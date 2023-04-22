Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Square Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

27349 Chagrin Blvd

Woodmere, OH 44122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Appetizers

EVERYTHING GARLIC KNOTS

$12.00

3 house made garlic knots, everything seasoning, served with marinara

PROVOLONE WEDGES

$14.00

6 breaded provolne wedges, served with marinara

MEATBALLS

$15.00

3 house made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella

Salads

VILLAGE SALAD - SMALL

$8.00

cucumber, tomato, iceberg, croutons, mozzarella, sesame seeds, house dressing

VILLAGE SALAD - LARGE

$14.00

cucumber, tomato, iceberg, croutons, mozzarella, sesame seeds, house dressing

VILLAGE SALAD SMALL W/ CHICKEN

$13.00

cucumber, tomato, iceberg, croutons, mozzarella, sesame seeds, house dressing, grilled chicken

VILLAGE SALAD LARGE W/ CHICKEN

$19.00

cucumber, tomato, iceberg, croutons, mozzarella, sesame seeds, house dressing, grilled chicken

GREEK SALAD - SMALL

$8.00Out of stock

GREEK SALAD - LARGE

$14.00Out of stock

GREEK SALAD - SMALL W/ CHICKEN

$13.00Out of stock

GREEK SALAD - LARGE W/ CHICKEN

$19.00Out of stock

ANTIPASTO SALAD - SMALL

$14.00

romaine, provolone, mozzarella pearls, olives, pepperoni,soppressata, capicola, salami, marinated artichokes, cherry tomato, peppadews, italian vinaigrette

ANTIPASTO SALAD - LARGE

$26.00

romaine, provolone, mozzarella pearls, olives, pepperoni,soppressata, capicola, salami, marinated artichokes, cherry tomato, peppadews, italian vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD - SMALL

$6.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, black pepper, caesar dressing

CAESAR SALAD - LARGE

$12.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, black pepper, caesar dressing

CAESAR SALAD SMALL W/ CHICKEN

$11.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, black pepper, caesar dressing, grilled chicken

CAESAR SALAD LARGE W/ CHICKEN

$17.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, black pepper, caesar dressing, grilled chicken

Subs

ARTISINAL ITALIAN SUB

$18.00

mayo, genoa salami, calabrese salami, capicola, provolone, iceberg, tomato, red onion, pickled banana peppers, italian vinaigrette

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$18.00

breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$20.00

breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella

MEATBALL SUB

$20.00

house made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella

Plates

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA ENTREE

$22.00

breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA ENTREE

$26.00

breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella

Pasta

PASTA - SMALL

$12.00

choice of noodle, sauce and option of adding protein

PASTA - LARGE

$18.00

choice of noodle, sauce and option of adding protein

House Pizzas

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA - SMALL

$11.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA - LARGE

$20.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella

TOMATO PIZZA - SMALL

$10.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, parsley

TOMATO PIZZA - LARGE

$18.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, parsley

MARGHERITA PIZZA - SMALL

$14.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella

MARGHERITA PIZZA - LARGE

$24.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella

SAUSAGE PIZZA - SMALL

$14.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage

SAUSAGE PIZZA - LARGE

$24.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage

PEPPERONI PIZZA - SMALL

$15.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

PEPPERONI PIZZA - LARGE

$26.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

SPICY PEPPERONI PIZZA - SMALL

$15.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, calabrian chili

SPICY PEPPERONI PIZZA - LARGE

$26.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, calabrian chili

DELUXE PIZZA - SMALL

$15.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green peppers

DELUXE PIZZA - LARGE

$26.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green peppers

VEGGIE SUPREME PIZZA - SMALL

$14.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onion, pickled banana peppers, bell peppers, olives

VEGGIE SUPREME PIZZA - LARGE

$24.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onion, pickled banana peppers, bell peppers, olives

HAWAIIAN PIZZA - SMALL

$16.00

10" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, diced pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro

HAWAIIAN PIZZA - LARGE

$28.00

15" pizza, pizza sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, diced pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro

BIANCO PIZZA - SMALL

$16.00

BIANCO PIZZA - LARGE

$28.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - SMALL

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - LARGE

$26.00

Pizza - Build Your Own

SMALL PIZZA- BUILD YOUR OWN

$7.00

10" pizza crust

LARGE PIZZA- BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

15" pizza crust

SMALL GLUTEN FREE - BUILD YOUR OWN

$11.00

10" gluten free pizza crust

Dessert

CANNOLI

$9.00

3 mini cannoli, chocolate chips

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

with raspberry sauce

Beverage Menu

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coca-Cola - 20 oz

$3.00

Cherry Coca-Cola - 20 oz

$3.00

Coke Zero - 20 oz

$3.00

Diet Coke - 20 oz

$3.00

Sprite - 20 oz

$3.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale - 20 oz

$3.00

Canada Dry Gingerale Diet - 20oz

$3.00

Dasani Water - 20 oz

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea - 18.5 oz

$3.00

Gold Peak UnSweetened Iced Tea - 18.5 oz

$3.00

Coca-Cola - 2 Liter

$4.00

Cherry Coca-Cola - 2 Liter

$4.00

Diet Coke - 2 Liter

$4.00

Sprite - 2 Liter

$4.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale - 2 Liter

$4.00

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade - 12oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27349 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH 44122

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pie-O-Mine - Woodmere
orange starNo Reviews
3439 West Brainard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
The Last Page
orange starNo Reviews
100 Park Avenue Suite 128 Orange Village, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
RED the Steakhouse - Pinecrest
orange starNo Reviews
200 Park Ave Orange Village, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
BlueStar Cafe & Market
orange starNo Reviews
28699 Chagrin Blvd Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Taza - a Lebanese Grill - Woodmere
orange starNo Reviews
28601 Chagrin Boulevard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
orange star4.3 • 327
28601 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodmere

BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Beachwood
orange star4.3 • 2,092
2101 Richmond Road Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Taqueria Van Aken
orange star4.3 • 2,069
20090 Van Aken Blvd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
orange star4.3 • 327
28601 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Brassica - Shaker Heights
orange star4.5 • 220
20301 Meade Rd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Yours Truly Beachwood
orange star4.0 • 119
25300 Chagrin Blvd. Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodmere
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston