Soul Food

Angie's Soul Cafe - Carnegie

review star

No reviews yet

$

7815 Carnegie Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44103

Popular Items

Wing Dinner (5)
Mac & Cheese
Catfish (Fillet)

Entrees

Baked Chicken & Dressing (Dark)

$14.95

Baked Chicken (Dark)

$14.95

Baked Chicken & Dressing (White)

$16.95

Baked Chicken (White)

$16.95

Smothered Chicken

$14.95

Chicken & Waffle

$12.95

4pc White - Breast & 3 Wings

$15.95

3pc White - Breast & 2 Wings

$14.50

2pc White - Breast & 1 Wing

$12.95

4pc Dark - 2 Thigh & 2 Legs

$14.95

3pc Dark - 1 Thigh & 2 Legs

$13.50

2pc Dark - 1 Thigh & 1 Leg

$11.95

Wing Dinner (5)

$14.95

Fried Pork Chops

$15.95

Smothered Pork Chops

$16.95

BBQ Western Ribs

$16.95

Liver & Onions

$13.95

Catfish (Fillet)

$15.95

Salmon Croquettes

$14.95

Beef Tips

$15.95

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken (White) Sandwich

$10.50

Fried Chicken (Dark) Sandwich

$10.50

Catfish (Carolina style) Sandwich

$11.00

Pork Chop (Sandwich)

$10.00

Whitting Sandwich

$10.00

Perch( Sandwich)

$10.00

BBQ PORK SAND

$8.00

Snak-Pak

Pork Chop (Snak-Pak)

$8.95

3 Wing (Snak-Pak)

$8.50

Catfish (Snak-Pak)

$8.50

Whitting Snak

$8.50

Perch (Snack Pak)

Side Dishes (A la Carte)

Mac & Cheese

$5.95+

Collard Greens

$5.95+

Green Beans

$5.95+

Candied Yams

$5.95+

Cabbage

$5.95+

Dressing

$5.95+

Blk Eye Peas

$4.95+

Rice

$4.95+

Potato Salad

$4.95+

French Fries

$4.95+

Pintos Over Rice

$4.95

Sweet Beet

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Fried Corn

$4.95Out of stock

Daily Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$4.95

Sweet Potato Pie (Slice)

$4.95

Sweet Potato (Mini Pie)

$7.95

(Chef's Choice) Cake Slice

$4.95

Extras (A la Carte)

Corn Bread

$1.00

Tomatoes & Onions

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Gravy

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

X- Breast (A la Carte)

$4.25

X- Thigh (A la Carte)

$3.75

X- Wings (A la Carte)

$2.50

X- Catfish (A la Carte)

$5.00

X- Pork Chop (A la Carte)

$5.00

X- Salmon (A la Carte)

$4.25

X- Western Rib (A La Carte)

$4.25

X- Pork Chop (A la Carte) (Copy)

$5.00

X- Waffle (A la Carte)

$4.00

Liver (A La Cart)

$3.25

Meatloaf(A La Cart)

$3.25

VEGETARIAN

Veggie Plate

$12.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

For 30+ years we have been providing NEO with The Best Soulfood!

Website

Location

7815 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland, OH 44103

Directions

