Shrimp curry in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp curry
NOODLES
Bangkok Thai Cuisine
5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
|Shrimp Mango Curry
|$16.95
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland
|Curry Shrimp box
|$16.99
|Curry Shrimp bowl
|$13.99
Irie Jamaican Kitchen
621 E 185th St, Euclid
|Curry Shrimp box
|$16.99
|Curry Shrimp bowl
|$13.99