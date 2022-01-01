Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve noodle soup

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udon Noodle Soup - Asari Clams$19.00
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with asari clams
Udon Noodle Soup - Scallops$20.00
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with scallops
Udon Noodle Soup$16.00
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth
More about SASA Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$7.00
Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings
More about Pizzazz on the Circle

