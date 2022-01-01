Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Tart Small$5.00
Large Strawberry Rhubarb Frangipane Tart$24.00
Another year round favorite, the Pear Frangipane tart is filled with a velvety almond cream and juicy pears. This 8" tart serves at least 6.
Small Strawberry Rhubarb Frangipane Tart$7.00
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Tart$7.00
Granny smith apples,cinnamon, puff pastry, spiked peacans, salted caramel sauce vanilla Ice cream
More about The Vegan Club
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4" White Chocolate Thyme Tart$4.50
4" Almond Frangipane Berry Tart$4.50
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
FengFit™ Foods image

 

FengFit™ Foods

31200 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc. Banana Carmel Tart$7.00
Almonds, Penzey's Vanilla, dates, dark chocolate and garnished with chocolate chips, coconut and banana chips..
More about FengFit™ Foods

