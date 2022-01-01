Cookies in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cookies
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$1.75
|Jennifer Cookie
|$2.00
oats, toasted pecans, chocolate chunks
More about Barley House
GRILL
Barley House
1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland
|Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie Monster
|$6.00
House Baked Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie/ Chocolate & Caramel Syrup/Pierre's Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Lunch by Caterology
Lunch by Caterology
1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$1.29
Made from Scratch in our Bake House and Baked Fresh Daily
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.60
Delightfully crunchy and chewy chocolate chip cookie. Our most popular cookie!
|Medium Sugar Cookies
|$2.00
Hand-decorated, scratch made sugar cookies. Seasonal assortment available.
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.60
Classic chewy oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips.
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Cookies
|$1.00
Specify type: Chocolate Chip; Reese's Pieces; M&M;