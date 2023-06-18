Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Rinconcito Chapin

627 Reviews

$

3330 Broadview Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109

Popular Items

Burrito

$7.00+

Chips & Guacamole

$4.00

Taco - Fish

$3.00

Food

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips & Guacamole

$4.00

Chuchito

$2.00Out of stock

Platano Frito

$7.00

Yucca Fries

$5.50

Vegan Empanadas

$9.00

Beef Empanadas

$9.00

Chapin Sampler

$13.00

Small Plates

Taquitos Guatemaltecos

$9.00

Garnachas

$10.00

Arepas

$9.00

Quesadilla

$6.00+

Ceviche

$9.00+

Pupusas/Tacos

Pupusa - Bean (frijole)

$2.99

Pupusa - Chicharron

$2.99

Pupusa - Revueltas

$2.99

Pupusa - Chicken

$2.99

Pupusa - Cheese

$2.99

Pupusa - Loroco

$2.99

Taco - Steak (Asada)

$2.50

Taco - Chicken

$2.50

Taco - Chorizo

$2.50

Taco - Fish

$3.00

Taco - Shrimp

$3.00

Taco - Carnitas

$3.00

Salads/Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Avocado Salad

$9.00

Choripan

$8.00

Cubano

$12.00

Torta Guatemalteca

$13.00

Burrito

$7.00+

House Specialties

Ejotes Empanizados

$11.00

Vegan Pepian

$12.00

Vegetarian Bowl

$10.00

Chiles Rellenos

$12.00

Parrillada Guatemalteca

$18.00

Lomo de Puerco

$13.00

Hilachas

$13.00

Enchiladas

$11.00

Carne Asada

$15.00

Churrasco

$16.00

Pepian

$13.00

Pollo Adobado

$13.00

Jocon de Pollo

$13.00

Estofado

$13.00

Enrolladas

$11.00

Sopa de Pollo

$10.00

Pescado Empanizado

$11.00

Arroz A La Cazuela

$13.00

Seafood pasta

$17.00

Paella

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids- Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids- Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Sides/salsas

French Fries

$2.75

Guacamole

$2.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Salsa Picante

$0.50

Side Repollo (Spicy Cabbage Slaw)

$2.00

Escabeche

$2.00

Chips Only

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Frijoles Guisados

$2.50

Rice & Refried Beans

$5.00

Ensalada Russa

$2.50

Large Salsa Verde

$2.00

Large Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Large Salsa Picante

$2.00

Large Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

Side Chirmol Salsa

$0.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Queso Fresco

$0.50

Side Mozzarella

$0.50

Side Corn tortillas

$1.50

Side Flour tortillas

$1.50

Drinks

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Guatemalan food made fresh everyday, to order!

Website

Location

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109

Directions

