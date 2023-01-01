Cucumber salad in Cleveland
Amba -
1430 West 28th Street, Cleveland
|pineapple cucumber salad
|$12.00
lime vinaigrette, jaggery peanuts, cilantro, thai basil (VEGAN, GF)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Der Braumeister
13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Vinaigrette Cucumber Salad
|$6.00
Sweet, sour, and pickled cucumbers and red onions served over a bed of local greens. This salad is dressed, no need to pick a side dressing.
|Creamy Dill Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
Fresh cucumbers, red onions, and a creamy house dill dressing served over greens.
Hola Island Kitchens - Midtown Cleveland Location
2235 East 55th Street, Cleveland
|Chickpea and Cucumber Salad**
|$4.99
Chickpeas and Cucumbers mixed with chopped fire-roasted bell peppers, celery, and red onion. This salad is light, bright, and fresh. Just in time for the beautiful warm weather!
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland
|4 oz side Cucumber Salad
|$3.00