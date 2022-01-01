Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Rolls!$18.00
6 Cinnamon rolls, Served with a side of icing !
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls$18.00
We will provide instructions on how to bake at home! Includes 6 frozen cinnamon rolls and cream cheese schmear.
***These need to be bought the day before in order to proof overnight, to then bake and serve in the morning***
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Martha On The Fly

2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Orange zest and vanilla bean icing
More about Martha On The Fly
Item pic

 

Savour Coffee & Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon roll & cream cheese frosting$2.00
More about Savour Coffee & Creations
Cinnamon Roll 500mL image

 

Southern Tier Cleveland

811 Prospect Avenue East, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll 500mL$6.99
8.6% ABV Imperial Ale
More about Southern Tier Cleveland

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Shrimp Basket

Bread Pudding

Italian Wedding Soup

Pierogies

Penne

Tropical Smoothies

Turkey Wraps

Antipasto Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston