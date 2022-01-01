Bars & Lounges
American
5 Points Grille
890 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A restaurant that has a passion for fine wine homemade cocktails & recipes. Five Points brings you a fantastic experience and entrees here in Cleveland, Ohio.
Location
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights, OH 44143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harry Buffalo Highland Heights
4.5 • 299
5604 Wilson Mills Road Highland Heights, OH 44143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richmond Heights
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
More near Richmond Heights