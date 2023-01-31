Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mendel's Kansas City BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

20314 Chagrin Blvd

Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Order Again

Small Plates

BBQ Sundae

$18.00

Layered Slaw, Mendel's Beans, BBQ Beef & Crispy Onions.

Brisket Truffle Poutine

$20.00

Fries, Mushroom Truffle Sauce, Smoked Brisket.

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Bites

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Lightly Smoked Then Fried Wings

Cleveland Fries

$18.00Out of stock

Dirty Fries

$22.00Out of stock

Fries, Chopped Smoked Brisket, BBQ Aoli.

Macho Nacho

$22.00Out of stock

Pico Fries

$18.00

Fries Covered with Pico de Gallo, Chopped smoked Chicken, Avocado, Sriracha, Garlic Aoli.

Shishito Peppers

$12.00Out of stock

Short Rib & Grits

$22.00Out of stock

Pulled Brisket Taco

$16.00

Steak Sizzler Taco

$16.00Out of stock

Carolina Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Taco Trio

$21.00Out of stock

Chicken Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato And Curry Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

$28.00

Grilled Chicken, Beef Bacon, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Fire Roasted Corn & Peppers, Romaine.

Caesar

$12.00

Steak Salad

$30.00Out of stock

Sides

BBQ Beans

$10.00Out of stock

Creamy Cole Slaw

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Grilled Corn

$8.00

Rustic Mash

$8.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$22.00

Smoked Pull Beef, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions.

Kansas City Burger

$24.00

Burger Topped With Pulled Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions.

House Burger

$20.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

Fixins' Burger

$24.00Out of stock

Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beef Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato.

Hot Dog

$10.00

Big Ol Pastrami Sandwich

$26.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Big D Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$30.00Out of stock

Portobello Burger

$18.00

Mains

BBQ Salmon

$28.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast

$28.00

Chicken Breast, Side Mushroom Truffle Gravy.

Grilled Boneless Rib Eye Steak

$50.00Out of stock

16 OZ American Beef.

Cowboy Steak

$60.00Out of stock

Smoker

All Out Smoker Platter (Dino)

$225.00Out of stock

Back Ribs, Dino Rib, Quarter pound Burnt Ends, Quarter pound Smoked Brisket, KC Smoked Chicken.

Back Ribs

$55.00

Burnt Ends

$32.00

Half pound of tender, juicy pieces of brisket points, A signature KC BBQ dish, (nothing burnt about it)

Combo Platter

$90.00Out of stock

Quarter pound Burnt Ends, Quarter pound Smoked Brisket, Rack of Back Ribs.

Combo Platter Dino

$110.00Out of stock

Combo Platter Veal

$100.00Out of stock

Dinosaur Beef Short Rib

$75.00

KC Half Chicken

$28.00

Juicy, just the right amount of smoke. BBQ sauce on the side.

Smoked Brisket

$38.00

Smoked for Approximately 10 Hours & Sliced to Order

Veal Ribs

$65.00Out of stock

Fatty, Tasty, Smokey Goodness.

Smoked Pastrami

$36.00Out of stock

Catering 9/13 Pan Takeout

9/13 Pan Poppers

$85.00

9/13 Pan Sliced Brisket (4 LBS)

$192.00

9/13 Pan Burnt Ends (4 LB)

$176.00

9/13 Pan Pulled Beef (4Pounds)

$160.00

9/13 Pan Wings

$70.00

9/13 Pan Fries

$35.00

9/13 Pan Ceasar

$50.00

9/13 Pan Green Beans

$45.00

9/13 Pan Backribs

$200.00

Soda

20oz Coke

$3.50

20oz Diet Coke

$3.50

20oz Sprite

$3.50

20oz Sprite Zero

$3.50

20oz Fanta

$3.50

20oz Coke Zero

$3.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

20 Oz Water

$3.50

Iced Tea

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Diet Peach

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry

$3.00

Snapple Diet Raspberry

$3.00

Snapple Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi

$3.00

Diet Lemon

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Mendel's Kansas City Barbecue, where Pit Master Mendel Segal is thrilled to showcase his KC style nationally recognized and award winning BBQ. He is the man behind the WILDLY popular Backyard BBQ & Brew in Surfside, Florida since 2017. We are looking forward to offering his delicious food to the Cleveland area.

Website

Location

20314 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

