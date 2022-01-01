French fries in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve french fries

French Fries image

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
More about Sittoo's
French Fries image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights image

 

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights

6370 York Rd., Parma heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fry Basket$3.50
4-season ketchup upon request
More about Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
French Fries image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Grayton Road Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
French Fries image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
3c95845e-5818-45d0-bd29-38fa375b3e37 image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.00
More about Landmark Smokehouse
French Fries image

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
More about Sittoo's Parma
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain French Fries
Spicy French Fries
More about Milky Way
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.49
Available as regular or cajun.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chicken Tenders

Hummus

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

French Toast

Filet Mignon

Grilled Chicken

Italian Wedding Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston