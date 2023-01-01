Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Amba -

1430 West 28th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
pineapple cucumber salad$12.00
lime vinaigrette, jaggery peanuts, cilantro, thai basil (VEGAN, GF)
More about Amba -
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Der Braumeister

13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vinaigrette Cucumber Salad$6.00
Sweet, sour, and pickled cucumbers and red onions served over a bed of local greens. This salad is dressed, no need to pick a side dressing.
Creamy Dill Cucumber Salad$7.00
Fresh cucumbers, red onions, and a creamy house dill dressing served over greens.
More about Der Braumeister
Hola Island Kitchens - Midtown Cleveland Location

2235 East 55th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chickpea and Cucumber Salad**$4.99
Chickpeas and Cucumbers mixed with chopped fire-roasted bell peppers, celery, and red onion. This salad is light, bright, and fresh. Just in time for the beautiful warm weather!
More about Hola Island Kitchens - Midtown Cleveland Location
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn

4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 oz side Cucumber Salad$3.00
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
Irie Jamaican - Shaker Heights - 16600 Chagrin Blvd

16600 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 oz side Cucumber Salad$3.00
More about Irie Jamaican - Shaker Heights - 16600 Chagrin Blvd

