Chardon restaurants you'll love
Chardon's top cuisines
Must-try Chardon restaurants
More about Hambden Country Inn
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hambden Country Inn
13960 Rock Creek Rd, Chardon
|Popular items
|Onion Petals
|$9.00
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$5.50
|Super Burger
|$12.50
More about Dutch Country Restaurant
Dutch Country Restaurant
15015 Kinsman Rd., Middlefield
|Popular items
|Quesadilla W Chicken
|$9.00
Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion and chicken folded in a flour tortilla and grilled to crisp, gooey goodness!
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.00
|Roast Turkey
|$10.50
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Chardon
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Chardon
110 Cherry Ave, Chardon
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.
|Meaty Extravaganza
Starting at 13.99 Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
|Garlic Twists
|$4.99
Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
More about Congins pizza Concord
Congins pizza Concord
104 South Street, Chardon