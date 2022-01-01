Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve tomato soup

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) image

 

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup$6.00
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SAUSAGE, CORN & TOMATO SOUP$6.50
Housemade tomato soup with crumbled sausage, corn & chopped tomatoes *spicy!
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SOUP "A" : Tomato Florentine (Vegan, Gluten Free)
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sun Dried Tomato Zucchini Soup W/Mini Grill Cheese$8.00
More about The Vegan Club
Savour Coffee & Creations image

 

Savour Coffee & Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup of the Day- Tomato Basil Artichoke$6.00
More about Savour Coffee & Creations
The Tavern of Mayfield image

 

The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
Chef made bowl of Tomato Basil
Chef made bowl of Tomato Basil
More about The Tavern of Mayfield

