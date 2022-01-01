Lentil soup in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve lentil soup
Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Lentil Soup
|$3.95
Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, onions, garlic, and diced potatoes.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Lentil Soup
|$3.95
Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, onions, garlic, and diced potatoes.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN
Anatolia Cafe
2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Red Lentil Soup
|$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Lentil Soup
|$4.49
organic red lentils seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with fried pita chips vg n
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Lentil Soup
|$4.49
organic red lentils seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with fried pita chips vg n