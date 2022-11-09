Taza - a Lebanese Grill Woodmere
No reviews yet
28601 Chagrin Boulevard
Woodmere, OH 44122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Napkins/Plasticware?
Appetizers - Shared Mezza
Hummos
Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon.
Spicy Hummos
Hummos blended with our famous hot sauce.
Hummus Fatteh
Chickpeas layered with fried pita chips, tahini yogurt garlic sauce, and pine nuts. Seasoned with olive oil and herbs.
Baba
Purée of char-grilled eggplant, tahini, and lemon.
Foole M Damas
Purée of fava beans, chickpeas, garlic, olive oil, and lemon.
Falafel
Mildly spiced vegetarian patties made with chickpeas, fava beans, and parsley. Fried in peanut oil and topped with tahini sauce.
Dawali
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomato, and parsley. Topped with feta cheese and lemon herb vinaigrette.
Loubie
Green beans sautéed with onion, herbs, large whole cloves of garlic, tomato, and extra virgin olive oil.
Kabis
Pickled turnips, olives, and wild cucumbers.
Tabouli
A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, onion, tomatoes, and cracked wheat. Seasoned with olive oil, lemon, and herbs.
Lebanese Jibneh
Lebanese cheese seared with pomegranate sauce and garnished with pistachios, grape tomatoes, basil, and kalamata olives.
Manakish
Freshly baked Lebanese flatbread topped with your choice of feta cheese mix, za’atar mix, or spinach mix.
Garlic Spinach
Spinach sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic, topped with toasted onions and pine nuts.
Garlic Labneh
Creamy dip made from strained yogurt, garlic, a dash of dry mint, and olive oil.
Potato Cilantro
Diced potatoes sautéed in olive oil, garlic, cilantro, and lemon sauce.
French Fries
Fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za’atar, an ancient Middle-Eastern herb.
Makanek
Baby beef and lamb sausages sautéed in a lemon-pomegranate sauce and garnished with pine nuts.
Soujouk
Beef and lamb sausages in a spicy tomato sauce.
Shawarma
Seasoned strips of grilled beef topped with tomato, onion, sumac, parsley, and pine nuts. Served with tahini sauce.
Kibbie
Ground beef and wheat shells stuffed with seasoned meat, pine nuts, and onions, fried in peanut oil.
Spicy Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets fried in peanut oil and smothered in tahini yogurt dressing and our homemade hot sauce. Sprinkled with a blend of spices and fresh parsley.
Kibbie Nayyeh
Tour of Lebanon: Vegetarian Feast
Our traditional favorites: tabouli, hummos, baba, and falafel.
Tour of Lebanon: Taste of Taza
Shawarma, shish tawook, vegetable couscous, Lebanese salata, hummos, and baba.
Entrées from our Shish Grill
Shish Kabob
Beef tenderloin marinated in a blend of spices. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Shish Lamb
Hand-trimmed high-quality lamb infused with our robust blend of herbs. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Beef Kafta
Lean ground beef, parsley, and onions, combined with traditional spices. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Chicken Kafta
Ground chicken breast mixed with a blend of spices. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Shish Tawook
Cuts of chicken tenders brushed with a zesty lemon and garlic blend. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Ahi Tuna
Steeped in a delectable marinade of special spices. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Mixed Grill I
A selection of brochettes; lamb kabob, chicken kabob, and beef kafta. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Mixed Grill II
A selection of brochettes; beef kabob, chicken kabob, and beef kafta. Served with Lebanese rice, grilled vegetables, and choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Entrées
Grilled Veggie
Marinated grilled vegetables served with Lebanese rice, vegetable bulgur, and your choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Mujadara
A bed of steamed lentils and rice topped with Lebanese salata and garnished with fried onions.
Fatteh
Seasoned chicken or shawarma, chickpeas, fried pita chips, tahini yogurt garlic sauce, pine nuts, and olive oil.
Shawarma Plate
Seasoned strips of grilled beef served with fresh tomato, onion, sumac, parsley, tahini sauce, and French fries.
Hummos Chicken
Our famous hummos topped with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, pine nuts, and parsley
Hummos Shawarma
Our famous hummos topped with seasoned strips of beef with tomatoes, pine nuts, and parsley
Samakeh Harra
Seared cod seasoned with exotic Lebanese spices and a roasted tomato-garlic sauce. Served with vegetable bulgur.
Samakeh Tajin
Seasoned char-grilled salmon paired with a tahini walnut-cilantro sauce. Served with Lebanese rice.
Samakeh Seana
Five-spice crusted ahi tuna topped with a parsley za’atar-pesto sauce. Served with vegetable couscous.
Salads
Cedars Salad
Crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, kashkaval cheese, and fried pita chips. Tossed in creamy garlic dressing.
Phoenician Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and Gorgonzola. Tossed in balsamic herb vinaigrette.
Falafel Salad
Falafel patties, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta. Tossed with your choice of lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.
Taza Chicken Salad
Shredded romaine, grilled chicken tenders, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, dates, red grapes, roasted pine nuts, and feta. Tossed in mango-cilantro dressing.
Tabouli Salad
A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, onion, tomatoes and cracked wheat. Seasoned with olive oil, lemon, and herbs.
Lebanese Salata Salad
Mixed greens topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, and feta. Tossed in a lemon herb vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, kalamata olives, orange wedges, and feta. Tossed with your choice of lemon herb or raspberry vinaigrette.
Fattoush
Shredded romaine mixed with chopped tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, parsley, seasoned pita chips, lemon, garlic, olive oil, and a hint of sumac.
Specialty Salads
Shish Kabob Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.
Shish Tawook Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.
Shish Lamb Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.
Shawarma Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.
Grilled Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette or tahini dressing.
Rolled Pitas
Lamb Rolled
Char-grilled marinated lamb kabob, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, turnips, and tahini sauce.
Kabob Rolled
Char-broiled beef tenderloin, grilled tomato, green pepper, onion, lettuce, pickles, turnips, and tahini sauce.
Kafta Rolled
Your choice of beef or chicken seasoned with our blend of herbs and spices. With tomato, onion, and tahini sauce.
Shawarma Rolled
Tawook Rolled
Marinated char-broiled chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips, and garlic sauce.
Vegetarian Rolled Pitas
Garden Rolled
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickles, and turnips topped with your choice of our famous hummos or baba.
Falafel Rolled
Mildly spiced vegetarian patties topped with lettuce, tomato, parsley, pickles, turnips, and tahini sauce.
Hummos Falafel Rolled
Mildly spiced vegetarian patties topped with hummos, lettuce, tomato, parsley, pickles, and turnips.
Soups
Sides
3 Hot Fresh Baked Pita Bread
Jasmine Pita Bread
Side of Dressing
Side of Hot Sauce
Side of Garlic Sauce
Side of Tahini Dressing
Side of Beef Kabob
Side of Beef Kafta
Side of Bulgur
Side of Chicken Kafta
Side of Cod
Side of Corn
Side of Couscous
Side of Cranberry
Side of Dates
Side of Falafel
Side of Feta
Side of Gorgonzola
Side of Grapes
Side of Grilled Veggies
Side of Kashkaval
Side of Lamb
Side of Lettuce
Side of Olives
Side of Pickles
Side of Pine Nuts
Side of Raw Onions
Side of Raw Veggies
Side of Rice
Side of Salmon
Side of Shawarma
Side of Tawook
Side of Tenders
Side of Toasted Onions
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Tuna
Side of Turnips
Side of Walnut
Side of Zattar
Hot Sauce Container 12 oz.
Garlic Sauce Container 12 oz.
Dressing Container 12 oz.
Zaatar Container 12 oz.
Beverages
Kids
Kids Grilled Pita
Choice of feta cheese, chicken, or vegetables (bell pepper, onion, and tomato). Served with French fries, grilled vegetables, or white rice
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries, grilled vegetables, or white rice
Kids Shish Kabob
Served with French fries, grilled vegetables, or white rice
Kids Beef Kafta
Served with French fries, grilled vegetables, or white rice
Kids French Fries
Kids Vegetables
Kids Juice
Orange, Mango
Kids Sodas
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Taza - a Lebanese Grill Woodmere
28601 Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere, OH 44122