Muffins in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Saxbys

Administration Building, University Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Muffin Cold Brew
A special cold brew in celebration of the graduation season, ideated and voted on by graduating seniors! Cold Brew with french toast muffin steeped oat milk. Available for a limited time.
Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.80
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
More about Saxbys
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MUFFIN$2.25
Requires 24 hour notice
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF/DF Pumpkin Cranberry Muffin$3.75
Just as amazing as our pumpkin cranberry breakfast bread, but NOW gluten & dairy free!
GF Coffee Cake Muffin$3.75
Coffee Cake Muffin$2.50
Our cinnamon coffee cake recipe filled with a walnut streusel and finished with powdered sugar.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Zanzibar image

 

Zanzibar

13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cornbread Muffin$0.75
More about Zanzibar
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Chocolate Muffin$2.50
English Muffin Sandwich$3.00
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins
More about Milky Way

