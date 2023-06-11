Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patron Saint 2915 Detroit Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2915 Detroit Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Biscuits

Smoked Brisket, Egg, Cheese

$10.00

OG

$8.00

Humble

$4.00

Cinny

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

An all-day cafe and aperitivo bar serving espresso, wine, spritz cocktails, and a menu featuring Italian-inspired snacks, salads, and small plates.

Location

2915 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jukebox
orange star4.6 • 538
1404 W 29th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Saucy Brew Works
orange starNo Reviews
2885 Detroit Avenue Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
Amba -
orange starNo Reviews
1430 West 28th Street Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
North High Brewing - Ohio City
orange starNo Reviews
2814 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
The Grocery OHC
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Detroit Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
The Grocery
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston