American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
The Gateway Diner
123 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated. We serve full menu daily with the exception of ending pancakes at 11:00 except Sundays. Looking forward to seeing everyone
Location
29325 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe, OH 44092
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Freshlys we love cooking - freshlys gyros & cornedbeef
4.2 • 424
34500 Euclid Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurant