Pizza
Bars & Lounges

The Wild Goose

338 Reviews

$$

4144 Erie St

Willoughby, OH 44094

Order Again

Stone Oven Pizza

garlic oil, famous red, ricotta, sausage, meatball, parm, house cheese

John Smith

$19.00

garlic oil, turkey, mashed potato, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, house cheese

Backyard BBQ Pizza

$18.00

garlic oil, bbq, roasted chicken, white onion green pepper, cheddar, house cheese

Buff Chick

$18.00

buffalo sauce, ranch, crispy chicken, celery, cheddar, bleu cheese, house cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

garlic oil, roasted chicken, bacon, white onion, ranch, house cheese

Galway Bay Pizza

$20.00

garlic oil, rock shrimp, crab, spinach, house cheese

Hawaiian

$18.00

famous red sauce, bacon, capicola, spinach, red onion, pineapple, house cheese

Loosey Goosey

$18.00

famous red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, shroom, white onion, green pepper, black olive, house cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

garlic oil, bacon, macaroni, cheese sauce, house cheese

Margherita

$16.00

award winning margherita sauce, basil, balsamic reduction, fresh mozz

Meatza

$24.00

famous red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, capicola, meatball, house cheese

Mother Clucker

$18.00

goose-fil-a sauce, crispy chicken, jalapeno-pickle relish, house cheese

Murphy

$18.00

mashed potato, bacon, sour cream, cheddar, house cheese

Pesto Goose’o

$17.00

fresh pesto, white onion, shroom, roasted red pepper, house cheese

Sweet-N-Sassy

$19.00

garlic oil, bbq, smoked pork, bacon, red onion, onion straws, cheddar, house cheese

Let's Taco Bout It

$18.00

garlic oil, buffalo sauce, seasoned beef, romaine, house pico, doritos, sour cream, nacho cheese, mexican cheese blend

That's What Cheese Said

$17.00

garlic oil, ricotta, shaved parm, house cheese

Tony Roni

$18.00

spicy red sauce, spicy pepperoni, pepperoni, jalapeno, house cheese, shaved parm

Veg Out

$17.00

garlic oil, black olive, white onion, green pepper, shroom, roasted red pepper, house cheese

Wild Gooseballs

$18.00

famous red sauce, meatball, white onion, sausage, roasted red pepper, house cheese

BYO Pizza

Plain Pizza

$10.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Dip

$12.00

roasted chicken, creamy cheese, tortilla chips, celery

Seafood Pub Dip

$12.00

rock shrimp, crab, house cheese, flatbread

Spinach Dip

$11.00

house cheese, garlic, flatbread

Taco Dip

$12.00

seasoned beef, jalapeno, lettuce, house pico, sour cream, cheddar, creamy cheese, tortilla chips

Pretzels

$12.00

honey mustard, nacho cheese

Stone Oven Quesadilla

$9.00

mexican cheese blend, house pico, salsa, sour cream

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

sausage, house cream cheese blend

Extra Flat Bread

$1.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side of Celery

$1.00

From The Fryer

Thanksgiving Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

turkey, mashed potato, stuffing, house cheese, cranberry dipping sauce

Tater Kegs

$13.00

crispy potato, cheese, bacon, cajun crème

Boneless Wings

$12.00

orders of ten, choice of sauce, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

choice of wing sauce, goose fries

Chicken Wings

$17.00

orders of ten, choice of sauce, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

panko, famous red sauce

Fry Basket

$8.00

sriracha ranch

Loaded Goose Fries

$17.00

bacon, cheddar, house cheese, onion, tomato, sour cream, sriracha ranch

Pepperoni Chips

$7.00

crispy cup + char pepperoni, famous red sauce

Spicy Cauliflower

$10.00

tobasco crusted, ranch

Handhelds

Classic Sandwich

$15.00

pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, white onion, creamy italian, panini pressed hoagie

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

pulled pork, capicola, ben’s secret mustard, pickles, pickled red onion, house cheese, panini pressed hoagie

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.00

roasted chicken, bacon, romaine, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, mayo, wrap, chips

Salads & Soup

Irish Potato Soup

$6.00

bacon, cheddar, sour cream

Large House Salad

$10.00

pepperoni, onion, tomato, fresh mozz

Small House Salad

$6.00

pepperoni, onion, tomato, fresh mozz

SIDE SAUCES

Bbq

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cajun Dry Rub

$0.50

Cajun Ranch Dry Rub

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

General Tso

$0.50Out of stock

Goose Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Hot Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Morehouse Dry Bbq Rub

$0.50

No Sauce

$0.50

Pineapple Habanero Bbq

$0.50

Plain

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salt N Pepper

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Bbq Dry Rub

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Tropic Thunder

$0.50
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Downtown Willoughby’s #1 Sports Bar Stone Oven Pizza • Wings • Craft Beer

Website

Location

4144 Erie St, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

