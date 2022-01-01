Salmon in Cleveland

Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve salmon

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sake Salmon Roll$18.00
spicy salmon, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with torched salmon belly & dill aioli
Fresh Salmon Nigiri$4.00
More about SASA Restaurant
Salmon Avocado Roll image

 

Sora 天

1121 W 10th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
salmon, avocado
More about Sora 天
Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club image

 

Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club

2035 East 4th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stone Oven Roasted Wester Ross Salmon$30.00
served with garlicky green beans
More about Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Crepe$12.00
boursin & spinach
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Alfredo$19.00
Salmon Nuggets$10.75
More about 5 Points Grille
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute image

 

EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute

13101 Shaker Sq, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (238 reviews)
Takeout
1/12 Lemon Dill Salmon (4 for $40)$40.00
1/5 Honey Garlic Salmon (4 for $40)$40.00
More about EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute
Zanzibar image

 

Zanzibar

13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Salmon$18.95
Served with a side of House Cajun Corn plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
More about Zanzibar
Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe

16906 Harvard Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (1442 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Croquettes$12.00
More about Angie's Soul Cafe
BBQ Salmon 6oz image

 

Zanzibar Express (Z Express)

1400 E. 105th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Salmon 6oz$16.00
served with your choice of 2 sides
More about Zanzibar Express (Z Express)
Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1615 reviews)
Takeout
Sixty South Salmon$36.00
More about Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

