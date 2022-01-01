Lentil soup in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve lentil soup

Sittoo's image

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$3.95
Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, onions, garlic, and diced potatoes.
More about Sittoo's
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$3.95
Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, onions, garlic, and diced potatoes.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Red Lentil Soup image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Anatolia Cafe

2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (1542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Lentil Soup$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
More about Anatolia Cafe
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$4.49
organic red lentils seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with fried pita chips vg n
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$4.49
organic red lentils seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with fried pita chips vg n
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Sittoo's Parma image

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$3.95
Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, onions, garlic, and diced potatoes.
More about Sittoo's Parma

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chicken Curry

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Paninis

Mozzarella Sticks

Rice Bowls

Margherita Pizza

French Fries

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston