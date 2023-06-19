Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food trailer 2416 Tate Ave

No reviews yet

2416 Tate Ave

Cleveland, OH 44109

Burgers

100% 8oz beef patty

Burger

$9.99

Turkey burger

$6.49

Chicken

Smoked Qtr. rear leg chicken 1 pc.

$4.99

Smoked Qtr. rear leg chicken 2 pc.

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast

$2.99

Fish

Pollock fish 3 piece

$10.99

Pollock fish, one piece

$4.99

Hot dogs

Nathan’s all beef hot dog

$2.99

Hotel ribs

Half rack ribs top half

$13.49

Half rack ribs bottom half

$13.99

Full rack ribs

$25.99

Sausages

DiRusso sausage

$5.99

Smoked sausage

$4.99

Andoullie

$6.99

Polish sausage

$4.99

Sides

Pierogies

$7.99

French fries

$3.99

Tater tots

$4.99

Baked beans

$2.99

Potato salad

$2.99

Macaroni salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Chips

$1.25

Potato cakes

$2.50

Chili

$6.99

Chili fry’s

$4.49

Kids menu

Bizz pizza pepperoni

$5.99

Bizz pizza cheese

$5.49

Cold beverages

Iced tea

$1.99

Soda cans

$1.25

Bottled water

$1.50

Orange juice

$1.50

Apple juice

$2.79

Chocolate milk

$2.99

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf coffee

$1.99

Soup

Soup of the day

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Polish food and more

Location

2416 Tate Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109

Directions

