Amba

1430 West 28th Street

Cleveland, OH 44113

Order Again

Popular Items

clay bread
herb grilled chicken tikka
pilau

small plates

toasted almond and basil. gf

chili crisp

$3.00

spicy chili oil-peanut sauce (VEGAN, GF)

clay bread

$5.00

VEG (contains dairy)

gluten free flatbread

$7.00

VEGAN, GF

warm cashews

$8.00

ginger, garlic, curry leaves, arbol chilies (VEGAN, GF)

amba pickles

$8.00

cauliflower, serrano chilies, ivy gourds, amba sauce, cilantro (VEGAN, GF)

chickpea fritters

$11.00

green papaya slaw, plum amba (VEGAN, GF)

warm spinach dip

$10.00

lemon, garam masala (VEG, GF)

smashed pea samosas

$15.00

tamarind chutney, parsley and radish salad, nigella seeds (VEG)

herb raita

$9.00

yogurt, cucumber, tomato, scallion (VEG, GF)

beet root raita

$11.00

yogurt, pomegranate seeds, cardamom, pistachio (VEG, GF)

fried zucchini

$14.00Out of stock

masala, dill, mustard seed-yogurt dip (GF)

turkish fried eggs

$9.00

yogurt, dill, chili butter (GF)

crispy puris

$13.00

potato salad, zhug raita, tamarind, green onion (VEG)

lentil donuts

$12.00

spicy serrano chili jam, coconut chutney (VEGAN, GF)

pineapple cucumber salad

$12.00

lime vinaigrette, jaggery peanuts, cilantro, thai basil (VEGAN, GF)

popcorn chicken

$16.00

thai basil, pickled chilies, bbq sauce, amchur (GF, DF)

paneer cheese

$18.00

locally made cheese, dal, curry leaf and mustard seeds (VEG, GF)

lamb kofta

$18.00

kohlrabi, pickled shallot, quinoa-carrot pilau, parsley (GF)

spicy sloppy joe keema

$19.00

venison-tomato curry, serrano chili, green onion (GF)

herb grilled chicken tikka

$17.00

creamy tomato sauce, yogurt, chives (GF)

ghee basted shrimp

$19.00

ginger, garlic, garam masala, lime, coconut (GF)

pilau

$11.00

basmati rice, quinoa, saffron, almonds, raisins, herbs, fried onions (VEGAN, GF)

wok fried string beans

$13.00

sunchokes, spicy fermented bean paste, cilantro (VEGAN

roasted eggplant

$15.00

tamarind, cilantro purée, pickled chilies, coconut (VEGAN, GF)

spicy cauliflower

$18.00

indian-style sofrito, green herb aioli, fresh herbs, lemon (VEGAN, GF)

dessert

vegan blackberry icebox cake

$13.00

hibiscus, cashew, coconut cream (VEGAN, GF)

red wine bottles

500 alto moncaya veraton

$90.00

504 palacios priorat

$68.00

506 amancaya malbec-cabernet

$55.00

510 triton tinto de toro

$52.00

511 brassfield cabernet

$55.00

514 la sirena cabernet

$275.00

515 kenefick ranch cabernet

$105.00

502 raen pinot noir

$120.00

518 font du vent châteauneuf

$125.00

laroque pinot btl

$48.00

cotes du crows btl

$52.00

frappato btl

$48.00

juan gil btl

$48.00

aglianico btl

$52.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1430 West 28th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

