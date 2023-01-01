Summer rolls in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve summer rolls
Build the Pho
11440 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$5.95
Shrimp, mint, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in rice paper, served with plum peanut sauce
Superior Pho
3030 Superior Ave E, Cleveland
|Meal 6 | Summer / Spring Roll and Grilled Pork Rice
|$17.50
Summer / Spring roll, Grilled marinated pork on broken rice Soda / diet soda / iced tea
|3A. Bì Cuốn | Shredded Pork Summer Rolls (two per order)
|$5.95
Summer rolls with shredded pork, vermicelli noodles, and fresh herbs
|1V. ĐậU Hũ CuốN | Tofu Summer Rolls
|$5.95
Tofu summer rolls