Bars & Lounges
American

5 Points Grille

890 Reviews

$

239 Richmond Road

Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Wings
Salmon Alfredo

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$6.25

Refill

$1.25

Bottle Water

$2.50

Soda

$1.25

Dollar Bottled Water

$1.25

Red Bull 12oz

$8.75

Starter Points

Cajun Chicken Rolls

$16.80

Two egg rolls (served in halves) packed with chicken, veggies, special house seasons and sweet chili dipping sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad

$23.05

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Tenders

$17.98

All white stripes of chicken, fried to perfection. Served with seasoned French fries and honey mustard dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$19.54

Crisp, fried to perfection (added $1 is your choice of sauce) served with fresh cut seasoned fries

Crab Cakes

$19.54

Two jumbo lumb crab cakes served with house aioli sauce

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$15.24

Spicy mayo dipping sauce

Fish and Chips

$17.19

Hand battered, served with our house tarter sauce and fresh cut seasoned fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.85

Battered, seasoned, and fred to perfection. Seved with marinara sauce

Salmon Caesar Salad

$27.35

Salmon Nuggets

$16.80

Side Salad

$7.81

Fresh green mix with tomatoes, red/green peppers, cucumbers, cheese, croutons

Smoked Turkey Ribs

$19.54

That’s right! Turkey RIBS! 3 meaty bones, smoked and seasoned to perfection

Starter Sampler

$24.93

A generous combination of onion rings, mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms and wing dings

Lunch

Beef Burger

$16.19

Hand pattied; charbroiled, topped with mayo, lettuce ,tomato, onion served on Kaiser roll with fresh cut seasoned fries

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Chicken Potato Skins

$14.94

Topped with Cajun veggie mix served with sour cream

Chicken Sandwich

$15.63

Chicken Breast on a Kaiser roll, topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, fresh cut seasoned fries

Chicken Wrap

$15.63

Wrapped in a four tortilla shell, honey mustard, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, served with fresh cut seasoned fries

Impossible Burger

$17.50

Jumbo Shrimp

$26.19

Five (5) tiger shrimp; served with Cole slaw and fresh cut seasoned fries

Perch Sandwich

$16.25

Deep fried, on hoagie bun, topped with tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato and served with fresh cut seasoned fries

Polish Boy

$15.63

It's a Cleveland thing! All beef polish sausage mounted with fresh cut fries, Coleslaw and 5points BBQ sauce

Red Snapper Sandwich

$20.63

Salmon Sliders

$19.94

Steak & Potato

$18.75

Two 4oz Denver steaks served with baked potato

Steak Philly

$18.13

Topped with mayo, cheese, red/green (peppers), onions, mushrooms served with fresh cut seasoned fries

Steak Potato Skins

$17.44

Steak Wrap

$17.50

Tilapia Sandwich

$16.25

Turkey Burger

$16.19

House Specials

Our famous Taste Of Harvard Alfredo sauce served over a bed of Penne pasta or yellow rice

Plain Alfredo

$12.50

Tilapia Alfredo

$17.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.25

Red Snapper Alfredo

$23.75

Salmon Alfredo

$23.75

Steak Alfredo

$25.00

Lobster Alfredo

$31.25

Chicken Alfredo

$17.50

Grilled Points Specialities

Smoked BBQ Turkey Ribs

$22.81

That’s right! Turkey RIBS! 3 meaty bones, smoked and seasoned to perfection

Ribeye

$36.25

Ribeye Steak is made with sautéed mushrooms and onions

Surf and Turf

$62.44

Enough for two, can be enjoyed by one. Served with fresh drawn butter

Gulf Shrimp Scampi

$36.25

Four HUGE gulf shrimp scampi (fried, steamed or grilled)

Atlantic Salmon (8oz)

$26.25

Marinated grilled flet

Tilapia (8oz)

$20.63

Honey spiced barbecue glazed grilled flet

Fresh catch Perch

$21.88

Fried or grilled flet, seasoned to perfection

Red Snapper

$23.13

Fried or grilled flet, seasoned to perfection

Gulf Lobster Tail

$36.25

Served with drawn butter

Crab Leg Special

$37.50

Sides & Extras

1 WING PLAIN

$1.88

1 WING w/ SAUCE

$2.13

ADD EXTRA DRESSING

$0.63

ADD EXTRA GARLIC BREAD

$1.25

BAKED POTATO

$5.63

FRESH CUT FRIES

$4.38

FRIED BROCCOLI

$6.88

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$5.00

GARLIC MASHED

$4.38

ONION RINGS

$4.38

PROTEIN

SAUCE ON SIDE

SEASONED ASPARAGAS

$6.25

SEASONED YELLOW RICE

$4.38

SIDE OF COLESLAW

$1.25

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.38

STEAMED VEG MEDLEY

$4.38

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.38

Dessert

Peach Cobbler Rolls

$11.19
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A restaurant that has a passion for fine wine homemade cocktails & recipes. Five Points brings you a fantastic experience and entrees here in Cleveland, Ohio.

