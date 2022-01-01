Sweet potato fries in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Best Gyros
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Fresh sweet potato fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.00
Sweet potato fries seasoned with a cinnamon maple sprinkle.
More about BEST GYROS
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.49
Fresh sweet potato fries
More about TownHall
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
More about 5 Points Grille
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$3.50