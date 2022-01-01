Noodle soup in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about SASA Restaurant
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Udon Noodle Soup - Asari Clams
|$19.00
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with asari clams
|Udon Noodle Soup - Scallops
|$20.00
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with scallops
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$16.00
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth