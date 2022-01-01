Cookies in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.75
Jennifer Cookie$2.00
oats, toasted pecans, chocolate chunks
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Item pic

GRILL

Barley House

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie Monster$6.00
House Baked Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie/ Chocolate & Caramel Syrup/Pierre's Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Barley House
Lunch by Caterology image

 

Lunch by Caterology

1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Baked Cookie$1.29
Made from Scratch in our Bake House and Baked Fresh Daily
More about Lunch by Caterology
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.60
Delightfully crunchy and chewy chocolate chip cookie. Our most popular cookie!
Medium Sugar Cookies$2.00
Hand-decorated, scratch made sugar cookies. Seasonal assortment available.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.60
Classic chewy oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$1.00
Specify type: Chocolate Chip; Reese's Pieces; M&M;
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Rebol

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
The Classic! Fresh baked in-house every morning and made from the highest quality ingredients. Contains: Egg, Wheat.
More about Rebol

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

French Toast

Greek Salad

Spaghetti

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Pretzels

Lentil Soup

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston