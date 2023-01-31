Mendel's Kansas City BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Mendel's Kansas City Barbecue, where Pit Master Mendel Segal is thrilled to showcase his KC style nationally recognized and award winning BBQ. He is the man behind the WILDLY popular Backyard BBQ & Brew in Surfside, Florida since 2017. We are looking forward to offering his delicious food to the Cleveland area.
Location
20314 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries - Shaker Heights
No Reviews
3441 Tuttle Road Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Shaker Heights
More near Shaker Heights