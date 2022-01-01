Restaurant header imageView gallery
Nora's Public House

4054 Erie Street

Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

Big Plates

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

HOUSE CORNED BEEF + TWO DIPPY EGGS + HASH BROWNS + WHITE CHEDDAR.

Eggs Benny

$15.00

CHIVE BISCUITS + RASHER + TWO DIPPY EGGS + HOLLANDAISE + HASH BROWNS.

French Toast

$15.00

BATTERED TEXAS TOAST + BACON + HASH BROWNS.

Irish Breakfast

$18.00

TWO DIPPY EGGS + ONE BANGER + ONE RASHER + HOUSE BAKED BEANS + SEARED TOMATOES + SEARED MUSHROOMS + HASH BROWNS.

Nora's Parfait

$10.00

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$14.00

CHIVE BISCUITS + IRISH SAUSAGE GRAVY.

Sloppy Jose

$18.00

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

7 OZ. CHEF’S CUT + TWO DIPPY EGGS + HASH BROWNS.

The Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Traditional Breakfast

$10.00

TWO DIPPY EGGS + CHOICE OF BACON OR BANGER OR RASHER + HASH BROWNS + TOAST.

Sides

2 Eggs

$4.00

9 Grain Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Banger

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Potato Hash

$4.00

Rasher

$4.00

Rye Toast

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Texas Toast

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

4054 Erie Street, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery
Nora's Public House image
Nora's Public House image
Nora's Public House image

