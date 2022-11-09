Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taza - a Lebanese Grill Woodmere

No reviews yet

28601 Chagrin Boulevard

Woodmere, OH 44122

Appetizers - Shared Mezza

Hummos

Hummos

$9.00

Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon.

Spicy Hummos

$9.00

Hummos blended with our famous hot sauce.

Hummus Fatteh

Hummus Fatteh

$11.00

Chickpeas layered with fried pita chips, tahini yogurt garlic sauce, and pine nuts. Seasoned with olive oil and herbs.

Baba

$10.00

Purée of char-grilled eggplant, tahini, and lemon.

Foole M Damas

$9.00

Purée of fava beans, chickpeas, garlic, olive oil, and lemon.

Falafel

$9.00

Mildly spiced vegetarian patties made with chickpeas, fava beans, and parsley. Fried in peanut oil and topped with tahini sauce.

Dawali

$10.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomato, and parsley. Topped with feta cheese and lemon herb vinaigrette.

Loubie

Loubie

$9.00

Green beans sautéed with onion, herbs, large whole cloves of garlic, tomato, and extra virgin olive oil.

Kabis

$8.00

Pickled turnips, olives, and wild cucumbers.

Tabouli

$10.00

A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, onion, tomatoes, and cracked wheat. Seasoned with olive oil, lemon, and herbs.

Lebanese Jibneh

$10.00

Lebanese cheese seared with pomegranate sauce and garnished with pistachios, grape tomatoes, basil, and kalamata olives.

Manakish

$8.00

Freshly baked Lebanese flatbread topped with your choice of feta cheese mix, za’atar mix, or spinach mix.

Garlic Spinach

$9.00

Spinach sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic, topped with toasted onions and pine nuts.

Garlic Labneh

$9.00

Creamy dip made from strained yogurt, garlic, a dash of dry mint, and olive oil.

Potato Cilantro

$9.00

Diced potatoes sautéed in olive oil, garlic, cilantro, and lemon sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za’atar, an ancient Middle-Eastern herb.

Makanek

$12.00

Baby beef and lamb sausages sautéed in a lemon-pomegranate sauce and garnished with pine nuts.

Soujouk

$11.00

Beef and lamb sausages in a spicy tomato sauce.

Shawarma

$11.00

Seasoned strips of grilled beef topped with tomato, onion, sumac, parsley, and pine nuts. Served with tahini sauce.

Kibbie

$12.00

Ground beef and wheat shells stuffed with seasoned meat, pine nuts, and onions, fried in peanut oil.

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$9.00

Cauliflower florets fried in peanut oil and smothered in tahini yogurt dressing and our homemade hot sauce. Sprinkled with a blend of spices and fresh parsley.

Kibbie Nayyeh

$20.00
Tour of Lebanon: Vegetarian Feast

Tour of Lebanon: Vegetarian Feast

$19.00

Our traditional favorites: tabouli, hummos, baba, and falafel.

Tour of Lebanon: Taste of Taza

Tour of Lebanon: Taste of Taza

$20.00

Shawarma, shish tawook, vegetable couscous, Lebanese salata, hummos, and baba.

Entrées from our Shish Grill

Shish Kabob

$17.00+

Beef tenderloin marinated in a blend of spices. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Shish Lamb

$18.00+

Hand-trimmed high-quality lamb infused with our robust blend of herbs. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Beef Kafta

$15.00+

Lean ground beef, parsley, and onions, combined with traditional spices. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Chicken Kafta

$15.00+

Ground chicken breast mixed with a blend of spices. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Shish Tawook

$15.00+

Cuts of chicken tenders brushed with a zesty lemon and garlic blend. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Ahi Tuna

$17.00+

Steeped in a delectable marinade of special spices. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Mixed Grill I

$29.00

A selection of brochettes; lamb kabob, chicken kabob, and beef kafta. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Mixed Grill II

$29.00

A selection of brochettes; beef kabob, chicken kabob, and beef kafta. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Entrées

Grilled Veggie

$12.00+

Marinated grilled vegetables served with Lebanese rice, vegetable bulgur, and your choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Mujadara

$12.00+

A bed of steamed lentils and rice topped with Lebanese salata and garnished with fried onions.

Fatteh

$14.00+

Seasoned chicken or shawarma, chickpeas, fried pita chips, tahini yogurt garlic sauce, pine nuts, and olive oil.

Shawarma Plate

$15.00+

Seasoned strips of grilled beef served with fresh tomato, onion, sumac, parsley, tahini sauce, and French fries.

Hummos Chicken

$15.00+

Our famous hummos topped with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, pine nuts, and parsley

Hummos Shawarma

$16.00+

Our famous hummos topped with seasoned strips of beef with tomatoes, pine nuts, and parsley

Samakeh Harra

$15.00+

Seared cod seasoned with exotic Lebanese spices and a roasted tomato-garlic sauce. Served with vegetable bulgur.

Samakeh Tajin

$16.00+

Seasoned char-grilled salmon paired with a tahini walnut-cilantro sauce. Served with Lebanese rice.

Samakeh Seana

$16.00+

Five-spice crusted ahi tuna topped with a parsley za’atar-pesto sauce. Served with vegetable couscous.

