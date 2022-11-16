The Gateway Diner imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

The Gateway Diner

123 Reviews

$

29325 Euclid Ave

Wickliffe, OH 44092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich
Breakfast Quesadilla
Classic Cheeseburger

Build Your Own Omelet or Skillet

Three Egg Omelet

$5.50

Skillet

$5.50

Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Egg, Cheese, Tomato and Avocado Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, Cheese & Vegetable Sandwich

$5.00

Griddle Favorites

French Toast w/Two Eggs Short Stack (1)

$8.00

French Toast w/Two Eggs Tall Stack (2)

$9.50

Pancakes w/Two Eggs Short Stack (2)

$7.50

Pancakes w/Two Eggs Tall Stack (4)

$8.50

Corned Beef Hash

$8.25

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.75

Signatures

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$8.50

Eggs Benedict

$8.50

Crab Cake Benedict

$9.25

Country Fried Steak

$9.00

Ala Carte

Applesauce

$1.25

Apple Crepes

$4.25

Bagel Buttered

$1.75

Bagel W Cream Cheese

$2.25

Beyond Patty

$3.00

Biscuit ala

$1.50

Cinnamon Toast ala

$1.50

Cherry Crepes

$4.25

Crepes

$4.00

Croissant ala

$1.50

Egg ala

$1.00

Egg w/Cheese ala

$1.50

English Muffin ala

$1.50

French Toast ala Short(1)

$4.00

French Toast ala Tall (2)

$7.00

Grits ala

$2.00

Home fries ala

$2.00

Meat ala

$2.50

Oatmeal ala

$2.00

Oranges

$1.25

One Pancake

$2.00

Pancakes ala (2)

$4.00

Pancakes ala (4)

$7.00

Side Country Gravy

$1.50

Side Country Gravy W\ Sausage

$2.75

Side Of Hash

$4.00

Toast ala

$1.25

Tomatoes Sliced ala

$2.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Pancakes

$4.50

Kids Egg Breakfast

$4.50

Kids Oatmeal

$4.50

Kids Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Kids French Toast

$4.50

Specials

Breakfast Gyro

$8.00

Breakfast Gyro with Home Fries

$9.50

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

$7.75

quesadilla mix, hf, cheese, on top sour cream and salsa.

The Darby Cheeseteak Benedict

$8.75

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Crab Cakes

$7.00

Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

Loaded Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Topped with bacon, onion & cheese. Served with sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Served with marinara sauce

Pretzel Bites

$6.50

Soft pretzel pieces served with honey mustard & beer cheddar sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip W\ Pita

$7.50

Vegetable Quesadilla

$7.50

Served with tomato, onion, green pepper, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa.

Wicktots (6)

$6.75

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Cajun chicken breast with caramelized onions, melted pepper jack cheese, sun dried tomato aioli & lettuce

BLT

$7.00

Cheese Steak

$9.25

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.25

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & melted provolone on a brioche bun

Chicken Philly Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, & mayonnaise

Chicken Salad

$8.75

Homemade shredded chicken salad with lettuce & tomato on a croissant.

Corned Beef and Swiss

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Breaded Chicken Sandwich with LTO

Diner BLT

$9.25

An over easy egg, melted cheddar cheese atop bacon, lettuce & tomato finished with maple brown sugar aioli on Texas toast.

Fish Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled Cheese On Texas

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with LTO

Gyro

$9.50

Beef & lamb mixture, onions & tomatoes on a grilled pita with Tzatziki sauce.

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$8.50

American & provolone cheeses melted with sliced tomato, avocado & bacon between two pieces of Texas toast.

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatballs cooked in marinara sauce covered in provolone cheese & banana pepper rings on a hoagie bun.

Patty Melt

$8.75

Hand made burger patty topped with sautéed onions & American cheese on marble rye.

Reuben Sandwich

$9.25

Tender sliced corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and homemade Thousand Island dressing between two pieces of marble rye.

Spicy Chicken

$9.50

Grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with jalapeño slaw, cheddar cheese & Sriracha aioli on a brioche bun.

Traditional Club Sandwich

$9.50

Sliced turkey & ham paired with crispy bacon stacked between pieces of toast with lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayonnaise.

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Homemade tuna salad served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, topped with croutons, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$10.25Out of stock

Sliced turkey & ham atop romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, finished with hard boiled egg & cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.25Out of stock

Tomatoes, red onions, avocado, boiled eggs, crumbled Bleu cheese, bacon bits & diced chicken with your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$8.75Out of stock

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, carrots, avocado, boiled egg & cheddar cheese arranged atop romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.25Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, topped with chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, black beans & red onions. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Burgers

Breakfast Burger

$9.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.00

Ground beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato & onion with American cheese.

Classic Hamburger

$7.50

Gyro Burger

$9.50

Mushroom Onion Burger

$8.75

Beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli topped with Swiss cheese on brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$8.75

Hand made burger patty topped with sautéed onions & American cheese on marble rye.

Salmon Burger

$8.75

Salmon patty set on arugula, tomato & red onion with sweet Thai chili sauce on a brioche bun.

The Gatekeeper

$9.50

Two 1/4 lb. burger patties with melted American cheese, lettuce & Gateway sauce on a triple layer bun.

Turkey Avocado Burger

$8.75

Ground turkey patty, avocado, arugula and tomato paired with sun dried tomato aioli on a brioche bun.

Western Burger

$9.00

Ground beef patty topped with bacon, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

Entrees

Fish Fry Dinner

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan

$10.50

Macaroni and Cheese

$9.50

Meatloaf

$10.50

Pierogi Plate

$9.50

Salmon Dinner

$10.50

Stuffed Cabbage

$10.50

Pasta and Meatballs

$10.50

(2)Piece Perch w/(4) Pierogies and coleslaw

$11.25

Kid’s Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Pasta with Mtballs

$6.00

Kids Pizza Bagels

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Applesauce

$1.25

Baked Potato

$2.50

Cornbread (2)

$1.50

Fresh Cut French Fries

$2.50

Jalapeno Slaw

$2.50

Loaded Baker

$3.50

Mashed\ No Gravy

$2.50

Mashed W\ Gravy

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Oranges

$1.25

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Sidewinder Fries

$2.50

Slaw

$2.50

Vegetable of the Day

$2.50

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$3.50

Chili

$4.00

Tuscan

$3.50

Specials

Shredded Beef & Cheddar Melt

$9.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

(3) Fish Pollack Tacos

$10.00

Benedict Burger

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Cajun Chicken Philly Wrap

$9.25

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.25

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$9.25

Chicken Gyro

$9.25

Chicken Paprikash

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Bologna

$9.25Out of stock

Italian Sausage Bread Bowl

$8.50Out of stock

Italian Sub (Hot or Cold)

$9.25Out of stock

Lasagna

$10.00Out of stock

Maple Aioli Chicken Club

$8.50

Monte Crisco W\ Jelly

$8.50

Open Faced Turkey With Mashed

$9.00

Pizza Burger with Pepperoni

$9.25Out of stock

Pot Roast Dinner (Single)

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Stuffed Pepper

$10.00Out of stock

Stuffed Salmon

$12.00

Taco Wrap

$8.50

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.25

Grilled Chix Club Wrap

$9.50

Italian Grilled Cheese

$8.50Out of stock

Summer Shrimp Po Boy

$9.25Out of stock

Asian Crispy Chx Wrap

$9.25Out of stock

Shrimp Salad Hoagie And Side

$9.50Out of stock

Reuben Quesadilla

$9.75Out of stock

Beverages

Small Apple Juice

$2.25

Large Apple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$1.85

Decaf Coffee

$1.85

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.85

Lemonade

$2.25

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Small Milk

$2.25

Large Milk

$2.75

Small Orange Juice

$2.25

Large Orange Juice

$2.85

Pepsi

$2.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Refill Bev

$1.00

Water

Fountain Beverage

$2.25

1000

1000

$0.50

Aioli Sauces

Aioli Sauces

$0.50

BBQ

BBQ

$0.50

Extra Brown Gravy

Brown Gravy

$0.50

Extra Burger Patty

Extra Burger Patty

$2.00

Extra Cheese

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$2.50

Extra Green Pepper

Green Pepper

$0.75

Extra Gyro meat

Extra Gyro Meat

$3.00

Extra Holly Sauce

Holly sauce

$0.50

Extra Onion

Onion

$0.75

Extra Piece Of Fish

1 Extra Piece Of Fish

$2.25

Extra Piece of Meatloaf

Extra Meatloaf

$4.00

Extra Pierogies (3)

Pierogies (3)

$2.50

Extra Salad Dressing

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sausage Gravy

Extra Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Extra Tomato

Tomato

$0.75

Gatekeeper Sauce

Extra Gatekeeper Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Piece of Grilled Chicken

Piece of Grilled Chicken

$2.75

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Cassata Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Frosted Brownie

$4.00

Crumb Cake

$4.00

Open Request

Open Food

T-SHIRTS

Black T-Shirt sm/xl

$20.00

Black T-Shirt xxl/xxxxl

$23.00

Garnet T-Shirt sm/xl

$20.00

Garnet T Shirt xxl/xxxxl

$23.00

Tye Dye T-Shirt sm/xl

$20.00

Tye Dye T-Shirt xxl-xxxxl

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated. We serve full menu daily with the exception of ending pancakes at 11:00 except Sundays. Looking forward to seeing everyone

Location

29325 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe, OH 44092

Directions

Gallery
The Gateway Diner image
The Gateway Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kates Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
30825 Euclid Ave Ste 4 Willowick, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Victory Bistro Ultra Lounge
orange star4.1 • 264
27801 Euclid Ave Euclid, OH 44132
View restaurantnext
Freshlys we love cooking - freshlys gyros & cornedbeef
orange star4.2 • 424
34500 Euclid Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks Eastlake
orange star4.1 • 695
35400 Vine St Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext
Mama's Boy Bar BQ
orange starNo Reviews
34840 Vine St. Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext
5 Points Grille
orange star3.7 • 890
239 Richmond Road Richmond Heights, OH 44143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wickliffe

Joey's Avenue Eatery
orange star4.3 • 564
30133 Euclid Ave Wickliffe, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Bogside Pub
orange star4.9 • 206
1079 E 305th St Willowick, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Local Tavern - Willoughby
orange star4.0 • 161
29007 Chardon Rd Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wickliffe
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Mentor
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston