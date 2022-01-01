Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Fresh sweet potato fries.
More about Best Gyros
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Sweet potato fries seasoned with a cinnamon maple sprinkle.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Fresh sweet potato fries
More about BEST GYROS
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about TownHall
Arova image

FALAFEL

Arova

13911 Cedar Road, Cleveland

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Arova
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.50
More about 5 Points Grille
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Rebol

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Rebol
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Milky Way

