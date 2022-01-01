Muffins in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve muffins
Saxbys
Administration Building, University Heights
|French Toast Muffin Cold Brew
A special cold brew in celebration of the graduation season, ideated and voted on by graduating seniors! Cold Brew with french toast muffin steeped oat milk. Available for a limited time.
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.80
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|MUFFIN
|$2.25
Requires 24 hour notice
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|GF/DF Pumpkin Cranberry Muffin
|$3.75
Just as amazing as our pumpkin cranberry breakfast bread, but NOW gluten & dairy free!
|GF Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.75
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$2.50
Our cinnamon coffee cake recipe filled with a walnut streusel and finished with powdered sugar.
FRENCH FRIES
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.50
|Chocolate Muffin
|$2.50
|English Muffin Sandwich
|$3.00