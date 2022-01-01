Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abo’s Grill

982 Reviews

$$

5288 Mayfield Rd

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Take Out Appetizers

Arancini

$11.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Meatball App

$11.00

Philly Eggroll

$13.00

Pizza Fries

$10.00

Prov Wedges

$9.00

Stuff Peppers

$12.00

Wings

$11.00

Take Out Salads/Soup

BLT Wedge

$11.00

Classic Caesar

$10.00

House Salad

$9.00

Kale salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup

$5.00

Take Out Hand Helds

Abo Burger

$14.00

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Caesar Wrap

Chx Parm Sandwich

$16.00

EP Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Grinder

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$18.00

Take Out Pizzas

Lg Cheese

$12.00

Build Calzone

$9.00

Calzone

$13.00

Stromboli

$14.00

Lg BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Lg Mad Mushroom

$19.00

Lg Margherita

$19.00

Lg Meatball Specialty

$19.00

Lg Mediterranean

$19.00

Lg Italian Meat

$19.00

Lg Veggie

$19.00

Lg White

$19.00

XL Cheese

$16.00

XL BBQ Chicken

$23.00

XL Margherita

$23.00

XL Mad Mushroom

$23.00

XL Meatball Specialty

$23.00

XL Mediterranean

$23.00

XL Italian Meat

$23.00

XL Veggie

$23.00

XL White

$23.00

Take Out Pasta

Carbonara

$23.00

Cavatelli

$16.00

Clam Linguine

$23.00

Lasagna

$21.00

Gnocchi

$21.00

Lobster Mac

$21.00

Sausage Penne

$23.00

Shrimp Linguine

$23.00

Alfredo

$19.00

Take Out Entrees

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Picatta

$23.00+

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

Marsala

$25.00+

Michelina

$22.00

Short Rib

$20.00

Veal Parm

$24.00

Take Out Sides

Broccoli

$3.75

Chips

$3.75

Dressing

$0.50

Eggplant Fries

$6.00

Fries

$4.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Pasta

$10.00

Risotto

$6.00

Quart Of Mar Sauce

$9.00

Take Out Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet

$2.00

Espresso

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.00

San Pelegrino

$3.25

Sprite

$2.00

Take Out Dessert

Balaclava

$25.00

Cake

$9.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Fried Dough

$6.00

Catering Misc.

Fruit Tray

$50.00

Cheese Board

$65.00

Antipasti

$60.00

Italian Wedding Soup(qt.)

$9.00

Dont Make Pizza

$10.00

Black Shirt

$20.00

Heather Shirt

$27.00

Hoodie

$47.00

Catering Appetizers

Catering Arancini

$3.00

Catering Meatballs

$3.00

Catering Garlic Cheesy Bread

$15.00+

Catering Stuffed Peppers

$40.00+

Catering Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$10.00

Catering Crab Cakes

$8.00

Catering Wings

Catering 10 Wings

$20.00

Catering 20 Wings

$35.00

Catering 50 Wings

$75.00

Catering Pasta

Catering Cavatell Marinara

$40.00+

Catering Lasagna

$45.00+

Catering Vegetable Lasagna

$40.00+

Catering Mac n Cheese

$40.00+

Catering Lobster Mac

$60.00+

Catering BYO Pasta

Catering Salads

Catering Abo's House Salad

$30.00+

Catering Kale Salad

$40.00+

Catering Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Catering Entrees

Catering Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Catering Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Catering Chicken Cutlet

$4.50

Catering Chicken Parmesan

$6.00

Catering Chicken Marsala

$6.00

Catering Chicken Piccata

$6.00

Catering Veal Cutlet

$9.00

Catering Veal Parmesan

$10.00

Catering Veal Marsala

$10.00

Catering Eggplant Parmesan

$5.00

Catering Sides

Catering Seasonal Veg

$25.00+

Catering Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$30.00+

Catering Potatoes Au Gratin

$35.00+

Catering Deli Tray w/ Chips&Salad (min 10 ppl)

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5288 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Directions

