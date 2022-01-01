Victoria’s
677 Ames Rd
Parma, OH 44129
BENEDICTS
Eggs Benedict
An open face English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs and our Hollandaise sauce.
Signature Benedict
An open face English muffin topped with spinach, tomatoes, two pieces of bacon, two poached eggs and our Hollandaise sauce.
Vegetarian Eggs Benedict
An open face English muffin topped with two poached eggs, sliced tomatoes, sauteed spinach and our Hollandaise sauce.
BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Grapefruit Juice
Hazelnut Cappacino
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea Decaf
Hot Tea Regular
Koolaid
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Tea
Root Beer
Sprite
Tomato Juice
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Vanilla Cappucino
White Milk
Bottle Water
BREAD
Bagel Instead of Toast
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Biscuit
Biscuit Instead of Toast
Croissant
Croissant Instead of Toast
Dry Bagel
Dry Muffin
English Muffin
Herb Wrap
Muffin Dark
Muffin Dry
Muffin Light
No Bread
Normal
Plain Bagel with Butter
Rye
Rye Dark
Rye Dry
Rye Light
Toast with Cinnamon Sugar Sprinkle
Wheat
Wheat Dark
Wheat Dry
Wheat Light
White
White Dark
White Dry
White Light
Cream Cheese
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Dieter's Delight
An English Muffin topped with two poached eggs and two Canadian bacon. Served with fresh fruit.
Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich
One fried egg with your choice of American OR Swiss OR Mozzarella on top of white OR wheat OR Rye OR English muffin.
Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat
One fried egg with your choice of bacon OR Sausage Patty OR ham AND American OR Swiss OR Mozzarella on top of white OR wheat OR Rye OR English muffin.
Muffin Toast
An English Muffin topped with one fried egg, American cheese, two bacon OR two sausage links and two homemade potato pancakes.
Stuffed Croissant
A buttery croissant filled with two scrambled eggs, American cheese and two bacon OR two sausage links OR ham. Served with shredded hash browns.
Western Croissant
A buttery croissant filled with a two egg omelet with ham, green peppers, onions and American cheese. Served with shredded hash browns.
CLASSIC BREAKFAST
1 Egg
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
3 Eggs
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ 3 Bacon
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ 4 Bacon
SErved with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ 2 Saus Patties
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ Ham
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ Canadian Bacon
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ CB Hash
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ Gyro
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ CFS
Choose from brown beef gravy or white country gravy.Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ Steakburger
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ Chopped Sirloin
Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast. Choose from white, wheat, Rye or English Muffin.
2 Eggs w/ 3 Saus
2 Eggs w/ 4 Saus
COMBINATION SPECIALS
#1
Two Extra Large Eggs, any style, with Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links. Served with Shredded Hash Browns and Your Choice of Toast.
#2
Two Eggs with Two French Toast OR Two Pancakes with Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links OR One Sausage Patty.
#3
Three Homemade Potato Pancakes with Three Bacon OR Three Sausage Links (applesauce and sour cream upon request)
#4
Two Eggs with Two French Toast OR Two Pancakes with Shredded Hash Browns.
#5
Two Eggs and Two Potato Pancakes with Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links and Your Choice of Toast. (sour cream and/or applesauce upon request).
#6
L.A. French Toast has Three Slices of Cinnamon Swirl Brioche Bread topped with cinnamon icing and powdered sugar.
#7
Two Eggs with Half a Waffle and Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links
#8
Two Eggs with Two French Toast OR Two Pancakes with Two Bacon OR Two Sausage Links OR One Sausage Patty AND Shredded Hash Browns.
#9
Sausage Biscuits and Gravy
DELI SANDWICHES
Baked Ham Sandwich
Thin sliced baked ham piled high with lettuce and tomato. Choose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose from white OR wheat OR Rye-- bread OR toast
Hot Corned Beef on Rye
Thin sliced warm brisket of beef on Rye bread. Choose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose mustard or horseradish.
Roast Sirloin of Beef Sandwich
Thin sliced cold roast sirloin of beef served with lettuce and tomatoChoose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose from white OR wheat OR Rye-- bread OR toast
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served fresh with lettuce and tomato. Choose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose from white OR wheat OR Rye-- bread OR toast
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Thin sliced turkey with lettuce and tomato. Choose from French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce. Also choose from white OR wheat OR Rye-- bread OR toast
FLUFFY OMELETS
Cheese Omelet
Choose from American OR Swiss OR Mozzarella OR Monterey-Cheddar. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Triple Cheese Omelet
With American, Swiss and Mozzarella. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Veggie and Cheese Omelet
With onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and American cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
California Omelet
With spinach, broccoli, mushrooms and Monterey-Cheddar cheeseServed with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Florentine Omelet
With spinach and Feta cheeseServed with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Greek Omelet
With Greek olives, onions, green peppers and Feta cheeseServed with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Made with American cheese unless otherwise specified. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Made with American cheese unless otherwise specified. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Made with American cheese unless otherwise specified. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Western Omelet
With ham, green peppers and onions. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Country Club Omelet
With turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes and American cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Deli Omelet
With Corned Beef and Swiss cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Athenian Tavern Omelet
With Gyro meat and Feta cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
Designing Omelet
With ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and American cheese. Served with shredded hash browns and your choice of toast.
GOURMET BURGERS
Plain Hamburger
6 oz Grade A on a toasted bun. Lettuce, tomato or raw onion upon request. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Cheeseburger
6 oz Grade A on a toasted bun. Served with American cheese unless otherwise specified. Lettuce, tomato or onion upon request. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger
6 oz Grade A on a toasted bun. Served with Bacon and American cheese unless otherwise specified. Lettuce, tomato or onion upon request. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Patty Melt
With sautéed onions and American cheese on grilled Rye bread. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Philly Burger
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce
Victoria Burger
Topped with bacon, mushrooms and Mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun. Served with French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
GRILLED DELUXE SANDWICHES
Reuben
Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Tuna Melt
Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Grilled Cheese
Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Grilled Cheese with Ham and Tomato
Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Chicken Club
Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Philly Cheesesteak
Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
Liver
Topped with sautéed onions and served with your choice of potato and the house vegetable. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Chicken Tenderloins
Chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with your choice of potato and the house vegetable. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Pork Chops
Two hand breaded and fried chops. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Veal Cutlet
Chopped veal, breaded and deep fried golden brown. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Chopped Sirloin
An eight ounce patty topped with sauteed onions. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Country Fried Steak
Seasoned and breaded sirloin steak fried golden brown. Choose from country white gravy or brown gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Roast Beef
Lean slices of beef topped with pan gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Fish and Chips
Premium beer battered Cod, deep fried golden brown. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Herb Chicken
A grilled chicken breast marinated in herbs and spices. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Meatloaf
Topped with brown gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with the daily house vegetable, roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Add salad $1.99
INERNATIONAL FAVORITES
Chicken Paprikash
Tender breast of chicken over spaetzle dumplings in our homemade sour cream based sauce. Served with a cup of homemade soup and a roll and butter.
Grecian Platter
Gyro meat with onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese, cucumber sauce and pita bread. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Grecian Chicken Platter
Tender marinated chicken breast with onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese and pita bread. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a roll and butter and a cup of soup.
Pierogi Dinner
Five potato cheese pierogies smothered in sautéed onions and served with sour cream. Served with a cup of homemade soup, a roll and butter.
Add salad $1.99
KIDS BREAKFAST
Kids Egg, HF, tst
Kids Egg, HF, 1 bacon, tst
Kids Egg , HF, 1 saus, tst
Kids Egg, 1 Cake
Kids Egg, 1 FT
Kids 1 Egg, Cake, 1 saus
Kids Egg, 1 Cake, 1 bacon
Kids Egg, 1 FT, 1 saus
Kids Egg, 1 FT, 1 bacon
Kids 2 Cakes
Kids 2 FT
Kids 2 Cakes, 1 saus
Kids 2 Cakes, 1 bacon
Kids 2 FT, 1 sausage
Kids 2 FT, 1 bacon
KIDS DINNER
SENIOR MENU
Senior Baby Beef Liver with Sauteed Onions
Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.
Senior Breaded Veal Cutlet
Topped with brown gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.
Senior Meatloaf and Gravy
Topped with brown gravy. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.
Senior Breaded Pork Chop
Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.
Senior Grilled Chicken Breast
Choose from plain OR cajun OR seasoned chicken breast. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.
Senior Beer Battered Cod
Two pieces of mild white Cod fried golden brown. Choose from real mashed potatoes OR shredded hash browns OR French fries OR boiled parsley-butter redskins. Served with a cup of soup, roll and butter.
SIDES
1 Egg By Itself
2 Eggs by Itself
Add 1 Egg. to Any Meal
Bowl Oatmeal
Please request brown sugar and/or milk.
Bowl Oatmeal w/ Cranberries
Please request brown sugar and/or milk.
Bowl Oatmeal w/ Cranberries & Walnuts
Please request brown sugar and/or milk.
Bowl Oatmeal with Walnuts
Please request brown sugar and/or milk.
Cup of Applesauce
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fried Redskins NO Seasoning
HF Crispy
HF Light
HF Burnt
Side 1 Saus Patty
Side Bacon
Three Pieces
Side Bacon Crispy
Side Bacon Raw
Side Bacon Soft
Side Canadian
Three Slices
Side CB Hash
Side Fried Redskins with Seasoning
Quarter cut redskins deep-fried with our special seasoning.
Side Gyro
Three Slices
Side Ham
Side HF
Side Crispy Hashbrowns
Side of Fries
Side Crispy Fries
Side Saus
Three Links
Side Saus Patties
Two Patties
Side Saus Well
Side Tomatoes
Pie/cake
Side Coleslaw
Cup of Fruit
Onion Rings
SKILLETS
Grecian Skillet
Made with Gyro meat, black olives, onions and green peppers sautéed and served over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Feta cheese.
Meat Lover's Skillet
Made with sausage, bacon and baked ham sautéed with onions and green peppers over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Monterey-Cheddar cheese.
Sicilian Skillet
Made with mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and green peppers sautéed and served over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Mozzarella cheese.
Texas Skillet
Made with bacon, sautéed onions and green peppers over fried seasoned redskins and topped with two eggs and Monterey-Cheddar cheese.
Veggie Skillet
Made with sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and green peppers over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Monterey-Cheddar cheese.
Western Skillet
Made with sautéed ham, onions and green peppers over seasoned fried redskins and topped with two eggs and Monterey-Cheddar cheese.
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise on toasted white bread. Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Cajun Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken breast, julienned with Cajun spices, lettuce, and tomato on grilled pita bread. Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Fish Sandwich
Fried Cod with American cheese, lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sub bun. Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Club Sandwich
Thin sliced turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bread. Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Gyro Sandwich
With onions, tomatoes and cucumber sauce on grilled pita bread.Choose French fries OR coleslaw OR applesauce.
Open Faced Roast Beef
On white bread topped with brown gravy and served with real mashed potatoes.
Open Faced Meatloaf
On white bread topped with brown gravy and served with real mashed potatoes.
Open Faced Turkey
On white bread topped with brown gravy and served with real mashed potatoes.
Open Faced Veal Cutlet
On white bread topped with brown gravy and served with real mashed potatoes.
STARTERS AND SIDES
Mozzarella Sticks
Four Sticks served with our homemade meat sauce.
Potato Pancakes Appetizer
Three homemade potato pancakes served with applesauce and/or sour cream.
Pierogies Appetizer
Three pierogies topped with sauteed onions and served with sour cream.
Side Fries
Side Mash
Side HF
Side Boiled Redskins
Side Fried Redskins with Seasoning
Side Feta Cheese
Side Slaw
Side Veghetables
Side Applesauce
SWEET TOOTH
1 Cake
Topped with whipped butter and served with syrup.
2 Cakes
Topped with whipped butter and served with syrup.
3 Cakes
Topped with whipped butter and served with syrup.
1 FT
Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter.
2 FT
Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter.
3 FT
Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter.
3 Choc Chip Cakes
Three cakes filled with Hershey's chocolate chips and topped with Hershey's chocolate syrup and whipped butter.
FT Almondine
Topped with toasted almond slices, powdered sugar and whipped butter.
Waffle
A plateful topped with powdered sugar and real whipped butter.
Challah French Toast
VICTORIA'S PASTA
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly floured chicken topped with tomato and Mozzarella with spaghetti and our homemade meat sauce. Served with a cup of homemade soup, a roll and butter.
Spaghetti Florentine
Tossed in an olive oil garlic sauce with spinach and Feta cheese. Served with a cup iof homemade soup, a roll and butter.
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
With our homemade meat sauce or marinara
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
With our homemade meat sauce and two meatballs. Served with a cup of homemade soup, a roll and butter.
Veal Cutlet Parmesan
Breaded and fried veal patty topped with tomato and Mozzarella over spaghetti and our homemade meat sauce Served with a cup of homemade soup, a roll and butter.
Add salad $1.99
VICTORIA'S SOUPS AND SALADS
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
20 oz. TO GO ONLY Soup
Garden Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, raw onions, shredded cheese and homemade croutons. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.
Greek Salad
Crisp lettuce, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek olives, hard boiled egg and Feta cheese. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.
Eight is Enough Salad
Fresh lettuce, turkey, ham, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, Swiss and American cheeses. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.
Albacore Salad
Homemade tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with tomato slices. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.
Walnut Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on top of fresh greens with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg. Choose from ranch, Italian, poppyseed, Blue cheese, French, Balsamic Basil vinaigrette or thousand island dressing.
Upgrade Bowl Soup
DAILY SPECIALS
T-Bone Steak Dinner
T-Bone Breakfast
Salisbury Steak
Veal Cutlet Parmesan
Chicken Paprikash
Gyro Wrap
Bourbon Street Meatloaf
Crispy Breaded Chicken Parmesan
California Melt
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
BBQ Texas Meatloaf
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
Memphis Burger
Mushroom and Onion Meatloaf
Classic Chicken and Dumplings
Tuna Salad Wrap
Captain's Platter
Fish Fry and Pierogies
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Braised Beef Tip
Philly Chicken Breast
City Chicken with Rice Pilaf
Beef Tips over Egg Noodles
Italian Sausage and Spaghetti
Polish Sausage with Sauerkraut
Swedish Meatballs over Butter Noodles
Macaroni and Cheese
Boston Scrod Almondine
Fish Fry and Pierogies
Fish Fry and Macaroni and Cheese
Cabbage and Noodles
Macaroni and Cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
677 Ames Rd, Parma, OH 44129