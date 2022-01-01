Tomato soup in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Tomato Soup
|$6.00
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|SAUSAGE, CORN & TOMATO SOUP
|$6.50
Housemade tomato soup with crumbled sausage, corn & chopped tomatoes *spicy!
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|SOUP "A" : Tomato Florentine (Vegan, Gluten Free)
More about The Vegan Club
SANDWICHES
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Sun Dried Tomato Zucchini Soup W/Mini Grill Cheese
|$8.00
More about Savour Coffee & Creations
Savour Coffee & Creations
127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland
|Soup of the Day- Tomato Basil Artichoke
|$6.00