage.
German Sausage Plate
Pick 2 grilled german sausages, served with german potato salad, and classic kraut! Beer Bratwurst (pork), Knackwurst (pork & beef), Beef Frank (100% beef), Weisswurst (veal). Vegan Brat wurst available too!
Hungarian Goulash
A paprika beef stew! Fresh green, red, and yellow peppers in a tomato base. Served over spätzle or mashed.
Kassler Rippchen & Sausage
Smoked Chops, Smoked Kielbasa & roasted apples. Served with Mashed Potatoes (gf) &Apple-Bacon Kraut.
Sauerbraten
A sweet and sour german roast beef. Burgundy, ginger and juniper marinated Ohio beef in a sweet and sour sauce, spätzle and red cabbage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Seasonal Veggie Plate
Roasted seasonal vegetables, roasted beets, piled high with steamed gluten free brown and quinoa blend. Topped with a lemon-garlic-tahini sauce. (vegan & gf)
St Moritz
Pounded thin, Breaded Veal, topped with melted emmental cheese, fresh basil-tomato sauce, and linguine. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Vegan Sausage Plate
2 All Vegan Brats, mashed, roasted apples, and classic kraut.
Swedish Meatballs (6 balls)
6 homemade Swedish meatballs served over mashed potatoes and topped with our house lingonberry jam, garnished with fresh cut chives.
Desserts (TO GO)
Apple Strudel (dessert)
Made with fresh local apples, puff pastry, served warm, dusted with powdered sugar
Cherry Strudel (dessert)
Made with fresh cherries, not too sweet, puff pastry, served warm, dusted with powdered sugar
Cream Puff
Puff pastry, custard filling, and a chocolate ganache.
Hazelnut Chocolate Cake (gf)
Gluten free hazelnut chocolate cake!
Kids (TO GO)
EXTRAS (TO GO)
Nonalcoholic Beverages (To-Go)
Coffee
Coke - can
Decaf
Diet Coke - can
Fiji Water - bottle
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Juice
Mountain Dew - can
N/A German Pilsner
Non-Alcoholic German Pilsner Beer
N/A German Wheat
Non-Alcoholic German Wheat Beer
N/A Radler
Non-Alcoholic Radler
Perrier Sparkling Water
Sprite - can
DOG MENU (TO-GO)
German-Austrian Beer
Augustiner Munich Light
A true and tried light lager that follows the old Bavarian Purity Laws of 1516 (meaning fillers or addons), this brew features pure hops, barley and wheat. A touch of floral and grassy hops make this a great beer to pair with any southern Germany dish- like our Schnitzel!
Ayinger Celebrator
An award winning doppelbock beer it tastes of velvet roasted malts and hints of dried fruits. It’s a year round brewed Ayinger and a staple within their portfolio. Unlike other doppelbock beers, Celebrator has very little residual sugar.
Bembel Waken - caffinated Apfelwein Cider
Invigorating and unique. BEMBEL-WITH-CARE Apfelwein meets chokeberry and guarana. ABV 4.7%. Gluten Free. Vegan.
DAB
A True Dortmunder classic that is named simply from its origin in Dortmund, Germany. Dortmund was made capital of the Rhine-Westphalian and Netherlands Circle and part of the Medieval Hansa traders guild! This particular brew was founded in 1868 and continues to be a classic light lager that anyone will enjoy.
Eggenberg Urbock 23°
Twenty-three refers to the sugars in the beer prior to fermentation. The finished product is a doppelbock beer from Austrian tasting of orange and sherry. It is a boozy beer and we love drinking this with our smoked pork chop and smoked sausage dinner, Kassler Ripchen.
Franziskaner Wheat
Unfiltered wheat beer from Germany. Try this will a tender veal weisswurst sandwich topped with apple-bacon sauerkraut. This is one of our favorite German Beers and something that we have always tried to keep in the rotation. It has been on our beer club board for over 35 years!
Hofbräu Dunkel
Hofbrauhaus literally means the “the court’s brewhouse” and is one of the largest breweries in Bavaria. Our kegs are imported from Munich, Germany and its Dunkel lager beer is a bottom-fermented brew that tastes of subtle malts, hoppiness, and a slightly roasted aftertaste.
