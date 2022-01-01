Il Venetian
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale, modern Italian restaurant featuring handmade pastas, fresh seafood, prime steaks, gelato and desserts by Venetian born chef Alberto Leandri. Conveniently located in Key Center, downtown Cleveland.
Location
100 St. Clair NE, Cleveland, OH 44114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kitchen+Bar - Teacher's Lounge - Drury Plaza #170
No Reviews
1380 East 6th Street Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant