Two Bucks imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Two Bucks Middleburg Heights

review star

No reviews yet

18336 Bagley Road

Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Pickles
Wings Traditional - 10
CLE Burger

Munchies

Cheesus Bread

$10.00

Airy Dough Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese & Served with Marinara

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand Battered Dill Pickles served with Ranch

Hot Totty

$10.50

Jumbo Bacon-Cheddar Tots Loaded with Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeño, Scallions, Spicy Ranch Drizzle

Mootz Sticks

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara

Onion Tangler Basket

$7.00

Served with Spicy Ranch

Sage Fry Basket

$7.00

Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage

Build Your Flatbread

Flatbread

$8.95

Gluten Free Crust

$13.95

Two Bucks' Flatbreads

Gouda Sauce | Mozzarella Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Corned Beef | Sauerkraut | 1000 Island Drizzle

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.99Out of stock

Spiced BBQ Chicken | Mozzarella Cheese | Diced Red Onion | Diced Green & Red Pepper | Bacon Crumbles | BBQ Sauce & Ranch Drizzle

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$14.99Out of stock

Herbed Garlic Oil | Pulled Pork | Red Onions | Red Peppers | BBQ Drizzle | Green Onions

Bee Sting Flatbread

$14.99

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Fried Chicken | Red Pepper | Basil | Honey Hot Drizzle

Nashville Hot Flatbread

$14.99

White Sauce | Mozzarella | Nashville Hot Chicken | Pickles | Red Pepper Flakes | Gouda Drizzle

Supremo Flatbread

$14.99

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Sweet Italian Sausage | Applewood Bacon | Mushrooms | Red Onions | Green Peppers

The Mac Daddy Flatbread

$14.99

White Sauce | Mozzarella | Mac Noodles | Red Pepper | Bacon | Scallions

The Philly Flatbread

$14.99

White Sauce | Mozzarella | Rib-Eye Steak | Red Onions | Mushrooms | Green Peppers

The Sweetie Pie Flatbread

$14.99

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Sweet Italian Sausage | Red Onions | Basil

The Veg Head Flatbread

$14.99

Cauliflower Crust | Marinara | Walnut Parmesan | Red Onions | Cauliflower | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Roasted Garlic | Greens

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac

$11.50

Smoked Gouda Sauce, Boneless Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Celery

Original Mac

$9.00

Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions

Rancher Mac

$11.50

Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese

Wings

Wings Traditional - 6

$10.00

Wings Traditional - 10

$14.00

Wings Boneless - 6

$9.00

Wings Boneless - 10

$13.00

Cauliflower Wings - 6

$9.00

Cauliflower Wings - 10

$13.00

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Greens | Buffalo Chicken | Tomato | Cheddar | Celery | Ranch

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Spiced Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Spiced Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Greens, Spiced Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Spicy Ranch

Burgers & Handhelds

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Steak Burger Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Jalapeno Poopers & Jalapeños. Served with Fries

Branch BBQ Chicken Sandwich Special

$13.00

Fried Chicken, Branch BBQ, Ranch Drizzle, Pickle Garnish

Bucker Burger

$15.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED EGG

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Served with Hand Cut Fries

Classic Burger

$13.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE

CLE Burger

$15.00

CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ, PICKLE, ONION

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Ranch

Philly Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Tanglers, BBQ Sauce

Extra Sides

Asian Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Gouda Sauce

$1.00

Honey Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Sofrito Aioli

$0.50Out of stock

Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Take Out Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.00

Red Bull Red Edition

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Tropical

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Beer Travelers

Coors Light 12pk

$15.00

Coors Light 24pk

$25.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder 6pk

$15.00

Miller Lite 12pk

$15.00

Miller Lite 24pk

$25.00

White Claw Variety 12pk

$18.00

Wine Travelers

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 12pk

$100.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 6pk

$60.00

Cocktail Travelers

American Mule - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Muddled Lime | Ginger Beer | Lime Garnish

Long Island Iced Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Bacardi Silver | Hornitos Plata | Seagrams Dry Gin | Triple Sec | Sour Mix | Coke | Lemon Garnish

Cosmo - Two Go

$8.00

Absolut Citron, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice

Bourbon Peach Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Jim Beam Peach | Iced Tea | Lemon Garnish

Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped | Pinnacle Vanilla | Pineapple Juice | Grenadine | Cherry Garnish

Margarita - Two Go

$5.00

Tequila of Choice | Triple Sec | Lime Juice | Sour Mix | Lime Garnish

Punch Pouches

Jameson Green Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whisky | Peach Schnapps | 7Up | Sour Mix | Lemon Garnish

JB IV - Two Go

JB IV - Two Go

$8.00

Jim Beam Cranberry Juice Pineapple Juice Orange Juice Ginger Ale Grenadine

Pinnacle Berry Punch - Two Go

Pinnacle Berry Punch - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Blueberry | Pinnacle Raspberry | Pineapple Juice | Cranberry Juice | Grenadine | Blueberry Garnish

Pinnacle Mind Eraser - Two Go

Pinnacle Mind Eraser - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Citrus | Triple Sec | Lime | Orange Red Bull | Orange Garnish

Tito's Electric Lemonade - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Lemonade | Blue Curacao | Lemon Garnish

Tito’s Blood Bag

$6.00Out of stock

Standard Pour of Tito’s Vodka Red Bull Red Edition Served in a Pouch w/ Remaining Red Bull on Side

Stay At Home Kits

Bloody Mary Kit for Two

$15.00

2 BLOODY MARY'S TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA | HOUSE BLOODY MARY MIX | PICKLES | CELERY | OLIVES | LEMON | LIME | (LIMIT 1 PER MEAL)

Mimosa To-Gosa

$20.00

BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE | ORANGE OR PINEAPPLE JUICE | ORANGE SLICES | CHERRIES

Sangria Kit for Two

$18.00

RED SANGRIA | SODA WATER | CINNAMON STICK | ORANGE SLICES | CHERRIES | LIME WEDGE | LEMON WEDGE

Pumpkin Carving

Pumpkin Carving Tickets

$20.00

Cleveland Heavy Hitters Comedy Show

General Admission Ticket

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Happy Hour Every Hour!

Website

Location

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

Directions

Gallery
Two Bucks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Teamz Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,079
6611 Eastland Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle Strongsville
orange star4.4 • 2,420
8377 Pearl Rd Strongville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Jo Jo Carloni's
orange starNo Reviews
627 W Bagley Road Berea, OH 44017
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Strongsville
orange star4.1 • 135
17800 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights - 6370 York Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
6370 York Rd. Parma heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Grayton Road Tavern
orange star4.4 • 760
4760 Grayton Rd. Cleveland, OH 44135
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Middleburg Heights

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middleburg Heights
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston