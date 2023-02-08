Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maxi's Bistro 12113 Mayfield Rd

review star

No reviews yet

12113 Mayfield Rd

Cleveland, OH 44106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Appetizers

One Dozen Little Neck Clams

$18.00

Sautéed in a white wine & garlic sauce or in a fresh tomato basil sauce.

Sauteed Escarole

$15.00

In olive oil with fresh garlic, fresh tomato basil sauce, & Parmesan cheese.

Calamari

$17.00

Lightly dusted with flour & flash fried, then sautéed in olive oil with fresh garlic, oregano, lemon juice & fresh tomato basil sauce.

Bruschetta Classico (5 pcs)

$12.00

Garlic toast with tomatoes, red onion, parsley, olive oil, & lemon juice.

Bruschetta Rustica (5 pcs)

$14.00

Garlic toast with roasted red pepper coulis, goat cheese, Kalamata olives, & Parmesan cheese.

Bruschetta al Salmone (5 pcs)

$15.00

Garlic toast with marscapone cheese & smoked salmon.

Fried Fresh Mozzarella (8 pcs)

$15.00

Breaded & served on a bed of fresh tomato basil sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers (2 Peppers)

$16.00

Stuf ed with Italian sausage, breadcrumbs, & Parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of fresh tomato basil sauce.

Stewed Tripe

$16.00

With carrots & celery, finished in a fresh tomato basil sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Caulifower

$15.00

Roasted, tossed with jalapeño pesto.

Sautéed Frog Legs

$16.00

Sautéed with fresh & roasted garlic, parsley, and butter.

Mussels

$17.00

Sautéed in a white wine & garlic sauce or in a fresh tomato basil sauce.

Prosciutto Platter

$18.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Asiago cheese, Sicilian green olives, garlic toast.

Smoked Salmon Platter

$18.00

Red onion, capers, & garlic toast.

Salads

Fresh Mozzarella,Tomato & Basil Salad

$14.00

Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arugula, red onion, pecorino romano, tossed with oil and lemon vinaigrette.

Tomato, Red Onion & Caper Salad

$12.00

Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette & basil.

Burrata

$15.00

Served with sliced tomatoes, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Mixed Mesclun

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, red onions & a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Pizzas

Funghi Pizza

$19.00

Butter, garlic, & herb sauce with fried garlic, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, & shredded provolone & mozzarella cheeses

Smoked Salmon Pizza

$20.00

Butter, garlic, & herb sauce with red onions, smoked salmon, capers, & shredded provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

Carciofi Pizza

$18.00

Butter, garlic, & herb sauce with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fried garlic, & provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

Quattro Formaggio

$19.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, shredded mozzarella, & goat cheeses.

Gina’s Pizza

$20.00

Butter, garlic, & herb sauce with prosciutto, sliced tomatoes, & shredded provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Butter, garlic, & herb sauce with sliced tomatoes, & shredded provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

Darcy's Pizza

$18.00

Butter, garlic, & herb sauce with hot banana peppers and Kalamata olives.

Meatball Pizza

$19.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, sliced beef & pork meatballs, & shredded provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

Maxi’s Pizza

$18.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives & fresh basil.

Little Italy Pizza

$18.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, & hot crushed red pepper.

Quattro Stagioni

$20.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, portabella mushrooms, Prosciutto, & shredded provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

Arugula Pizza

$20.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, Kalamata olives, cherry tomato, Prosciutto & pecorino romano

Gilbert’s Pizza

$20.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, ricotta cheese, Prosciutto, & Kalamata olives.

Alex Pizza

$20.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, stuf ed hot peppers with Italian sausage, and shredded provolone & mozzarella cheeses

Traditional Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Fresh tomato basil sauce, sliced pepperoni, & shredded provolone & mozzarella cheeses

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Side Sautéed Escarole

$8.00

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Asparagus

$8.00

Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Bread and Dipping Oil (4pc)

$1.00

Side of Pasta Agliolio

$8.00

Side of pasta Marinara

$8.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side of Butter Noodles

$8.00

Side Of 2 Meatballs

$4.00

Pastas

Linguine with Meatballs

$19.00

In a fresh tomato basil sauce with beef & pork meatballs and Parmesan cheese.

Clams Pasta

$22.00

Tossed with linguine, in a white wine & garlic sauce or in a fresh tomato basil sauce.

Calamari Pasta

$23.00

In a light tomato basil sauce with linguine, escarole, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese.

Spinach Ravioli

$20.00

Stuffed with spinach & ricotta cheese, in a tomato basil & cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese.

Mussels Pasta

$22.00

Tossed with linguine, in a white wine & garlic sauce or in a fresh tomato basil sauce.

Penne Pasta alla Flavia

$23.00

In a vodka, cream, & tomato basil sauce, with shrimp, hot crushed red pepper & Parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Marinara

$22.00

Tossed with fettuccine in a tomato basil sauce. Topped with fresh basil.

Penne Pasta Carbonara

$23.00

In a cream sauce with sweet peas, prosciutto, & Parmesan cheese.

Cavatelli with Meatballs

$19.00

In a fresh tomato basil sauce with beef & pork meatballs and Parmesan cheese.

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Tossed in a Cognac cream sauce with fresh tomatoes, basil, & Parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$23.00

In a nutmeg cream sauce with grilled chicken breast and Parmesan cheese.

Bolognese With Papparedelle

$23.00

Pork, beef and pancetta based sauce tossed with pappardelle and Parmesan cheese.

Farfalle Pasta

$22.00

With Italian sausage, hot banana peppers, red & green bell peppers, garlic, light tomato basil sauce & Parmesan cheese.

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.00

Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Pasta Alfredo

$16.00

Flavia with Meatballs

$23.00

Flavia with Chicken

$23.00

Linguini Agliolio

$16.00

Meat & Poultry

12 oz. Strip Steak

$38.00

Grilled, topped with portabella mushrooms. Served with roasted red skin potatoes.

Chicken Cacciatore

$26.00

Sautéed in a tomato basil & de-glace sauce, with artichoke hearts, portabella mushrooms, & Kalamata olives. Served with a side of penne with fresh tomato basil sauce.

Chicken Picatta

$26.00

Sautéed in a lemon butter sauce, with artichokes, capers & roasted red peppers. Served with a side of penne with fresh tomato basil sauce

Veal Picatta

$28.00

Sautéed in a lemon butter sauce, with artichokes, capers & roasted red peppers. Served with a side of penne with fresh tomato basil sauce

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Sautéed in a Marsala wine & de-glace sauce, with portabella mushrooms & roasted red peppers. Served with a side of penne with fresh tomato basil sauce.

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Sautéed in a Marsala wine & de-glace sauce, with portabella mushrooms & roasted red peppers. Served with a side of penne with fresh tomato basil sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Traditional Chicken Parmesan served with a side of penne with fresh tomato basil sauce.

18 oz. Bone-in Ribeye

$45.00

Grilled, served with sautéed portabella mushroom and onions. Served with a side of roasted red skin potatoes

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, sautéed mushroom and onion prepared with a white wine garlic sauce. Served with a side of penne with fresh tomato basil sauce.

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Espresso and Rum-soaked ladyfingers, layered with mascarpone cheese mixture

Cannoli (2)

$10.00

Homemade- Ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla chocolate mixture

Espresso Tartuffo

$9.00

With a heart of coffee, covered of coffee-ice cream and garnished with coffee crushed meringue

Peach Sorbet

$9.00

Served in a peach shell

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00

Served in a lemon shell

Flute Limoncello

$9.00

Frozen lemon cream with limoncello sauce

Platter of 4

$32.00

Pick your favorite four

Platter of 6

$48.00

Pick your favorite six

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12113 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TOLI Tavern of Little Italy
orange star4.1 • 367
12117 Mayfield Rd Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Guarino's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,165
12309 Mayfield Rd Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
La Pizzeria & Gelatoria
orange starNo Reviews
2188 Murray Hill Rd Frnt Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's - University Circle
orange starNo Reviews
11365 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Grog Shop
orange starNo Reviews
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Zhug
orange star4.6 • 147
12413 Cedar Rd Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston