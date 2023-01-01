Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve summer rolls

Item pic

 

Build the Pho

11440 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Summer Rolls$5.95
Shrimp, mint, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in rice paper, served with plum peanut sauce
More about Build the Pho
Consumer pic

 

Superior Pho

3030 Superior Ave E, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meal 6 | Summer / Spring Roll and Grilled Pork Rice$17.50
Summer / Spring roll, Grilled marinated pork on broken rice Soda / diet soda / iced tea
3A. Bì Cuốn | Shredded Pork Summer Rolls (two per order)$5.95
Summer rolls with shredded pork, vermicelli noodles, and fresh herbs
1V. ĐậU Hũ CuốN | Tofu Summer Rolls$5.95
Tofu summer rolls
More about Superior Pho

