Tarts in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tarts
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Apple Tart Small
|$5.00
|Large Strawberry Rhubarb Frangipane Tart
|$24.00
Another year round favorite, the Pear Frangipane tart is filled with a velvety almond cream and juicy pears. This 8" tart serves at least 6.
|Small Strawberry Rhubarb Frangipane Tart
|$7.00
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Apple Tart
|$7.00
Granny smith apples,cinnamon, puff pastry, spiked peacans, salted caramel sauce vanilla Ice cream
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|4" White Chocolate Thyme Tart
|$4.50
|4" Almond Frangipane Berry Tart
|$4.50