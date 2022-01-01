Salmon in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve salmon
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Sake Salmon Roll
|$18.00
spicy salmon, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with torched salmon belly & dill aioli
|Fresh Salmon Nigiri
|$4.00
Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club
2035 East 4th Street, Cleveland
|Stone Oven Roasted Wester Ross Salmon
|$30.00
served with garlicky green beans
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|Smoked Salmon Crepe
|$12.00
boursin & spinach
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Salmon Alfredo
|$19.00
|Salmon Nuggets
|$10.75
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute
13101 Shaker Sq, Cleveland
|1/12 Lemon Dill Salmon (4 for $40)
|$40.00
|1/5 Honey Garlic Salmon (4 for $40)
|$40.00
Zanzibar
13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|BBQ Salmon
|$18.95
Served with a side of House Cajun Corn plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
Zanzibar Express (Z Express)
1400 E. 105th, Cleveland
|BBQ Salmon 6oz
|$16.00
served with your choice of 2 sides