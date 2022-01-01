Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Lightly Battered Shrimp, House Slaw, Tomatoes, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
More about Harry Buffalo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(3) CAJUN SHRIMP TACO SPECIAL$7.00
Shrimp Tacos
Cajun Shrimp, lettuce and tomato served with housemade guacamole & taco sauce – choose 2 or 3
(2) CAJUN SHRIMP TACO SPECIAL$5.50
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Harry Buffalo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$11.00
More about Harry Buffalo
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$16.00
flour and corn tortillas, avocado, cabbage, queso fresco, black bean mango salsa, lime crema, cilantro
More about Collision Bend Brewery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Lobster Tacos$18.99
Shrimp and lobster mixed with roasted veggies, red quinoa, napa cabbage and a chipotle cilantro lime aioli sauce put on top of romaine lettuce shells.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Courtyard

1854 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Courtyard
El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco - Shrimp$3.00
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
Shrimp Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.00
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Main pic

 

NEW - House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Shrimp Taco Shots$2.00
Single Shrimp Taco$5.00
More about NEW - House of Creole

