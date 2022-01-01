Cinnamon rolls in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|Cinnamon Rolls!
|$18.00
6 Cinnamon rolls, Served with a side of icing !
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
|$18.00
We will provide instructions on how to bake at home! Includes 6 frozen cinnamon rolls and cream cheese schmear.
***These need to be bought the day before in order to proof overnight, to then bake and serve in the morning***
Martha On The Fly
2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Orange zest and vanilla bean icing
Savour Coffee & Creations
127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland
|Cinnamon roll & cream cheese frosting
|$2.00