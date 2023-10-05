Popular Items

Cacio E Pepe Pizza

Cacio E Pepe Pizza

$15.00

Roasted Garlic and Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Burrata, Black Pepper, Basil, Oregano

Smoked Pepperoni Pizza

Smoked Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce, Smoke Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$10.00

Red Sauce, Oregano, Roasted Garlic, Basil, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil


Pizza

Build Your Own Pie

$12.00

All build your own pizzas include fresh mozzarella. Choose your sauce and toppings

Americano Pizza

$18.00

Pistachio Cream, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Green Onion, Calabrian Chilis, Oregano

Calabrese Pizza

Calabrese Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Garlic and Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Hot Soppressata, Cherry Tomatoes, Oil Cured Olives, Calabrian Chilis

Diavola Pizza

Diavola Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Hot Soppressata, Calabrian Chilis, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Oil Cured Olives, Roasted Garlic, Basil

Ham and Cheese Pizza

Ham and Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano, Fontina, Mushrooms, Rosemary Ham

Little Italy Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Basil, Oregano

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Porcini Truffle Crema, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, Brie, Red Onion, Green Onion, Bacon

New Yorker Pizza

New Yorker Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Oregano, Parmesan

OC Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cali Olives, Jalapenos, Red Onion

Pesto Animal Pizza

Pesto Animal Pizza

$17.00

Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Hot Soppressata, Cali Olives

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Oil Cured Olives

Puttanesca Pizza

Puttanesca Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Oil Cured Olives, Anchovies, Calabrian Chilis, Roasted Garlic, Basil

Roman Pizza

Roman Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Oil Cured Olives, Jalapenos, Burrata, Basil, Oregano

Spanish Pizza

Spanish Pizza

$17.00

Romesco, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Chorizo, Roasted Peppers, Oil Cured Olives

Spinach Pizza

Spinach Pizza

$16.00

Walnut Pesto, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Basil, Choice of 5 Veggies.

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Crodo Mineral Water

$3.00

Crodo Lemon Limonata - Italian Sparkling Soda

$3.00

Crodo Mojito - Italian Sparkling Soda

$3.00

Crodo Orange Aranciata - Italian Sparkling Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Salads and Sides

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Chef Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side of Honey

$1.00

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

Tiramisu

$5.50

Kettle Chips

$2.50