Greek
American
Sandwiches

Freshlys we love cooking freshlys gyros & cornedbeef

424 Reviews

$

34500 Euclid Ave

Willoughby, OH 44094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Original Gyro

Original Gyro

$7.00+

Onions, tomatoes, fresh pita,tzatziki Sauce on the side

Philly Gyros

Philly Gyros

$8.50+

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Swiss Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Chick PIta

Greek Chick PIta

$8.00+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Greek vinaigrette


Gyros

Freshlys sliced from the Rotisserie
Original Gyro

Original Gyro

$7.00+

Onions, tomatoes, fresh pita,tzatziki Sauce on the side

Inferno Gyros

Inferno Gyros

$8.50+

Buffalo Hot Sauce, Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Tzatziki Sauce

Cajun Gyros

Cajun Gyros

$8.50+

Onions, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Cajun Spice & Tzatziki Sauce

Philly Gyros

Philly Gyros

$8.50+

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Swiss Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Sicillian Gyros

Sicillian Gyros

$8.50+

Ham, Gyro Meat, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Pepper Rings, Italian Dressing on a Toasted Sub Roll

Panini Gyros

Panini Gyros

$8.50+

Gyro Meat, Coleslaw and Fries on a Pita

Steakhouse Gyros

Steakhouse Gyros

$8.50+

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Steak Sauce

Poor Boy Gyros

Poor Boy Gyros

$8.50+

Gyro Meat, Coleslaw, French Fries and BBQ Sauce

Athens Gyros

Athens Gyros

$8.50+

Onions, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinegrette

Pair of Aces

Pair of Aces

$8.50+

Gyros & Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Pita, Tzatziki Sauce

BLT Gyros

BLT Gyros

$10.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on the Side

Angry Gyros

Angry Gyros

$8.50+

Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperings, Shoestring chips, Angry sauce {House sweet heat}

Spartan Gyros

Spartan Gyros

$8.50+

Gyros on a pita,with onions,tomatoes and fries on it,with tzatziki and kethcup on the side.

Chicken Sandwiches

Fresh chicken breast and thigh marinated and slow cooked on the rotisserie
Chick Gyros

Chick Gyros

$7.00+

Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Tzatziki Sauce

Inferno Chick Pita

Inferno Chick Pita

$8.00+

Buffalo Hot Sauce, Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Tzatziki Sauce

Cajun Chick Pita

Cajun Chick Pita

$8.00+

Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Cajun Spice Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce

Chick Phlly Pita

Chick Phlly Pita

$8.00+

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Swiss Cheese, Freshly's Sauce

Chick Phlly Sub

Chick Phlly Sub

$8.00+

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Swiss Cheese, Freshly's Sauce

Chick Ranch Sub

Chick Ranch Sub

$8.00+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers with Ranch

BLT Chick PIta

BLT Chick PIta

$9.50+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on the side

Chick Panini

Chick Panini

$8.00+

Coleslaw and Fries on a Pita

Greek Chick PIta

Greek Chick PIta

$8.00+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Greek vinaigrette

Poor Girl Chick

Poor Girl Chick

$8.00+

Coleslaw and French Fries on a Pita with BBQ Sauce

Chick Melt

Chick Melt

$8.00+

Swiss, American, Provolone, Feta, Sauteed Onions, Homemade Freshly Sauce on a Pita

Angry Chicken

$8.00+

Pita, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepper rings, shoestring chips & Angry sauce [House sweet heat]

Spartan Chicken

Spartan Chicken

$8.00+

Rotisserie chicken breast on a pita with onions, tomatoes and fries on it with tzatziki and ketchup on the side.

Corned Beef

Home Cooked, Freshly Sliced, Top Quality Corned Beef!
Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$8.75+

Fresh top quality cornedbeef On Deli Rye with a Kosher Pickle

Reuben

Reuben

$9.75+

Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island on the side, With Kosher Pickle

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$8.75+

Same as our Famous Reuben only with Tender Turkey

New Yorker

New Yorker

$9.75+

Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Coleslaw, Kosher Pickle

Cajun Corned Beef

Cajun Corned Beef

$9.75+

Corned Beef, Cajun Spice Sauce, Mild Pepper Rings on Deli Rye with Kosher Pickle

Toasted Subs

All Our Subs are Made Freshly Baked on a Homemade Hoagie Bun!
Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$8.50+

Philadelphia Steak, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Swiss Cheese, Freshly Sauce

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.50+

Ham, Turkey, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Pepper Rings, Italian Dressing

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$8.50+

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Italian Dressing

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$8.50+

Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Gyros Parmesan

Gyros Parmesan

$8.50+

Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Ham Sub

Ham Sub

$8.50+

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Italian Dressing

Extra Sauces

Xtra Tzatziki

$0.75

Xtra 1000 Island

$0.75

Xtra Italian Dress

$0.75

Xtra Lite Italian

$0.75

Xtra Honey must

$0.75

Xtra Grk vin

$0.75

Xtra BBQ

$0.75

Xtra Hot sauce

$0.75

Xtra Buffalo

$0.75

Xtra Marinara

$0.75

Xtra Dry cajun

$0.60

Xtra Caj spice sauce

$0.75

Xtra Horsey

$0.75

Xtra Horse Radish

$0.45

Xtra Ranch

$0.75

Xtra Freshly sauce

$0.75

Xtra steak sauce

$0.75

Extra Angry Sauce

$0.75

Sides

Loaded Keg Of Potato

Loaded Keg Of Potato

$7.95
Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.95

Small Fries

$2.40
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50
Broccoli Poppers

Broccoli Poppers

$6.50
Small Onion Rings

Small Onion Rings

$3.50
Large Onion Rings

Large Onion Rings

$6.50
Small Frd Mushrooms

Small Frd Mushrooms

$3.50
Large Frd Mushrooms

Large Frd Mushrooms

$6.50
Small Soup

Small Soup

$1.95
Large Soup

Large Soup

$3.95
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$2.50
Side Pita

Side Pita

$1.25
Sm Coleslaw

Sm Coleslaw

$2.25
Sm Potato Salad

Sm Potato Salad

$2.25
Small Baked Beans

Small Baked Beans

$2.25
Lrg Coleslaw

Lrg Coleslaw

$3.25
Lrg Potato Salad

Lrg Potato Salad

$3.25
Lays

Lays

$0.90
Doritos

Doritos

$0.90
Large Baked Bean

Large Baked Bean

$3.25
Side Rye

Side Rye

$1.25
8 Oz Tzantziki

8 Oz Tzantziki

$3.50
8 Oz Freshly Sauce

8 Oz Freshly Sauce

$3.50
Extra Kosher Pickle

Extra Kosher Pickle

$0.60

Rye Ends

$0.50Out of stock

Extra Shoestring Chips

$0.75

8 Oz Angry Sauce

$3.50

Side White Bread

$1.25

Sm Fries

$2.40Out of stock

Salads

Sm Corned Beef Salad

Sm Corned Beef Salad

$8.75
Sm Crispy Chicken Salad

Sm Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.75
Sm Super Salad

Sm Super Salad

$9.50
Sm Garden Salad

Sm Garden Salad

$4.25
Sm Greek Salad

Sm Greek Salad

$6.25
Sm Gyros Salad

Sm Gyros Salad

$8.75
Sm Chicken Salad

Sm Chicken Salad

$8.75
Lrg Corned Beef Salad

Lrg Corned Beef Salad

$10.75
Lrg Crispy Chicken Salad

Lrg Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.75
Lrg Super Salad

Lrg Super Salad

$11.75
Lrg Garden Salad

Lrg Garden Salad

$6.95
Lrg Greek Salad

Lrg Greek Salad

$8.95
Lrg Gyros Salad

Lrg Gyros Salad

$10.75

Over a 1/4 lb Gyros on a bed of fresh spring mix,tomatoes,onions,green peppers and olives. choice of dressing an a side of pita bread.

Lrg Chicken Salad

Lrg Chicken Salad

$10.75

Burgers

All Beef Cheeseburger

All Beef Cheeseburger

$4.50
DBL Cheeseburger

DBL Cheeseburger

$6.50
Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$6.50
DBL Gyro Burger

DBL Gyro Burger

$8.50

2 all beef patties with lettuce,tomatoes,onions,pickles and topped with gyros on a fresh kaiser roll.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$6.50
DBL Patty Melt

DBL Patty Melt

$8.50

2 All beef patties with grilled onions,Swiss cheese on grilled rye with mayo and kosher pickle on the side !!

Freshly Burger

Freshly Burger

$8.95
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.75
DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75
Bacon Gyro Burger

Bacon Gyro Burger

$8.25
DBL Bacon Gyro Burger

DBL Bacon Gyro Burger

$10.25
BLT

BLT

$8.00

Beverages - Online

2 Liter Bottles

2 Liter Bottles

20 oz Bottles

20 oz Bottles

Stewarts

Stewarts

Snapple

Snapple

Soda Cans

Soda Cans

25 Oz Bottle Water

25 Oz Bottle Water

$2.35

IBC Rootbeer

$2.30Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kids Tenders & Fries

Kids Tenders & Fries

$6.75
Kids Cheeseburger Fries

Kids Cheeseburger Fries

$5.75

Dinner Specials

SOUP AND BAKED BEANS CHOICES ARE NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10PM! PLEASE CHOOSE FROM EITHER COLESLAW, POTATO SALAD OR CHIPS, THANK YOU!

Gyro Dinner

$14.00

CornedBeef Dinner

$15.00

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$14.00

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Pita

Vegetarian Pita

$8.50
Vegetarian Sub

Vegetarian Sub

$8.50

Party

Party Corned Beef

$48.00
Party Gyro

Party Gyro

$40.00

Party Chicken Gyro

$40.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.95
Brownies

Brownies

$3.95
Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.95
Dutch Apple Pie

Dutch Apple Pie

$3.95

Greek island pork gyros

Pork Gyros

$9.50+

100% Pork with Greek spices

Spartan Pork Gyros

$10.50+
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly`s prides it`s self on Big homemade sandwiches. Friendly service a clean store with fresh and fast service !!

Website

Location

34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery
Freshlys we love cooking image
Freshlys we love cooking image

Map
