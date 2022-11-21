Kates Bar and Grille imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Kates Bar and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

30825 Euclid Ave Ste 4

Willowick, OH 44092

Order Again

THE BITES

Cream Cheese Balls

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$6.00

House made Dips

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Pepperoni Rolls 1/2

$3.50

Pepperoni Rolls FULL

$8.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

$1.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Reuben Rolls

$7.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Jerky/smokie

$1.50

Soup De Jour

$5.00

WINGS

6 Traditional Wings

$6.50

12 Traditional Wings

$13.00

6 Boneless Wings

$6.50

12 Boneless Wings

$13.00

GREENS

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$10.50

House Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.50

SANDWICHES/WRAPS/MORE

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Club

$9.50

Chicken Philly

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Double Decker BLT

$9.00

Steak Philly

$10.00

Tacos

$7.00

BURGERS

Bacon Cheddar

$10.00

Breakfast Burger

$10.00

Kate's Hero Burger

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss

$9.00

The Usual

$9.00

PIZZA

BBQ Pizza

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.50

Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Mushroom Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

SIDES

French Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Pita Points

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

BEER

Bud Light PINT

$2.25

MILLER LIGHT PINT

$2.25

BUDWEISER PINT

$2.25

Great Lakes PINT

$4.50

SUMMER SHANDY PINT

$4.50

BLUE MOON PINT

$4.00

BUD LIGHT 22OZ

$3.25

MILLER LITE 22OZ

$3.25

BUDWEISER 22OZ

$3.25

Great Lakes 22OZ

$6.00

SUMMER SHANDY 220Z

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

WASH

$1.00

PUMKING 22OZ

$7.50

PUMKING PINT

$5.50

CHRISTMAS PINT

$5.50

CHRISTMAS 22OZ

$7.00

Stella 22oz

$5.00

Stella

$3.00

BUD LT

$2.25

BUDWEISER

$2.25

MILLER LITE

$2.25

COORS LIGHT

$2.25

MICHELOB ULTRA

$2.25

MGD

$2.25

PBR

$2.00

CORONA

$3.50

CORONA LIGHT

$3.50

CORONA PREMIUM

$3.50

ROLLING ROCK

$2.25

LIL JUICY

$6.00

LABATT BLUE

$3.00

HEINEKEN

$3.50

YUENGLING

$2.25

YUENGLING LIGHT

$2.25

MODELO

$3.50

SUMMER SHANDY

$3.50

Guiness

$5.50

Mango Cart

$3.50

$2 DOMESTIC

$2.00

Stella

$3.50

AMSTEL LIGHT

$3.50

Oktoberfest

$4.00

VODKA

30 LOOPY

$4.50

3O BERRY

$4.50

3O CHERRY

$4.50

3O GRAPE

$4.50

3O GRAPEFRUIT

$4.50

3O MANGO

$4.50

3O ORANGE

$4.50

3O POMEGRANTE

$4.50

ABSOLUT

$4.50

ABSOLUT JUICE APPLE

$4.50

ABSOLUT JUICE STRAWBERRY

$4.50

CIRCOC

$6.00

GREY GOOSE

$5.50

KETTLE ONE

$5.50

SKY

$4.50

SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$4.00

SMIRNOFF LEMON

$4.00

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$4.00

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$4.00

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$4.00

TITO'S

$4.50

WELL VODKA

$2.25

3O Pineapple

$4.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$4.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$4.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$4.00

MULE - ginger beer upcharge

$2.50

STOLI ORANGE

$4.50

CIROC PEACH

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$4.00

Amsterdam Peach

$4.00

Amsterdam Pineapple

$4.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00

Smirnoff carmel

$4.00

GIN

TANQUERAY

$5.50

WELL GIN

$2.25

HENDRICKS

$5.50

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$5.50

CHIVAS

$5.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$2.25

MALIBU

$4.00

BACARDI

$4.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$4.00

PARAMOUNT

$3.00

BACARDI DRAGONBERRY

$4.00

TEQUILA

1800

$6.00

PATRON

$7.50

CABO WABO

$5.00

WELL TEQUILA

$2.25

AVION

$6.00

CUERVO GOLD

$4.00

CUERVO SILVER

$4.00

ALTOS

$4.50

Julio

$7.50

Mezcal

$4.00

PATRON ANEJO

$8.00

Avion Anejo

$7.50

DELEON

$7.00

DELEON ANEJO

$7.50

Astral Blanco

$6.00

Margarita up charge

$2.50

WHISKEY & BOURBON

7

$4.00

BLACK HAUS

$5.00

BLACK VELVET

$3.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$2.25

CROWN APPLE

$5.50

CROWN PEACH

$5.50

CROWN ROYAL

$5.50

CROWN VANILLA

$5.50

FIREBALL

$4.50

HENNY

$6.50

J&B

$5.00

JACK DANIELS

$5.50

JACK FIRE

$5.50

JACK HONEY

$5.50

JAGER

$5.00

JAMESON

$5.50

JIM BEAM

$4.00

JIM BEAM APPLE

$4.00

JIM BEAM VANILLA

$4.00

KNOB CREEK

$6.00

MAKERS MARK

$6.00

OLD GRAND-DAD

$2.25

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$4.00

TULLY

$5.50

VO

$4.00

WILD TURKEY

$5.00

WINDSOR

$2.25

YUKON JACK

$4.00

GLENLIVET

$6.00

RUMP

$4.00

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$5.50

JAMESON IPA

$5.00

JAMESON STOUT

$5.00

JIM BEAM PEACH

$4.00

JACK APPLE

$5.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$4.00

Screwball

$4.00

HENNY VSOP

$7.00

Courvoisier

$5.00

RED STAG

$4.50

JAMESON ORANGE

$5.00

Johnnie Walker

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.50

MIXERS

SOUR APPLE

$0.50

BLUE CURACAO

$0.50

AMARETTO

$3.00

RAZZMATAZZ

$0.50

BUTTERSHOTS

$0.50

CREME DE CACAO

$0.50

WATERMELON

$0.50

PEACH

$0.50

STRAWBERRY

$0.50

GRAPE

$0.50

ISLAND PUNCH

$0.50

MELON

$0.50

RUMCHATA

$1.00

RYAN'S

$1.00

FRANGELICO

$1.00

CHAMBORD

$1.00

KAHLUA

$4.00

BAILEYS

$4.00

SPECIALTY SHOTS

GREEN TEA

$5.50

WHITE TEA

$5.50

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

WHITE GUMMY BEAR

$4.00

BARBIE

$4.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$6.00

LEMON HEAD

$4.50

WASHINGTON APPLE

$5.50

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$4.50

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$4.50

STRAWBERRY STARBURST

$4.00

WICKED CARMEL APPLE

$4.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$4.00

CHRISTMAS BOMB

$6.50

MORPHINE DRIP

$6.00

MALT BEVERAGES

WHITE CLAW

$3.50

TWISTED TEA

$3.50

MIKE'S HARD LEMONADE

$3.50

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.00

BudLight Seltzer

$3.50

WHITE CLAW 16OZ

$4.00

PBR Coffee

$4.00

High Noon

$4.50

Mamitas

$4.50

Long Drink

$4.50

Long Drink - Black Can

$5.00

WINE

CHARDONNAY

$4.00

MOSCATO

$4.00

MERLOT

$4.00

CABERNET

$4.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.00

DIET

$2.00

7-UP

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

RED BULL

$4.00

GINGERALE

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$2.00

COCKTAILS

LONG ISLAND WELL

$6.00

LONG ISLAND MID

$7.00

LONG ISLAND TOP

$8.00

LONG BEACH WELL

$6.00

LONG BEACH MID

$7.00

LONG BEACH TOP

$8.00

BLOODY MARY WELL

$5.00

BLOODY MARY MID

$6.00

BLOODY MARY TOP

$7.00

MARGARITA WELL

$6.00

MARGARITA MID

$7.00

MARGARITA TOP

$8.00

MOSCOW MULE

$7.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$5.50

MARTINI

$9.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$5.00

ORANGE TEA

$6.00

GAME DAY SPECIALS

160Z

$2.25

22OZ

$3.25

WELL VODKA

$2.50

WELL RUM

$2.50

WELL TEQUILA

$2.50

WELL GIN

$2.50

WINDSOR

$2.50

BLACK VELVET

$2.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30825 Euclid Ave Ste 4, Willowick, OH 44092

Directions

Gallery
Kates Bar and Grille image

