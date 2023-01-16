Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Neighbors Bar and Grill

98 Reviews

$

15024 Puritas Ave

Cleveland, OH 44135

Popular Items

Traditional Chicken Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings
Potato Skins

Appetizers (Pre-Game Bites)

Seasoned fries smothered with nacho cheese and world famous chili.
"Cheesy" Quesadilla

"Cheesy" Quesadilla

$9.99

Spicy or original, with tomato, onion, cheese, sour cream and salsa.

"All American" Sliders

"All American" Sliders

$10.99

Three (3) mini-burgers topped with caramelized onion and American cheese. Served with a pickle.

Basket of Seasoned Fries

Basket of Seasoned Fries

$4.99+

Battered Cauliflower

$9.99

(1/2 lb) Lightly battered, crispy fried cauliflower. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$6.99+

Thick-cut onion rings. Served with a side of tiger horsey sauce.

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.99

One dozen boneless wings served with any of the above sauces. Add celery and bleu cheese or ranch.

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Twelve (12) butterflied breaded shrimp with panko bread crumbs. Served with cocktail sauce for dipping.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Five (5) seasoned chicken fingers. Served with your choice of sauce for dipping.

Fiesta Chicken Eggrolls

$9.99

Three (3) chicken, black beans, corn, chilies, cheese and spices wrapped in crispy flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

House Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Our house made buffalo dip. Served with fried tortilla chips.

Traditional Chicken Wings

Traditional Chicken Wings

$7.49+

Bone-in. Served with your choice of sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Six (6) breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with a side of marinara for dipping.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99

Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of side of sour cream.

Pretzel Bread Sticks

$8.99

Four (4) warm Bavarian pretzel sticks. Served with jalapeno cheese sauce.

Tater Tots

$6.99+

Deep fried, golden brown tater tots.

Salads/Soup

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded mozzarella and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, sliced egg, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan and croutons.

Wedge Salad

$6.99

Wedge of iceberg lettuce, bacon, sliced egg, tomato, blue cheese and green onions.

Cup Of Chili

$3.99

Bowl Of Chili

$4.99

Cup Of Soup

$2.99

Bowl Of Soup

$3.99

Handhelds

"Big Hands" Triple Decker

"Big Hands" Triple Decker

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato with Swiss and American cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayonnaise.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato served on Texas Toast with a side of mayonnaise.

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American cheese between Texas Toast with parmesan butter.

Classic Italian

Classic Italian

$10.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and Italian dressing. Served on hoagie roll, specify hot or cold.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Chicken Philly Hoagie

$11.49

Grilled chicken with mushroom, onion and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll or wrapped

Steak Philly Hoagie

Steak Philly Hoagie

$11.99

Grilled black angus steak with mushroom, onion and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Italian breaded chicken breast topped with provolone, parmesan cheese and marinara on a brioche bun.

"Feel the Heat" Volcano Wrap

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken fingers, jalapeño bottle caps, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our volcano sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan, mozzarella cheese and Caesar dressing rolled in a flour tortilla served cold.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with fresh tomato, onions, lettuce, shredder cheddar and buffalo sauce in a flour tortilla.

Burgers

"The Classic" Burger

"The Classic" Burger

$9.99

Half pound burger, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

"Puritas" Patty Melt

$11.99

Half pound burger, Swiss cheese and grilled onions sandwiched between grilled rye bread.

"The Edsman" Burger

$11.99

Half pound burger topped with grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss and American cheese on a brioche bun.

Italian Burger

Italian Burger

$11.99

Two quarter pound burgers, salami, provolone, lettuce, onion, and tomato with Italian dressing on a hoagie roll.

"The M.A.C" Burger

$11.99

Half pound burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, diced onion, pickles and Neighbor’s secret sauce.

Bacon & Cheddar Overload Burger

Bacon & Cheddar Overload Burger

$11.99

Half pound burger topped with grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss and American cheeses on a Kaiser roll.

"Feel the Heat" Volcano Burger

"Feel the Heat" Volcano Burger

$11.99

Half pound burger topped with pepper jack cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño bottle caps and volcano sauce on a brioche bun.

"Backyard BBQ" Burger

"Backyard BBQ" Burger

$11.99

Half pound burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.99

Half pound burger seasoned with Cajun spice and topped with our special bleu cheese butter on a Kaiser roll.

Entrees (Knife + Fork)

Black Angus Steak Dinner

Black Angus Steak Dinner

$16.99+

Our Black Angus sirloin grilled to perfection! Served with vegetable and your choice of baked potato, fries, garlic mashed potatoes or onion rings. 8 oz. or 12 oz.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$15.99

8 oz. Salmon filet baked with special seasoning. Served with vegetable and your choice of baked potato, fries, garlic mashed potatoes, or coleslaw.

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$11.99

Bed of rice, sautéed sweet peppers, onions, steamed broccoli, and mushrooms. Choice of Teriyaki style, spicy, or regular.

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.99

8 oz. boneless skinless breast grilled with special seasoning. Plain, Jerk, BBQ, Teriyaki, or Cajun. Served with vegetable and your choice of baked potato, fries or garlic mashed potatoes.

Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Twelve (12) Panko breaded butterflied shrimp piled on seasoned fries. Served with coleslaw.

Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Bacon Bits

$2.00

Celery

$0.50

Celery/Blue

$1.00

Celery/Ranch

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Crumbled Blue

$1.50

Egg

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Grilled Mush

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$0.75
Loaded

Loaded

$1.50
Mashed

Mashed

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

1 Roll & Butter

$1.50

Salmon

$8.00

House Vegetable

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.00

Side Pierogis

$4.00

Pickles

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Sauces

Add-on Sauce

$0.50

Beer

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud Lime

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Natural Lite

$2.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) 16 Can

$3.25

Rolling Rock

$3.25

Select 55

$3.25

Yuengling Lager

$3.25

Yuengling Light

$3.25

Miller Can

$2.50

Angry Orchard Cider

$4.00

Bell's Oberon

$4.50

Bell's Two Hearted

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.25

Brew Kettle White Rajah

$4.50

Columbus IPA

$5.00

Conways

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

DogFish 60 min IPA

$2.00

Dortmunder

$4.00

Great Lakes Xmas Ale

$5.00

Guinness

$4.25

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$3.50

High Noon

$4.00

Hoegaarden Belgian White

$4.00

Labatt

$3.75

Lagunitas IPA

$4.00

Mike's Hard

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Muni IPA

$3.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.25

Nutrl

$4.00

Platform Shandy

$4.50

Pumpkin Ale Can

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston

$4.00

Sam Adams Jack-O

$4.00

Sibling IPA

$4.50

Sibling Red

$4.50

Stella Artois

$3.75

Summer Shandy

$3.75

Truth Ipa

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

White Claw

$4.00

Winter Lager

$2.00

Wine

House Cab

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Moscato

$5.00

House Riesling

$5.00

House Rose

$5.00

House White Zinfandel

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Employee Bottle Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cocktails

Blue Mofo

$5.00

Long Island

$5.00

Long Beach

$5.00

Food Specials

Adult Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Beef Stew

$10.99

Drink/Shot Specials

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite (16oz)

$3.50

3 Berry

$4.00

3 Cherry

$4.00

3 Grape

$4.00

3 Mango

$4.00

3 Orange

$4.00

Ciroc Apple

$6.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$6.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$6.00

Ciroc Peach

$6.00

Ciroc Citrus

$6.00

Ciroc Pom

$6.00

Ciroc Passion

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$3.75

Smirnoff Rasberry

$3.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$3.75
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

A lively neighborhood hangout with cool drinks, tasty food, friendly bartenders and fun tunes!

Website

Location

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland, OH 44135

Directions

