Buffalo chicken wraps in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Two Bucks
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips
More about Harry Buffalo
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Crispy Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, Served With Fries
More about Barley House
GRILL
Barley House
1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken Tender/ Celery/ Pico de Gallo/ Mixed Cheese/ Romaine/ Buffalo Sauce.
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with fresh tomato, onions, lettuce, shredder cheddar and buffalo sauce in a flour tortilla.
