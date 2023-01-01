Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Bangkok Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.7 (779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Mango Curry$16.95
More about Bangkok Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn

4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp box$16.99
Curry Shrimp bowl$13.99
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen

621 E 185th St, Euclid

Avg 4.5 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Shrimp box$16.99
Curry Shrimp bowl$13.99
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen
Item pic

 

Irie Jamaican - Shaker Heights - 16600 Chagrin Blvd

16600 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Shrimp bowl$13.99
Curry Shrimp box$16.99
More about Irie Jamaican - Shaker Heights - 16600 Chagrin Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Carbonara

Custard

Meatball Subs

Sauteed Spinach

Stromboli

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Pizza

Meatloaf

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1667 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston