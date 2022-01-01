Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP RISOTTO$15.00
Shrimp sautéed in a tomato reduction with fresh peas and risotto
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Consumer pic

 

LockKeepers

8001 ROCKSIDE RD, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Risotto - Dinner$39.00
lobster, shrimp, scallops, lobster sauce
More about LockKeepers
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto$39.00
porchetta (pork,) madeira wine sauce, parm
More about Lago East Bank
Toast image

FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cleveland

1365 West 65th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Asparagus Risotto
Arborio rice, roasted Rittman Orchards asparagus, snap peas from Weaver’s Truck Patch, asparagus cream, garnished with fresh-picked local chives.
Vegetarian and gluten free. Available vegan
More about Toast Cleveland