Hofbräu Original
Hofbrau’s original German lager beer is a golden yellow that is full-bodied and slightly malted. Imported from Germany, this authentic and classic lager is a must-try.
Kostrizer Schwarzbier
Schwarzbiers, sometimes called black lagers, are drier and darker than German dunkels. The brewery located in Bad Kostritz, Germany has been producing schwarz beer for almost 500 years. Comparable to a Guiness Stout.
Leipziger Gose Bayerischer
Originating from Leipzig, Germany, it tastes of coriander and sea salt. A fermented beer that’s composed of 60% wheat and 40% barley malt, we recommend trying this with our Der Brau burger. One of the favorites on our Cleveland’s best beer list!
Paulaner Radler (lager + grapefruit)
A German Radler Beer is the perfect brunch or happy hour daytime drinking brew. Half grapefruit and half lager, it has a low ABV.
Reissdorf Kölsch
This is as close as we get to Budweiser and that actually tastes better than Budweiser! It’s our true and tested hair of the dog with no before or after taste. A top fermented beer that has been brewed in Cologne, Germany since 1894.
Schneider Weisse Aventinus
Arguably one of the world’s best beers. This doppelbock wheat tastes of typical Munich yeast; banana and yeast. With a slight taste of chocolate beer and spicy finish, it pairs perfectly with our Sauerbraten!
Schneider Weisse Hopfenweisse
First, this beer is 100% certified organic and also known as “Festweisse” in Germany. Schneider Weisse’s Tap 4, “Meine Festweisse,” began as the brewery’s signature Oktoberfest offered in Munich. Since then, this unfiltered wheat beer has varied year to year. What remains consistent is a refreshingly light beer with a slight lemon-citrus taste.
Schneider Weisse Original
This original wheat beer’s brewing permission was granted by King Ludwig in 1850. It is an unfiltered wheat beer, golden in color with aromas of banana and cloves, it tastes both fruity and spicy.
Spaten
With a taste that’s similar to Heineken and St Pauli Girl, the Spaten is a pale lager beer with slight bitterness from the hops that carries an aftertaste that pairs perfectly with our Potato Pancake Reuben. Enjoy it for only $3 during our Cleveland Happy Hour at the bar or on the patio!
Warsteiner Dunkel (TG)
Warsteiner Dunkel is a staple dark German beer. It is not bitter and tastes of coffee, malts, and even chocolate beer.
Warsteiner Premium Pilsner
Here in Cleveland, Warsteiner is a German Pilsner known through the land. Its crisp hops is a refreshing choice for a hot summer day on our patio.
Weihenstephaner Korbinian
Weihenstephan is the world’s oldest brewery and also home to the world’s best brewing school. Korbinian is a perfect dark bock beer that has won the best doppelbock in Germany at the World of Beer Awards. This is a perfect beer to pair with our Der Brau Burger or our brunch Breakfast Sandwich.
Belgian
Chimay Cent Cinquante 150 (Green Label, ABV 10%)
Chimay 150 is a celebratory beer to commemorate 150 years in Chimay’s brewery. A limited edition (150,000 bottles) of Chimay 150 was brewed for the very first time for the brewery’s 150th anniversary and Der Brauemiseter is one of two restaurants carrying this special brew. Chimay 150 is a refreshing beer, strong but refined, with a balanced flavor and floral scent, accompanied by aromas of dried fruits and spices.
Chimay Cinq Cents (White)
First brewed in 1966 by Rev. Father Theodore, it was his final contribution to the Chimay line of beers. With a typical golden color, a slightly hazy appearance topped with a fine foam that releases a bouquet of fruity esters and floral-hop aromas, this is an ideal patio-drinking beer.
Chimay Grande Réserve (Blue)
First launched in 1948 as a Christmas ale under the name “Blue Cap”, its reputation as a strong ale of the highest quality led to its year-round production. It’s remarkably dry with a hint of sweetness that’s derived from the highest quality of malts. Flavors of dates, fig, and pear are complemented by aromas of bread with a faint floral finish.
Chimay Grande Réserve Barrel Fermented (2018)
Chimay Première (Red)
The oldest of the Chimay beers, it’s a timeless classic and sweet harmony in a glass. Its mildly floral notes mix perfectly with spicy pepper and clove. The sweet, dark fruity finish features a touch of chocolate and caramel.
DeuS Brut des Flandres
The REAL champagne of beers… A Belgian strong ale. First brewed at Bosteels, transferred to the Champagne region of France were it is treated much like a champagne with the bottles inverted and the yeast expunged and bottle re-corked.
Kasteel Nitro Barista
A Belgian Quad that offers notes of caramel and delectable dry chocolate. Additionally, this nitro can pour tastes a roasted coffee flavor, hence its “barista” name. Once Kasteel was a prominent force in the Belgian beer market, but it was pulled for rebranding and has since been reintroduced in nitro cans. Pair this with our goulash dinner!
Leffe Blonde
A pale abbey beer, with a full, sunny, golden color. It has a smooth and full-bodied taste and a rich creamy head. Like all the Leffe beers, it is a ’connoisseur’ beer that is always easy to drink.
Rochefort Tripel
Flavor of Belgian yeast, bread malt, musty grapes, light fruits, mild raisin, anise, light spices with a floral noise. We are Cleveland’s favorite German Restaurant, but every perfect imported beer list needs at least one true Belgian Trappist on its list!
St. Feuillien Grand Cru
Grand Cru is a speciality beer carefully crafted by Belgium’s St Feuillien Brewery. This extra-blond amber nectar masterpiece undergoes refermentation in the bottle, resulting in a beer endowed with unforgettable character. Grand Cru differs from other beers in the range by its absence of spices. Its full, white head is light and frothy, and when poured it creates a subtle lace effect. The very pale colour of Grand Cru lends clarity and brilliance to its body.
American Craft
Bud Light
Michigan Virtue Cherry Cider
Our cherry cider blends hand-picked heirloom Michigan apples and local cherries in French oak barrels. Hard Apple Cider Hand-Pressed And Fermented at Virtue Farm In Fennville, Michigan. Virtue Cider is Made With All-Natural Ingredients and No Added Sugars.
The Abyss Stout
A deep, dark Imperial Stout, The Abyss features hints of molasses, licorice, and other alluring flavors that make it something not just to quaff but contemplate.
English & French Beers
Aspall Dry Cider
A lightly sparkling, elegant dry cider with a soft fragrant nose and earthy apple notes that captures the essence of an orchard. Best paired with pork, chili, or cheesy dishes, like our Schnitzel or Kassler Rippchen!
Etienne Dupont Cidre Bouché Brut de Normandie (TG)
Etienne Dupont believes that only one great cider can be made, given any set of apples, because the balance has to be perfect. There are three maturities for each category of apples [bitter, sweet, acidic. The result of Etienne Dupont’s methodology is a dry and sparkling brut cider to pair with apple strudel or a kassler rippchen plate!
Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale
Still brewed with water from a Well that was first sunk over 250 years ago in the Yorkshire countryside, this Nut Brown Ale is a rich tipple with roasted accents, infused with hints of pecan and toffee. A wonderfully drinkable, exceptionally tasty brew, the Nut Brown Ale is also Vegan-friendly and suitable for any occasion!
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout
Another Vegan-friendly option from Samuel Smith and similarly brewed, its fermentation creates an almost opaque, wonderfully silky, and smooth textured ale with a complex medium dry palate and bittersweet finish.
Wine, Prosecco, & Champagne
Champagne, Canard-Duchene Cuvée Léonie Brut, Champagne, France, NV
Authentic Brut epitomizes the Canard-Duchene style, where freshness and intensity bring together nobility and nature. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the wine is characterized by fresh fruit aromas jostling with brioche notes. The fruit aromas carry through to the palate and intermingle with pastry notes. Authentic Brut, perfect for every occasion.
Champagne, Veuve Clicquot Rosé, Reims, France, 2012
The palate is powerful and voluminous, with a distinct and clear note. It unfolds with initial aromas of luscious red fruit, strawberry, and Morello cherry, leading to dense notes of noble tannins, velvety & silky.
Champagne, Veuve Doussot Blanc de Blancs, Champagne-Ardenne, France, NV
Authentic Brut epitomizes the Canard-Duchene style, where freshness and intensity bring together nobility and nature. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the wine is characterized by fresh fruit aromas jostling with brioche notes. The fruit aromas carry through to the palate and intermingle with pastry notes. Authentic Brut, perfect for every occasion.
White Sparkling Wine, Raumland, Cuvée Katharina, 2012 (BTL)
Volcker Raumland makes sekt (sparkling wine) for dozens of top German estates. He is a master craftsman who creates a modest 100,000 bottles of methode champenoise sparkling wines each year. All wines are hand-harvested. These are simply the best, most conscientiously made sekts in Germany.
White Sparkling Wine, Dr. Loosen, Dr.L Riesling Sparkling, NV (BTL)
This crisp, refreshing Riesling represents both sides of Riesling – dry and fruity – while capturing the elegant and racy characteristics of steep, slate-soil Mosel vineyards. 12% ABV, 100% Mosel
Barolo, Giacomo Ascheri Barolo DOCG, 3 Vineyard, 2016 (BTL)
A wine list is incomplete without one Italian Barolo made of 100% Nebbiolo grape. This harmonious, well-structured with elegant tannins and remarkable complexity and balance make it an intense red; a large and composite bouquet of sweet spices, dried flowers, leather, and undergrowth make it great to pair with our cream puffs or seasonal roladen.
Bordeaux, Château Le Grand Verdus Génération, Gironde, France, 2016 (BTL)
Very nice Bordeaux. The name generation hints to the 4 generations of winemakers. It's a Merlot / Cabernet Franc blend giving vivid fruit aromas and subtle herbal hints. This fruity wine has good acidity and a light structure. Easy and fresh, it offers light, well-integrated tannins.
Cabernet Franc, Gaspard, Touraine, Loire, France, 2019 (BTL)
50-year-old Cab Franc vines; grapes are hand-harvested. This is a light and fun Cab Franc with fresh berry and herb notes, slightly effervescent with tingly acidity.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Matthew Fritz, Sonoma County, 2019 (BTL)
Founded by vintner and entrepreneur Matthew Bonanno, Matthew Fritz is the companion wine to his Napa Valley flagship, Bonanno Cabernet Sauvignon. Matthew Fritz was founded on a few simple principles. Seek out and source only from top North Coast vineyards. Let the fruit stand on its own through a pure, clean winemaking process.
Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, 2018 (BTL)
Berry fruit forward with an acidic and dry finish. A clean wine that offers cherry and with a hint of tobacco and earthy tones that linger. Pair this wine with our Chicken Schnitzel topped with our apple-cranberry chutney.
Côtes du Rhône, Little Canyon, Domaine de Couron
50% Grenache, 50% Syrah and aged in stone reveal a soft and supple red wine that is easy-going and gives a nice array of red fruits yet earthy notes. This is a medium to light-bodied profile.
Pinot Noir, Villa Wolf, Pfalz, Germany, 2020 (BTL)
A tasty, lighter-bodied Pinot perfect for warmer weather, the Villa Wolf Pinot Noir from Germany. 100% Pinot Noir from Pfalz in southwest Germany directly north of Alsace. Half of the wine is aged for 15-18 months in French oak barriques (30% new) with the other half in stainless steel. 12.5% ABV
Pinot Noir/Spätburgunder, Wittmann Rotwein Trocken, Rheinhessen, Germany, 2015 (BTL)
The older vintage on this wine separates it from the other pinots on our shelf because of its bigger body. The result is a luscious German Red Wine that has a soft texture and is very approachable. The fine and persistent tannins will allow this wine to age for another decade!
Red Zinfandel, Cline, Lodi, California, 2020 (BTL)
Wonderfully consistent. Fully fruit-forward with a hint of sweetness makes it an easy choice for red wine drinkers. Try this with our St. Moritz Schnitzel- It is an Austrian veal parm!
Rioja, Sierra Cantabria, Rioja Selección, 2020 (BTL)
This 100% Grape Tempranillo is an intense ruby red from Rioja, Spain. Aromas of red fruit, including strawberry in good intensity in conjunction with spice, vanilla and oak notes. On the palate it is fresh, soft, and balanced, with the fruit well integrated with the notes of oak, vanilla, and light toast.
Syrah, “Rock & Roll” Tobin James Cellars, California, 2018 (BTL)
100% Syrah Rock-n_roll is a barbeque in a bottle. Ripe dark berry fruits like blackberry and juicy plum balance with a spiced clove and slightly smoky finish. Pair this wine with our Der Brau burger!
Sparkling Pinot Noir, Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé, Pierre Sparr, Alsace, France, NV (BTL)
Maison Pierre Sparr follows a 300-year-old tradition of winemaking. A well-balanced sparkling starts with strawberry and raspberry aromas and finishes smooth and dry. 100% Pinot Noir
Auslese, Weingut Joh. Jos. Prüm, Riesling Graacher Himmelreich, 2018 (BTL)
Auslese translates to "selected harvest," which are grapes that are only hand-picked and their juices pressed from grapes the size of raisins. Snappy flavors like green apple, passionfruit, and orange peel ring true. The palate is impeccable - pure, fresh, and delicate with great depth. Open already, it has great flavor but also a real sense of precision. An irresistible appeal is a perfect pairing for apple strudel and vanilla ice cream.
Chardonnay, Oyster Bay, New Zealand, 2020 (BTL)
Fragrant white peach, vibrant citrus, and a delightfully creamy texture. Its assertive, refreshing flavors are partnered with subtle oak. Medium-bodies and perfect with our beer batter fish sandwich!
Grüner Veltliner, Count Karolyi, Dél-Pannónia, Hungary, 2020 (BTL)
his dry white wine is light yellow with green hues and lemony aromas with hints of spice and pepper, typical of the Gruner grape. Count Karolyi develops attractive fruit flavors on the palate and a pleasant, refreshing finish.
Pinot Blanc, Wittmann 100 Hills, Rheinhessen, Germany, 2019 (BTL)
The fruit for the Pinot Blanc is about 40% estate-harvested, primarily from sites not as dominated by limestone as the estate’s best vineyards. The remainder of the fruit is sourced from other local growers who are members of Naturland, a German certification organization for Organic agriculture. The palate is fresh and creamy, laced with a fine minerality that lingers on the back palate with mouthwatering acidity.
Pinot Grigio, Visintini Winery, Fiuli Colli Orientiale, 2020 (BTL)
100% Pinot Grigio grapes soft pressed that follow a 7-month maturation in steel tanks. This Ramato-style wine is straw-yellow in color, floral in aroma, and is a full-bodied flavor that reveals hints of pear and apple. This neutral wine pairs well with chicken schnitzel, apple-bacon sauerkraut, and naked mashed potato.
Riesling, Dr. Loosen Dr. L Dry, Mosel, 2020 (BTL)
This crisp, refreshing Riesling is the dry counterpart to the fruity, off-dry Dr. L Riesling. Together, these two wines represent both sides of Riesling – dry and fruity – while capturing the elegant and racy characteristics of steep, slate-soil Mosel vineyards 12% ABV 100% Mosel
Riesling, Dr. Loosen Gray Slate, Mosel, Germany 2020 (BTL)
This wine is an on-premise alternative to the regular Dr. L bottling. It is produced in the slightly off-dry “feinherb” style, making it extremely versatile with a broad range of foods. It is a bright, vibrant, fruit-driven wine made with grapes from contracted growers throughout the Mosel River valley who work very closely with brothers Ernst and Thomas Loosen to achieve excellent quality and superb concentration in every vintage. 10.5%ABV 100% Riesling
Sauvignon Blanc, Black River, Humberto Canale, 2020 (BTL)
Intense Aroma, very fruity, mango, and pineapple. Impressive entrance to the palate presents soft, sweet, and harmonic. Balanced acidity, ample. Long finish.
1 LITER Howlers - Draft Beer To Go!
2 LITER Growlers - Draft Beer To Go!
Open for in-house dining, take-out, and curbside. Thank you for supporting your locally owned and family operated restaurant for over 30 years!