Salads

Cedars Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, kashkaval cheese, and fried pita chips. Tossed in creamy garlic dressing.

Phoenician Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and Gorgonzola. Tossed in balsamic herb vinaigrette.

Falafel Salad

$13.00

Falafel patties, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta. Tossed with your choice of lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.

Taza Chicken Salad

$16.00

Shredded romaine, grilled chicken tenders, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, dates, red grapes, roasted pine nuts, and feta. Tossed in mango-cilantro dressing.

Tabouli Salad

$10.00

A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, onion, tomatoes and cracked wheat. Seasoned with olive oil, lemon, and herbs.

Lebanese Salata Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, and feta. Tossed in a lemon herb vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, kalamata olives, orange wedges, and feta. Tossed with your choice of lemon herb or raspberry vinaigrette.

Fattoush

$12.00

Shredded romaine mixed with chopped tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, parsley, seasoned pita chips, lemon, garlic, olive oil, and a hint of sumac.

Specialty Salads

Shish Kabob Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.

Shish Tawook Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.

Shish Lamb Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.

Shawarma Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.

Grilled Tuna Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.

Rolled Pitas

Lamb Rolled

$14.00

Char-grilled marinated lamb kabob, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, turnips, and tahini sauce.

Kabob Rolled

$13.00

Char-broiled beef tenderloin, grilled tomato, green pepper, onion, lettuce, pickles, turnips, and tahini sauce.

Kafta Rolled

$12.00

Your choice of beef or chicken seasoned with our blend of herbs and spices. With tomato, onion, and tahini sauce.

Shawarma Rolled

$12.00

Tawook Rolled

$12.00

Marinated char-broiled chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips, and garlic sauce.

Vegetarian Rolled Pitas

Garden Rolled

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickles, and turnips topped with your choice of our famous hummos or baba.

Falafel Rolled

$12.00

Mildly spiced vegetarian patties topped with lettuce, tomato, parsley, pickles, turnips, and tahini sauce.

Hummos Falafel Rolled

$13.00

Mildly spiced vegetarian patties topped with hummos, lettuce, tomato, parsley, pickles, and turnips.

Soups

Nine Vegetable

$6.00

Homemade with the freshest mix of nine vegetables.

Lentil

$6.00

Red lentil beans seasoned with cumin. Topped with fried pita chips.

Tomato Couscous

$6.00

Tomato broth with onions, fresh garlic, couscous, garbanzo, and black-eyed beans. Seasoned with our exotic herbs and spices.

Sides

3 Hot Fresh Baked Pita Bread

$2.50

Jasmine Pita Bread

$3.00

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Side of Tahini Dressing

$0.75

Side of Beef Kabob

$9.00

Side of Beef Kafta

$9.00

Side of Bulgur

$3.50

Side of Chicken Kafta

$9.00

Side of Cod

$9.00

Side of Corn

$0.95

Side of Couscous

$3.50

Side of Cranberry

$0.95

Side of Dates

$1.50

Side of Falafel

$6.00Out of stock

Side of Feta

$0.95

Side of Gorgonzola

$0.95

Side of Grapes

$0.95

Side of Grilled Veggies

$3.95

Side of Kashkaval

$0.95

Side of Lamb

$10.00

Side of Lettuce

$0.95

Side of Olives

$0.95

Side of Pickles

$0.95

Side of Pine Nuts

$1.50

Side of Raw Onions

$0.95

Side of Raw Veggies

$3.50

Side of Rice

$3.95

Side of Salmon

$9.00

Side of Shawarma

$7.50

Side of Tawook

$8.00

Side of Tenders

$7.00

Side of Toasted Onions

$0.95

Side of Tomatoes

$0.95

Side of Tuna

$9.00

Side of Turnips

$0.95

Side of Walnut

$1.50

Side of Zattar

$1.25

Hot Sauce Container 12 oz.

$10.99

Garlic Sauce Container 12 oz.

$10.99

Dressing Container 12 oz.

$10.99

Zaatar Container 12 oz.

$10.99

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.75

Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.50+

Bottled Sparkling Water

$5.00+

Freshly Brewed Black Iced Tea

$3.25

Freshly Brewed Green Iced Tea

$3.25

Freshly Brewed Mango Iced Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Turkish Coffee

$2.95

Hot Mint Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea Pot

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Pita

$5.95

Choice of feta cheese, chicken, or vegetables (bell pepper, onion, and tomato). Served with French fries, grilled vegetables, or white rice

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Served with French fries, grilled vegetables, or white rice

Kids Shish Kabob

$6.95

Served with French fries, grilled vegetables, or white rice

Kids Beef Kafta

$6.95

Served with French fries, grilled vegetables, or white rice

Kids French Fries

$3.95

Kids Vegetables

$3.95

Kids Juice

$3.25

Orange, Mango

Kids Sodas

$2.85

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Desserts

Basma

$2.50

Birds Nest

$2.50

Burma

$2.50

Diamond

$2.50

Lady Finger

$2.50

Mini Rose

$2.50

Namoura

$2.50

Small Assortment

$8.00

Large Assortment

$16.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Ginger Molasses

$2.95Out of stock

Knafeh

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
