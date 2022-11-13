Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milky Way Cleveland

review star

No reviews yet

1982 warrensville center rd

cleveland, OH 44121

Order Again

Cold Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75
20 Oz Bottle

20 Oz Bottle

$2.75
Seltzer Can

Seltzer Can

$1.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.75

2-Liter

$3.95
Snapple

Snapple

$2.75

Nantucket Nectar

$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Milk 12 Oz

Chocolate Milk 12 Oz

$3.25

Milkshake

$7.95

Coffee Shake

$8.95

Small Slushy 12 Oz

$3.95

Small Juice Bottle

$1.95

Small Juice Bottle

$1.95Out of stock

Cup Of Milk

$2.25

Coffee Drinks

Small Hot Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.50
Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$3.25
Small iced coffee

Small iced coffee

$2.50
Large iced coffee

Large iced coffee

$3.25
Small hot Latte

Small hot Latte

$4.25
Large Hot Latte

Large Hot Latte

$4.95

Small iced latte

$4.25

Large iced Latte

$4.95

Small Cappuccino

$4.25

Large Cappuccino

$4.95

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Tea

$1.95

Espresso Shot

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland, OH 44121

Directions

Gallery
Milky Way image
Milky Way image

