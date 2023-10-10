Popular Items

House Special Pho

$15.95

Served with meatballs, beef brisket, and rare beef

Starters

Mango Salad with Shrimp

Mango Salad with Shrimp

$5.95

Fresh mango, cucumber, mints, cilantro, onion, and shrimp served with our signature sweet chilli sauce

Basil Popcorn Chicken

Basil Popcorn Chicken

$5.95

Tempura-battered chicken with salt and pepper and peanut

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$5.95

Flash-fried calamari rings in a light batter served in our signature sauce

Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$6.95

Tempura-battered shrimp tossed in a spicy aioli with a touch of basil

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$5.95

Fresh chicken wings, deep-fried served with house sweet chilli sauce

Fried Fish Cake

Fried Fish Cake

$5.95

Fish cake, deep-fried, served with house sweet chilli sauce

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

$5.95

Crispy deep-fried rice paper skin with gourmet mixture of pork, carrot, onion, and taro

Shrimp Summer Rolls

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$5.95

Shrimp, mint, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in rice paper, served with plum peanut sauce

Tofu Summer Rolls

$5.95

Tofu mint, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in rice paper, served with plum peanut sauce

Vegetable Maki Rolls

$5.95

Crispy fried spring rolls with shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, scallion served with chilli sauce

Rare Beef Salad

$7.95

Pickle carrot and radish, cucumber, onion, cilantro, and rare beef, served with sweet chilli sauce, peanut, and fried onion

Chicken Cabbage Salad

$6.95

Cabbage, chicken, onion, and cilantro, served with sweet chilli sauce, peanut, and fried onion

Signature Pho

Signature Pho

Ribeye Pho

$18.95

Served with 4 oz ribeye

House Special Pho

$15.95

Served with meatballs, beef brisket, and rare beef

Mega Pho

Mega Pho

$26.95

All proteins except from grill and ribeye

Build Your Own Pho

Build Your Own Pho

Build Your Own Pho

$11.95

Select 1 protein except from grill and ribeye. Served with onion, green onion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapeño, limes, and cilantro

Rice Dishes

Rice Dishes

Grilled Pork Rice Dish

Grilled Pork Rice Dish

$12.95

10 oz grilled pork chop, cucumber, fresh tomato, & rice with soup

Grilled Chicken Rice Dish

Grilled Chicken Rice Dish

$12.95

10 oz grilled chicken, cucumber, fresh tomato, & rice with soup

Grilled Steak Rice Dish

Grilled Steak Rice Dish

$15.95

6 oz grilled steak, cucumber, fresh tomato, & rice with soup

Bun (Cold Noodle Bowl)

Bun (Cold Noodle Bowl)

Grilled Pork Chop Bun

Grilled Pork Chop Bun

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Bun

$13.95
Grilled Steak Bun

Grilled Steak Bun

$16.95

Drinks

Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Matcha Green Tea

$3.50

Golden Oolong Tea

$3.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Green Thai Tea

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.95

Hot Relax Jasmine Tea

$3.95

Hot Rose Petal Peach Oolong Tea

$3.95

Hot Matcha Green Tea

$3.95

Soft Drink

$2.95

The Sweet Spot

Mochi Donut

Matcha

$3.50

Hershey Chocolate

$3.50

Coconut

$3.50

Ube

$3.50

Smore

$3.50

Strawberry

$3.50

Oreo

$3.50

Chocolate Almond

$3.50Out of stock

Cotton Candy

$3.50

6 PC Mochi donut

$18.00

Signature Drinks

Mojito

$5.95

Hardy Coffee

$5.95

Rose Sparking (Perrier) Honey

$5.95

Cucumber Lemonade

$5.95

Cucumber Berry Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$6.95

Mango Grapefruit Sago with Matcha Milk Cap

$6.95

Yakult Dragon

$5.95

Midnight Lemon Tea

$5.95

Lychee Smooth

$6.45

Green Thai boba

$6.45

Brown sugar boba

$6.45

Mango Lemon tea

$5.95

Grass Jelly

$7.95

Cake

Floss cake

$7.95

Strawberry Layer Cake

$5.95

Mango Mint cake

$5.95

Ferrero cake

$5.95

Oreo Cake

$5.95

Mango Mousse

$5.95

Creme Brulee

Caramel Creme Brulee

$5.00

Matcha Creme Brulee

$5.50

Croffle

Red Bean Butter Croffle

$4.95

Strawberry Croffle

$4.95

Blueberry Croffle

$4.95

Mango Croffle

$4.95

Chocolate Almond Croffle

$4.95

Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$5.50

Soy Mochi Tiramisu

$5.50

Mochi Ball

Hershey coca

$6.95

Mocha Vanilla

$6.95

Mini Mochi Ball

$6.95

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Ube Ice Cream

$5.50

Matcha Ice Cream

$5.50

Twist

$5.95

Pudding

Brown Sugar Boba

$4.50

Mango mouse

$5.95

Grass Jelly

$7.95

Hot Flora Tea

Flower Lover

$5.50

Jasmine with Love

$5.50

Flying Snow

$5.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.95

single

$2.50

Double

$4.00

Hot drink

Mango grapefruit

$5.95

Sweet on you

$5.95

violet Lady

$5.95

Matcha Matcha

$5.95

Hot chocolate

Chocolate Covered strawberry

Dark chocolate

$2.50

White chocolate

$2.50

Doffle

Strawberry

$5.95

Oreo

$5.95