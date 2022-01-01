French fries in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve french fries
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|French Fries
|$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
6370 York Rd., Parma heights
|French Fry Basket
|$3.50
4-season ketchup upon request
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|French Fries
|$6.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|French Fries
|$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|French Fries
|$4.00
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|French Fries
|$2.99
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|French Fries
|$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|French Fries
|$3.00
PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Parma
5870 Ridge Rd, Parma
|French Fries
|$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Milky Way
1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland
|Plain French Fries
|Spicy French Fries
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|French Fries
|$3.49
Available as regular or cajun.