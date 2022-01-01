Shrimp tacos in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Lightly Battered Shrimp, House Slaw, Tomatoes, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|(3) CAJUN SHRIMP TACO SPECIAL
|$7.00
|Shrimp Tacos
Cajun Shrimp, lettuce and tomato served with housemade guacamole & taco sauce – choose 2 or 3
|(2) CAJUN SHRIMP TACO SPECIAL
|$5.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collision Bend Brewery
1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
flour and corn tortillas, avocado, cabbage, queso fresco, black bean mango salsa, lime crema, cilantro
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Shrimp and Lobster Tacos
|$18.99
Shrimp and lobster mixed with roasted veggies, red quinoa, napa cabbage and a chipotle cilantro lime aioli sauce put on top of romaine lettuce shells.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland
|Taco - Shrimp
|$3.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00