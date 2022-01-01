Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Warehouse District restaurants you'll love

Go
Warehouse District restaurants
Toast

Warehouse District's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Warehouse District restaurants

Barley House image

GRILL

Barley House

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barley Chik Fil A$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast/ Pepper Jack Cheese/ Slaw/ Pickle/ Hot Garlic Parm Ranch Sauce/ Brioche Bun.
Chef's Quesadilla$10.00
Mixes Cheese/Pico/ Black Beans/ Corn/Banana Peppers/Side of Sour Cream.
Boom Boom Shrimp$11.00
Crispy Shrimp/ Tossed in a Creamy, Tangy Sauce
More about Barley House
Collision Bend Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bruschetta$17.00
pesto, garlic-basil tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Vietnamese caramel sauce, shishito peppers, feta
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
More about Collision Bend Brewery
Sakana Sushi Lounge image

 

Sakana Sushi Lounge

19300 Detroit Road Unit W, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Sushi Pick 3
More about Sakana Sushi Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Rumor Bar and Lounge

1266 West 6th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
More about Rumor Bar and Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Warehouse District

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Warehouse District to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston