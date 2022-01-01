Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victoria’s

review star

No reviews yet

677 Ames Rd

Parma, OH 44129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ADD-ONS

Side of Country White Gravy

$1.75

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.75

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.75

BENEDICTS

Eggs Benedict

$8.25

An open face English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs and our Hollandaise sauce.

Signature Benedict

$9.25

An open face English muffin topped with spinach, tomatoes, two pieces of bacon, two poached eggs and our Hollandaise sauce.

Vegetarian Eggs Benedict

$8.25

An open face English muffin topped with two poached eggs, sliced tomatoes, sauteed spinach and our Hollandaise sauce.

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$2.20

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.20

Decaf

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.30

Dr. Pepper

$2.30

Grapefruit Juice

$2.20

Hazelnut Cappacino

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea Decaf

$2.00

Hot Tea Regular

$2.00

Koolaid

$1.60

Lemonade

$2.20

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.30

Pineapple Juice

$2.20

Raspberry Tea

$2.20

Root Beer

$2.30

Sprite

$2.30

Tomato Juice

$2.20

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.20

Vanilla Cappucino

$2.75

White Milk

$2.20

Bottle Water

$1.00

BREAD

Bagel Instead of Toast

$0.86

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.31

Biscuit

$2.24

Biscuit Instead of Toast

$0.86

Croissant

$3.16

Croissant Instead of Toast

$1.73

Dry Bagel

Dry Muffin

English Muffin

$2.59

Herb Wrap

$0.98

Muffin Dark

Muffin Dry

Muffin Light

No Bread

Normal

Plain Bagel with Butter

$3.39

Rye

$2.59

Rye Dark

Rye Dry

Rye Light

Toast with Cinnamon Sugar Sprinkle

$2.59

Wheat

$2.42

Wheat Dark

Wheat Dry

Wheat Light

White

$2.42

White Dark

White Dry

White Light

Cream Cheese

$0.98

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Dieter's Delight

$7.50

An English Muffin topped with two poached eggs and two Canadian bacon. Served with fresh fruit.

Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

One fried egg with your choice of American OR Swiss OR Mozzarella on top of white OR wheat OR Rye OR English muffin.

Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat

$6.25

One fried egg with your choice of bacon OR Sausage Patty OR ham AND American OR Swiss OR Mozzarella on top of white OR wheat OR Rye OR English muffin.

Muffin Toast

$7.75

An English Muffin topped with one fried egg, American cheese, two bacon OR two sausage links and two homemade potato pancakes.

Stuffed Croissant

$7.25

A buttery croissant filled with two scrambled eggs, American cheese and two bacon OR two sausage links OR ham. Served with shredded hash browns.

Western Croissant

$7.95

A buttery croissant filled with a two egg omelet with ham, green peppers, onions and American cheese. Served with shredded hash browns.

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

1 Egg

$3.25

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs

$4.25

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

3 Eggs

$4.95

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ 3 Bacon

$7.25

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ 4 Bacon

$8.25

SErved with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ 2 Saus Patties

$7.25

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ Ham

$7.25

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ Canadian Bacon

$7.95

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ CB Hash

$8.95

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ Gyro

$8.25

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ CFS

$9.25

Choose from brown beef gravy or white country gravy.Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ Steakburger

2 Eggs w/ Steakburger

$8.50

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ Chopped Sirloin

$10.50

Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.

2 Eggs w/ 3 Saus

$7.25

2 Eggs w/ 4 Saus

$8.25

COMBINATION SPECIALS

#1

$5.45

Two Extra Large Eggs, any style, with Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links. Served with Shredded Hash Browns and Your Choice of Toast.

#2

$6.45

Two Eggs with Two French Toast OR Two Pancakes with Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links OR One Sausage Patty.

#3

$8.25

Three Homemade Potato Pancakes with Three Bacon OR Three Sausage Links (applesauce and sour cream upon request)

#4

$6.75

Two Eggs with Two French Toast OR Two Pancakes with Shredded Hash Browns.

#5

$8.25

Two Eggs and Two Potato Pancakes with Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links and Your Choice of Toast. (sour cream and/or applesauce upon request).

#6

$6.95

L.A. French Toast has Three Slices of Cinnamon Swirl Brioche Bread topped with cinnamon icing and powdered sugar.

#7

$7.25

Two Eggs with Half a Waffle and Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links

#8

$9.25

Two Eggs with Two French Toast OR Two Pancakes with Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links OR One Sausage Patty AND Shredded Hash Browns.

#9

$6.75

Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

DELI SANDWICHES

Baked Ham Sandwich

$7.95

Thin sliced baked ham piled high with lettuce and tomato. Choose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose from white OR wheat OR Rye-- bread OR toast

Hot Corned Beef on Rye

$9.95

Thin sliced warm brisket of beef on Rye bread. Choose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose mustard or horseradish.

Roast Sirloin of Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Thin sliced cold roast sirloin of beef served with lettuce and tomatoChoose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose from white OR wheat OR Rye-- bread OR toast

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Served fresh with lettuce and tomato. Choose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose from white OR wheat OR Rye-- bread OR toast

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.50

Thin sliced turkey with lettuce and tomato. Choose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose from white OR wheat OR Rye-- bread OR toast

FLUFFY OMELETS

Cheese Omelet

$6.55

Choose from American OR Swiss OR Mozzarella OR Monterey-Cheddar. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Triple Cheese Omelet

$7.95

With American, Swiss and Mozzarella. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Veggie and Cheese Omelet

$7.95

With onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and American cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

California Omelet

$8.45

With spinach, broccoli, mushrooms and Monterey-Cheddar cheeseServed with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Florentine Omelet

$8.45

With spinach and Feta cheeseServed with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Greek Omelet

$8.75

With Greek olives, onions, green peppers and Feta cheeseServed with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Made with American cheese unless otherwise specified. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$8.25

Made with American cheese unless otherwise specified. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$8.25

Made with American cheese unless otherwise specified. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Western Omelet

$8.45

With ham, green peppers and onions. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Country Club Omelet

$9.45

With turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes and American cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Deli Omelet

$9.45

With Corned Beef and Swiss cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Athenian Tavern Omelet

$9.55

With Gyro meat and Feta cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

Designing Omelet

$9.75

With ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and American cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.

GOURMET BURGERS

Plain Hamburger

$7.95

6 oz Grade A on a toasted bun. Lettuce, tomato or raw onion upon request. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Cheeseburger

$8.80

6 oz Grade A on a toasted bun. Served with American cheese unless otherwise specified. Lettuce, tomato or onion upon request. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.45

6 oz Grade A on a toasted bun. Served with Bacon and American cheese unless otherwise specified. Lettuce, tomato or onion upon request. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Patty Melt

$9.25

With sautéed onions and American cheese on grilled Rye bread. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Philly Burger

$8.95

Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce

Victoria Burger

$9.50

Topped with bacon, mushrooms and Mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

GRILLED DELUXE SANDWICHES

Reuben

$10.50

Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$6.25

Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Grilled Cheese with Ham and Tomato

$7.95

Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Chicken Club

$8.95

Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.50

Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Liver

$10.95

Topped with sautéed onions and served with your choice of potato and the house vegetable. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Chicken Tenderloins

$12.95

Chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with your choice of potato and the house vegetable. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Pork Chops

$11.95

Two hand breaded and fried chops. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Veal Cutlet

$10.95

Chopped veal, breaded and deep fried golden brown. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Chopped Sirloin

$12.50

An eight ounce patty topped with sauteed onions. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Country Fried Steak

$10.95

Seasoned and breaded sirloin steak fried golden brown. Choose from country white gravy or brown gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Roast Beef

$12.95

Lean slices of beef topped with pan gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Fish and Chips

$11.95

Premium beer battered Cod, deep fried golden brown. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Herb Chicken

$10.95

A grilled chicken breast marinated in herbs and spices. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Meatloaf

$10.95

Topped with brown gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Add salad $1.99

$1.99

INERNATIONAL FAVORITES

Chicken Paprikash

$11.95

Tender breast of chicken over spaetzle dumplings in our homemade sour cream based sauce. Served with a cup of homemade soup and a roll and butter.

Grecian Platter

$11.95

Gyro meat with onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese, cucumber sauce and pita bread. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Grecian Chicken Platter

$11.95

Tender marinated chicken breast with onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese and pita bread. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a roll and butter and a cup of soup.

Pierogi Dinner

$11.25

Five potato cheese pierogies smothered in sautéed onions and served with sour cream. Served with a cup of homemade soup, a roll and butter.

Add salad $1.99

$1.99

KIDS BREAKFAST

Kids Egg, HF, tst

$2.50

Kids Egg, HF, 1 bacon, tst

$3.50

Kids Egg , HF, 1 saus, tst

$3.50

Kids Egg, 1 Cake

$2.75

Kids Egg, 1 FT

$2.75

Kids 1 Egg, Cake, 1 saus

$3.75

Kids Egg, 1 Cake, 1 bacon

$3.75

Kids Egg, 1 FT, 1 saus

$3.75

Kids Egg, 1 FT, 1 bacon

$3.75

Kids 2 Cakes

$3.00

Kids 2 FT

$3.00

Kids 2 Cakes, 1 saus

$4.00

Kids 2 Cakes, 1 bacon

$4.00

Kids 2 FT, 1 sausage

$4.00

Kids 2 FT, 1 bacon

$4.00

KIDS DINNER

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$4.00

Kids Hamburger with Fries

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$5.50

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$5.00

Kids Meatloaf with Mashed

$5.00

SENIOR MENU

Senior Baby Beef Liver with Sauteed Onions

$8.95

Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.

Senior Breaded Veal Cutlet

$8.95

Topped with brown gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.

Senior Meatloaf and Gravy

$8.95

Topped with brown gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.

Senior Breaded Pork Chop

$8.95

Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.

Senior Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.95

Choose from plain OR cajun OR seasoned chicken breast. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.

Senior Beer Battered Cod

$8.95

Two pieces of mild white Cod fried golden brown. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.

SIDES

1 Egg By Itself

$1.50

2 Eggs by Itself

$1.90

Add 1 Egg. to Any Meal

$0.95

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.75

Please request brown sugar and/or milk.

Bowl Oatmeal w/ Cranberries

$4.75

Please request brown sugar and/or milk.

Bowl Oatmeal w/ Cranberries & Walnuts

$5.75

Please request brown sugar and/or milk.

Bowl Oatmeal with Walnuts

$4.75

Please request brown sugar and/or milk.

Cup of Applesauce

$2.25

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Fried Redskins NO Seasoning

$3.50

HF Crispy

$2.95

HF Light

$2.95

HF Burnt

$2.95

Side 1 Saus Patty

$1.50

Side Bacon

$3.95

Three Pieces

Side Bacon Crispy

$3.95

Side Bacon Raw

$3.95

Side Bacon Soft

$3.95

Side Canadian

$3.50

Three Slices

Side CB Hash

$4.50

Side Fried Redskins with Seasoning

$3.50

Quarter cut redskins deep-fried with our special seasoning.

Side Gyro

$4.50

Three Slices

Side Ham

$2.95

Side HF

$2.95

Side Crispy Hashbrowns

$2.95

Side of Fries

$3.25

Side Crispy Fries

$2.95

Side Saus

$2.95

Three Links

Side Saus Patties

$2.95

Two Patties

Side Saus Well

$2.95

Side Tomatoes

$2.25

Pie/cake

$3.95

Side Coleslaw

$2.25

Cup of Fruit

$2.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

SKILLETS

Grecian Skillet

$9.50

Made with Gyro meat, black olives, onions and green peppers sautéed and served over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Feta cheese.

Meat Lover's Skillet

$9.50

Made with sausage, bacon and baked ham sautéed with onions and green peppers  over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Monterey-Cheddar cheese.

Sicilian Skillet

$9.50

Made with mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and green peppers sautéed and served over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Mozzarella cheese.

Texas Skillet

$8.95

Made with bacon, sautéed onions and green peppers over fried seasoned redskins and topped with two eggs and Monterey-Cheddar cheese.

Veggie Skillet

$8.50

Made with sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and green peppers over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Monterey-Cheddar cheese.

Western Skillet

$8.95

Made with sautéed ham, onions and green peppers over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Monterey-Cheddar cheese.

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

B.L.T.

$7.25

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise on toasted white bread. Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Cajun Chicken Pita

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast, julienned with Cajun spices, lettuce, and tomato on grilled pita bread. Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Fish Sandwich

$8.50

Fried Cod with American cheese, lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sub bun. Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Club Sandwich

$9.50

Thin sliced turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bread. Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Gyro Sandwich

$9.25

With onions, tomatoes and cucumber sauce on grilled pita bread.Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.

Open Faced Roast Beef

$9.50

On white bread topped with brown gravy and served with real mashed potatoes.

Open Faced Meatloaf

$9.50

On white bread topped with brown gravy and served with real mashed potatoes.

Open Faced Turkey

$9.50

On white bread topped with brown gravy and served with real mashed potatoes.

Open Faced Veal Cutlet

$9.50

On white bread topped with brown gravy and served with real mashed potatoes.

STARTERS AND SIDES

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Four Sticks served with our homemade meat sauce.

Potato Pancakes Appetizer

$5.95

Three homemade potato pancakes served with applesauce and/or sour cream.

Pierogies Appetizer

$5.50

Three pierogies topped with sauteed onions and served with sour cream.

Side Fries

$3.25

Side Mash

$2.95

Side HF

$2.95

Side Boiled Redskins

$2.95

Side Fried Redskins with Seasoning

$3.50

Side Feta Cheese

$3.25

Side Slaw

$2.25

Side Veghetables

$2.25

Side Applesauce

$2.25

SWEET TOOTH

1 Cake

$2.75

Topped with whipped butter and served with syrup.

2 Cakes

$4.50

Topped with whipped butter and served with syrup.

3 Cakes

$5.50

Topped with whipped butter and served with syrup.

1 FT

$2.75

Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter.

2 FT

$4.50

Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter.

3 FT

$5.50

Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter.

3 Choc Chip Cakes

$6.95

Three cakes filled with Hershey's chocolate chips and topped with Hershey's chocolate syrup and whipped butter.

FT Almondine

$6.95

Topped with toasted almond slices, powdered sugar and whipped butter.

Waffle

$6.75

A plateful topped with powdered sugar and real whipped butter.

Challah French Toast

$6.95

VICTORIA'S PASTA

Chicken Parmesan

$12.50

Lightly floured chicken topped with tomato and Mozzarella with spaghetti and our homemade meat sauce. Served with a cup of homemade soup, a roll and butter.

Spaghetti Florentine

$11.75

Tossed in an olive oil garlic sauce with spinach and Feta cheese. Served with a cup iof homemade soup, a roll and butter.

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$10.95

With our homemade meat sauce or marinara

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$11.95

With our homemade meat sauce and two meatballs. Served with a cup of homemade soup, a roll and butter.

Veal Cutlet Parmesan

$12.50

Breaded and fried veal patty topped with tomato and Mozzarella over spaghetti and our homemade meat sauce Served with a cup of homemade soup, a roll and butter.

Add salad $1.99

$1.99

VICTORIA'S SOUPS AND SALADS

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$4.75

20 oz. TO GO ONLY Soup

$5.75

Garden Salad

$4.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, raw onions, shredded cheese and homemade croutons. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.95

Crisp lettuce, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek olives, hard boiled egg and Feta cheese. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.

Eight is Enough Salad

$10.95

Fresh lettuce, turkey, ham, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, Swiss and American cheeses. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.

Albacore Salad

$9.50

Homemade tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with tomato slices. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.

Walnut Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast on top of fresh greens with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.

Upgrade Bowl Soup

$1.50

DAILY SPECIALS

T-Bone Steak Dinner

$14.99

T-Bone Breakfast

$14.99

Salisbury Steak

$9.99

Veal Cutlet Parmesan

$9.99

Chicken Paprikash

$9.99

Gyro Wrap

$9.25

Bourbon Street Meatloaf

$9.99

Crispy Breaded Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

California Melt

$9.50

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

$9.99

BBQ Texas Meatloaf

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.50

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$9.99

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

$9.99

Memphis Burger

$9.50

Mushroom and Onion Meatloaf

$9.99

Classic Chicken and Dumplings

$9.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.50

Captain's Platter

$9.99

Fish Fry and Pierogies

$9.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$9.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Braised Beef Tip

$9.99

Philly Chicken Breast

$9.99

City Chicken with Rice Pilaf

$9.99

Beef Tips over Egg Noodles

$9.99

Italian Sausage and Spaghetti

$9.99

Polish Sausage with Sauerkraut

$9.99

Swedish Meatballs over Butter Noodles

$9.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$9.99

Boston Scrod Almondine

$9.99

Fish Fry and Pierogies

$9.99

Fish Fry and Macaroni and Cheese

$9.99

Cabbage and Noodles

$9.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

677 Ames Rd, Parma, OH 44129

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Legends Sports Bar & Grill - Legends Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 969
8735 Day Drive Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights - 6370 York Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
6370 York Rd. Parma heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Fat Head's Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
17450 Engle Lake Drive Middleburg Hts, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
orange star3.9 • 243
5900 Ridge Road Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
P Jays Pizza - Parma
orange star4.5 • 1,114
5859 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Parma

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parma
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston